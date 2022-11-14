Read full article on original website
Related
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Official explains why face mask penalty wasn’t called in Eagles’ 32-21 loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles had the ball with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, finding themselves down 23-21 but in possession of the ball, needing only a field goal to take the lead. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass...
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Steve Young believes Kyle Shanahan’s conservative play-calling is due to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Is Kyle Shanahan's play-calling too conservative? Many watching Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers might say it is. The San Francisco 49ers offense scores an average of 22 points per game, ranking 18th in the NFL. Coincidentally, that's exactly how many points they scored in the win over the Chargers.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon
Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy's Dallas 'Disease' Must Be Cured
The Cowboys commit penalties for the same reason other teams do: Lack of focus. Lack of discipline. Lack of attention to detail. But Mike McCarthy's team now habitually follows up those penalties with something even more damaging than the flags themselves.
NFL
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
49ers Kyle Shanahan talks Jimmy Garoppolo's cheerleader interaction: 'It's a tough life he's got to live'
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan joked about Jimmy Garoppolo and his interaction with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders on Monday night.
NBC Sports
49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
Video: Jimmy Garoppolo got royal treatment from Warriors cheerleaders
Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
Commanders BREAKING: Chase Young to Move to Roster, Play at Texans - Report
Chase Young is ready to return to the field for the Washington Commanders, part of a good-news week in DC.
FOX Sports
The time has come for Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys, from their owner on down, have spent more time talking about Odell Beckham Jr. over the last two weeks than they have about any of their own players. They haven't signed him yet makes two things pretty clear:. Beckham isn't healthy enough to play yet. And Beckham...
Comments / 0