37-Year-Old Richard Mendoza Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seal Beach (Seal Beach, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 405, just south of Seal Beach Boulevard.
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision at Beach Boulevard and Slater Avenue
On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to a traffic collision on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue involving a pedestrian and a gray Jeep Compass. Upon arrival, officers located the pedestrian, a 30-year-old male from Laguna Niguel, in the roadway....
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot by police during traffic stop in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in Santa Ana during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department.
Man Convicted of Deadly DUI Collision in Huntington Beach
A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted today of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach.
Wrong-way driver slams into law-enforcement recruits out jogging in Whittier
A wrong-way driver slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier on Wednesday.
Bystander wounded after dispute ends in gunfire in West Long Beach, police say
Police said the shooting happened around 6:19 p.m. around the 1500 block of West Willow Street. The post Bystander wounded after dispute ends in gunfire in West Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
LBPD investigating traffic fatality at Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue
On Nov.4, 2022 at approximately 6:22 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult being treated at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department personnel....
2urbangirls.com
Police seek help catching hit-and-run suspect that struck 9-year-old girl in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – Fullerton police Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck a 9-year-old girl. The girl was walking south in a crosswalk at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a black motorcycle headed east on Valencia Drive from Brookhurst Road struck her near Eadington Avenue, police said. The motorcyclist kept going east on Valencia, police said.
2urbangirls.com
Officer involved shooting leaves one injured in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and wounded by a police officer in Santa Ana Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department. No officers were hurt,...
thedowneypatriot.com
Barricades are “first step” in fixing neighborhood’s complaints with traffic, taco shop
DOWNEY - Residents living on Manzanar and MelDar avenues received their first glimmer of relief Thursday from the traffic and business issues that they say have plagued their neighborhood for years. At their meeting this week, the City Council voted 3-0 (with Mayor Blanca Pacheco and Mayor Pro Tem Catherine...
foxla.com
Person involved in 605 Freeway crash has car stolen
CERRITOS, Calif. - Authorities were investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a car theft on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday morning. First responders were called to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway at South Street around 5:35 a.m. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a...
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist injured in Long Beach hit-and-run dies
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A bicyclist struck by a car earlier this month in Long Beach has died at a hospital, and police Monday sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. Samuel Juarez Rivera, 71, of Long Beach was injured at about 6:25 a.m. Nov. 4...
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
disneydining.com
Community Rallies After Disney Cast Member and Her Father are Killed by Drunk Driver
The lives of a Disney Parks Cast Member and her father were taken at the hands of a drunk driver on Sunday evening. And as their community begins to process its enormous loss, some have stepped up to begin a memorial fund to ease the financial burden on those left behind.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress police blotter, October 31 to November 6, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. October 31, 2022. Found Property –...
oc-breeze.com
2022 multi-agency port protector exercise to be held at Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach
A multi-agency port security exercise focused on preparedness in the event of a prolonged loss of electrical power to the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex resulting from a combined cyber and kinetic attack from a determined adversary is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. WHAT: Multi-agency port security exercise. WHEN: November...
Man Convicted in High-Speed Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo five years ago.
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
The eccentric a.m. eatery is gearing up to take over Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille on the open and airy corner of 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue
oc-breeze.com
City of Garden Grove to resume water shut-offs, late fees for non-payments
On December 31, 2021, the State of California ended the water shutoff moratorium. Despite the state ending the moratorium, the City of Garden Grove continued providing water service to customers with delinquent accounts and waiving late fees, which will now end on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Beginning Monday, January 9,...
