Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in pastJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
What’s your favorite memory of The Morning Show?
The Morning Show has now been the most-watched morning news in Jacksonville for 10 years in a row. It has taken a cast of hundreds, both on and behind the camera to bring you all the news, weather, traffic and sometimes shenanigans since the show began. And it is thanks to you, our amazing viewers who tune in every day, that we can say we’re #1 for the past decade.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s ‘Longest Table,’ turkey giveaway spotlight holiday spirit, giving thanks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanks to the generosity of some Jacksonville-area organization and their supporters, local families will have a happy Thanksgiving — and a big bird for the holiday. Others gathered downtown Wednesday evening and gave thanks during a huge outdoor dinner. At a drive-up turkey and gift...
insideradio.com
“Katie B” Butchino
“Katie B” Butchino joins iHeartMedia country WQIK Jacksonville, FL (99.1), for middays. She comes from news-talk sister WFLA Tampa (970), where she had served as a producer since 2017. During that time, she also worked at CHR sister “93.3 FLZ” WFLZ Tampa. With Butchino’s addition, Scot “Froggy” Langley moves to the afternoon slot handled by Cindy Spicer before her September departure.
Anyone missing a boat? Nicole beached this one on that small island near the Mathews Bridge and it's still there
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a number on Florida. Beaches, homes and numerous properties are a continued reminder of the destruction left in the storm's wake. So is that lone sailboat on that small island in the St. Johns River near the Mathews Bridge. It was beached there during Nicole and nearly a week later, it's still there.
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
Holiday season is here and there are many opportunities to celebrate. There are concerts, sports, and holiday savings! You can support the community by donating or volunteering your time! We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 11/20:...
Eater
Where to Find the Best Italian Restaurants in Jacksonville
Pasta, pizza, and meatballs, oh my! Italian food in Jacksonville may be a little challenging to find, but if you look in the right strip malls or shopping plazas, some culinary gems are just waiting to be found. From housemate sausages and pasta to incredible appetizers and desserts, the best...
thejaxsonmag.com
Five lost districts of downtown Jacksonville
Scott Wiley Used Cars near 5th and Main in the 1950s. Courtesy of the Jacksonville Public Library Special Collections Department. Auto rows developed in numerous cities in the mid-20th century as car companies sought to create districts where the sale and repair of cars could become an easy urban shopping experience. Springfield’s Main Street was Jacksonville’s first major auto row. Major dealerships on Main Street included Claude Nolan Cadillac, Downtown Chevrolet, Brumos Porsche and Massey Motors.
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade 2022: Everything you need to know before you go
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will sail across the St. Johns River during Thanksgiving weekend. The parade will start Saturday, Nov. 26 beginning at 6 p.m. and will feature boats of all shapes and sizes. The evening will wrap up with one of the best fireworks displays featuring “waterfalls” off the Main Street and Acosta Bridge, according to a release from the city.
First Coast News
Jacksonville cancer doctor works to diversify clinical trials after losing daughter
Dr. Roxana Dronca is now part of an award program to save other people by looking at health disparities. She does it in her daughter's memory.
News4Jax.com
New XFL adds quite a few local names during inaugural draft
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The new XFL added quite a few local names to its upstart league this week. Six players who played high school football at area schools, and dozens more with regional ties, heard their names called during the draft on Thursday. Roger Cray (Columbia), Javaris Davis (White High), Willie Harvey (Menendez), Chris Jones (Sandalwood), Terrance Plummer (Orange Park) and Kevin Toliver II (Trinity Christian) were all selected in the XFL draft.
'You really saved our lives' | Woman's quest to thank her 'highway hero' touches thousands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman's search for the man who saved her and her husband from a terrible car crash has thousands helping the cause. "It got cold in New Orleans recently, and my back started to hurt," said Rose Andresen. Those winter back aches always make Andresen think...
News4Jax.com
‘Teddies for Tykes’: Stuffed bears bring smiles to children at Ronald McDonald House
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When you’re a little one, and you or a family member are in the hospital, it can be unsettling and uncomfortable. But a cuddly teddy bear can be just what the doctor ordered to bring a smile. We were there Thursday as dozens of teddy...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best happy hour: The Blue Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year’s winner for Jacksonville’s best happy hour takes us to the Avondale neighborhood, where you’ll find The Blue Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar. Happy hour at the Blue Fish is Monday through Friday, and it lasts from 3 p.m. all the way...
Trailer flips on I-295 near Gate Parkway, blocks all eastbound lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida 511 reported that a flipped trailer on Interstate 295 is blocking all eastbound traffic at Gate Parkway. According to 511, the incident occurred around 9:46 a.m. Tuesday morning. Traffic is being rerouted, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. At this time, there are...
thejaxsonmag.com
The last days of Adventure Landing
Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best food truck: 93 Hibachi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Perhaps you’ve seen the long line — and for good reason! 93 Hibachi is your choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2022. According to its Facebook page, 93 Hibachi is said to be the first Black-owned and operated hibachi food truck in the Jacksonville area. It had it’s grand opening back in March 2021.
Jacksonville leaders reveal survey results identifying what Northeast Florida Veterans need the most
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville leaders just revealed the results about what northeast Florida veterans need most. According to the survey’s results, what vets in northeast Florida say they need the most is help getting dental, vision and healthcare plans plus VA claims. “To be honest I think it’s...
Bradford quintuplets celebrate their 10th birthday!
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Ten years ago, Stacy Dyal and her husband, Kelley, went from having no children, to having five! Kyndall, Kamryn, Kayleigh, Kyleigh, and Kaleb turn 10 Tuesday!. We have covered the Dyal quintuplets since they were babies, and their family has a remarkable story. The Dyals...
Ask Anthony: Septic tank mess forces Jacksonville business owner to close her doors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In today's "Ask Anthony," a Jacksonville business owner came to me with a problem...and a mess. Almaz Woldetsadik says she went to the city for help with a new septic tank system. But, she says, the only thing she's watching go down the drain is her money.
