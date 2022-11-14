Read full article on original website
Related
If You're Looking For Something Interesting To Watch, These 7 True Crime Docs Will Knock Your Socks Off
From a polygamist cult in Utah to Russian exiles in London, here is this year's essential true crime watchlist.
Sorry, But It's Actually Physically, Mentally, And Emotionally Impossible Not To Laugh At Any Of These Pictures
I have no idea why these are so funny, but they just are.
Fox40
‘Jeopardy!’ clue mentioning Brian Laundrie called ‘insensitive’ and ‘tasteless’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A clue that appeared on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” is sparking backlash. In Sunday’s episode, actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster were given a clue in a category where all responses contained the letter “A,” according to the New York Post.
Fox40
Disney World announces ticket price hikes, more changes
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Planning a trip to Disney World? You might want to check the ticket prices. Disney announced Tuesday new park-specific prices for one-day, one-park tickets that are set to go into effect on Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date.
Comments / 0