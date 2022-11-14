ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot by police during traffic stop in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in Santa Ana during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department.
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

LBPD investigating traffic fatality at Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue

On Nov.4, 2022 at approximately 6:22 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult being treated at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department personnel....
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police seek help catching hit-and-run suspect that struck 9-year-old girl in Orange County

FULLERTON, Calif. – Fullerton police Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck a 9-year-old girl. The girl was walking south in a crosswalk at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a black motorcycle headed east on Valencia Drive from Brookhurst Road struck her near Eadington Avenue, police said. The motorcyclist kept going east on Valencia, police said.
FULLERTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Officer involved shooting leaves one injured in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and wounded by a police officer in Santa Ana Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department. No officers were hurt,...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Person involved in 605 Freeway crash has car stolen

CERRITOS, Calif. - Authorities were investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a car theft on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday morning. First responders were called to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway at South Street around 5:35 a.m. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a...
CERRITOS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist injured in Long Beach hit-and-run dies

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A bicyclist struck by a car earlier this month in Long Beach has died at a hospital, and police Monday sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. Samuel Juarez Rivera, 71, of Long Beach was injured at about 6:25 a.m. Nov. 4...
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Cypress police blotter, October 31 to November 6, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. October 31, 2022. Found Property –...
CYPRESS, CA
oc-breeze.com

City of Garden Grove to resume water shut-offs, late fees for non-payments

On December 31, 2021, the State of California ended the water shutoff moratorium. Despite the state ending the moratorium, the City of Garden Grove continued providing water service to customers with delinquent accounts and waiving late fees, which will now end on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Beginning Monday, January 9,...
GARDEN GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy