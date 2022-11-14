ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox40

Disney World announces ticket price hikes, more changes

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Planning a trip to Disney World? You might want to check the ticket prices. Disney announced Tuesday new park-specific prices for one-day, one-park tickets that are set to go into effect on Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date.

