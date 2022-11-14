Read full article on original website
Case closed in parade death of Kaysville girl
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police confirmed Tuesday that the investigation into a parade accident that killed an 8-year-old girl has been closed. No charges will be filed in the July 4 death this year of Macie Anne Hill, of Kaysville, who was hit by...
Roy multiple vehicle crash brings out the road rage and a gun
ROY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A four-vehicle traffic accident led to fists flying until a gun came out. The chain-reaction collision at just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on 1900 West at 5400 South turned to road rage after drivers and passengers left their rides to assess damages, police said.
SUV rams into Roy nail salon; 1 transported to hospital
ROY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Roy City police and fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday after an SUV crashed into the side of a Roy nail salon. The site was Joy’s Too Salon, 1930 W. 4800 South. “The driver of a white SUV,...
Logan firefighters knock down flames in burning house
LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan firefighters were dispatched Thursday morning to the scene of a structure fire. After the 5:01 a.m. call, crews responded to the scene, in the area of 700 N. 500 East. “The first arriving unit reported heavy smoke inside the residence...
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
