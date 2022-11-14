Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
live5news.com
Murdaugh files alibi claim in murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he awaits the January trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.
abcnews4.com
Russell Laffitte's family leads testimony against him in federal bank fraud trial
Lowcountry bank fraud suspect Russell Laffitte was left virtually buried under a pile of damning testimony and evidence Tuesday as federal prosecutors rested their case against him. Laffitte's own family did most of the shoveling. Laffitte, apparent co-conspirator to attorney-turned-crook and alleged murderer Alex Murdaugh, must now rely on his...
Murdaugh, Laffitte families testify in day six of Laffitte trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte’s older brother Charles Laffitte III and their dad Charles Laffitte Jr. took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense in his federal trial. Alex Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, also took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense. Other witnesses taking the stand Wednesday included employees from Palmetto State […]
Victims, FBI agent testify in Laffitte trial day 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday’s hearings in the federal trial against Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte continued with testimony from several witnesses called by the federal government. Among those who took the stand were alleged victims Natasha Thomas and Arthur Badger, an employee with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Palmetto State Bank’s Deputy […]
Victims, forensic accountant testify in fourth day of Laffitte trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second week of former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte’s federal trial began with testimony from alleged victims, a forensic accountant, and several bank board/Laffitte family members. Laffitte stands accused of several financial schemes, bank fraud, wire fraud, and more alongside accused murderer Alex Murdaugh. Hannah Plyler and her sister […]
Colleton County deputies searching for witnesses in deadly teen shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating two individuals about a deadly shooting. Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, who, they say, dropped off a teen at the emergency room entrance and fled from the hospital on Sunday. […]
live5news.com
After 12 years, family still waits for justice in deadly Ravenel shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will come forward with information that will finally solve a 12-year-old cold case killing. Rasha Porter was 27 years old when he was shot to death at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2010, after someone...
live5news.com
Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery investigation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning after an Oct. 22 armed robbery. Police describe Justen Emil Logan, 31, as 5′10,” weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators want to question Logan about an armed robbery...
live5news.com
Man accused of robbing Johns Island convenience store
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Johns Island convenience store in October. Jemir Green, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, according to jail records. A police report states officers responded to Deportes Guadalajara on...
live5news.com
Police seek tips in 2019 murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a 2019 murder. Police say Mario Tyrell Frost was murdered on Dec. 1, 2019, at 1385 Ashley River Road. Nearly three years later, detectives are seeking information to further their investigation. Crimestoppers of...
live5news.com
Bond denied for man in Pineville murder, arson case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County judge denied bond for a man accused of killing an 86-year-old woman and setting her house on fire to hide the crime. Family members and close friends of 86-year-old Essie Benekin Guest were there to speak against a bond for the suspect. Shelton...
abcnews4.com
Authorities offer $5k reward for unsolved 2019 West Ashley murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Almost three years have passed since the murder of Mario Tyrell Frost on Ashley Phosphate Road, and authorities are seeking the public's help. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information to further the investigation into Mr. Frost's death.
live5news.com
Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
live5news.com
Prayer March Through the Holy City
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forgiveness is a key component to Reverend Anthony Thompson’s ministry. In 2015, Rev. Thompson publicly forgave the man who walked into Emanuel AME and gunned down his wife Myra, and eight others. “When I forgave Dylann,” Rev. Thompson recounts, “the burden of hate and anger...
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving unlicensed minor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed, minor driver left two sisters dead. This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed their report from the July 1 incident. It states that the unidentified...
WRDW-TV
S.C. lawmakers suing schools over allegations of critical race theory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
live5news.com
Documents: 52 DD2 administrators earn more than district’s highest-paid teacher
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Public records indicate Dorchester School District Two is spending millions of dollars each year on its administration, and the average teacher salary is below the area median income. A Freedom of Information Act request shows the district pays 52 administrators more than the highest-paid teacher...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run
VIDEO: Manufacturing company’s $18M expansion to bring more jobs to Georgetown Co.
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements
Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
live5news.com
North Charleston Police looking for missing woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are looking for a missing 64-year-old woman who was last seen on Nov. 11. Cheryl Billups, 64, was last seen checking into the Motel 6 on Ashley Phosphate Road, police say. Authorities say Billups left the room and hasn’t been seen since....
