Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

What’s your favorite memory of The Morning Show?

The Morning Show has now been the most-watched morning news in Jacksonville for 10 years in a row. It has taken a cast of hundreds, both on and behind the camera to bring you all the news, weather, traffic and sometimes shenanigans since the show began. And it is thanks to you, our amazing viewers who tune in every day, that we can say we’re #1 for the past decade.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
insideradio.com

“Katie B” Butchino

“Katie B” Butchino joins iHeartMedia country WQIK Jacksonville, FL (99.1), for middays. She comes from news-talk sister WFLA Tampa (970), where she had served as a producer since 2017. During that time, she also worked at CHR sister “93.3 FLZ” WFLZ Tampa. With Butchino’s addition, Scot “Froggy” Langley moves to the afternoon slot handled by Cindy Spicer before her September departure.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Anyone missing a boat? Nicole beached this one on that small island near the Mathews Bridge and it's still there

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a number on Florida. Beaches, homes and numerous properties are a continued reminder of the destruction left in the storm's wake. So is that lone sailboat on that small island in the St. Johns River near the Mathews Bridge. It was beached there during Nicole and nearly a week later, it's still there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

Holiday season is here and there are many opportunities to celebrate. There are concerts, sports, and holiday savings! You can support the community by donating or volunteering your time! We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 11/20:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Eater

Where to Find the Best Italian Restaurants in Jacksonville

Pasta, pizza, and meatballs, oh my! Italian food in Jacksonville may be a little challenging to find, but if you look in the right strip malls or shopping plazas, some culinary gems are just waiting to be found. From housemate sausages and pasta to incredible appetizers and desserts, the best...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Five lost districts of downtown Jacksonville

Scott Wiley Used Cars near 5th and Main in the 1950s. Courtesy of the Jacksonville Public Library Special Collections Department. Auto rows developed in numerous cities in the mid-20th century as car companies sought to create districts where the sale and repair of cars could become an easy urban shopping experience. Springfield’s Main Street was Jacksonville’s first major auto row. Major dealerships on Main Street included Claude Nolan Cadillac, Downtown Chevrolet, Brumos Porsche and Massey Motors.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade 2022: Everything you need to know before you go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will sail across the St. Johns River during Thanksgiving weekend. The parade will start Saturday, Nov. 26 beginning at 6 p.m. and will feature boats of all shapes and sizes. The evening will wrap up with one of the best fireworks displays featuring “waterfalls” off the Main Street and Acosta Bridge, according to a release from the city.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

New XFL adds quite a few local names during inaugural draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The new XFL added quite a few local names to its upstart league this week. Six players who played high school football at area schools, and dozens more with regional ties, heard their names called during the draft on Thursday. Roger Cray (Columbia), Javaris Davis (White High), Willie Harvey (Menendez), Chris Jones (Sandalwood), Terrance Plummer (Orange Park) and Kevin Toliver II (Trinity Christian) were all selected in the XFL draft.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

The last days of Adventure Landing

Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best food truck: 93 Hibachi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Perhaps you’ve seen the long line — and for good reason! 93 Hibachi is your choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2022. According to its Facebook page, 93 Hibachi is said to be the first Black-owned and operated hibachi food truck in the Jacksonville area. It had it’s grand opening back in March 2021.
Jacksonville, FL

