Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Murdaugh files alibi claim in murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he awaits the January trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Murdaugh, Laffitte families testify in day six of Laffitte trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte’s older brother Charles Laffitte III and their dad Charles Laffitte Jr. took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense in his federal trial. Alex Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, also took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense. Other witnesses taking the stand Wednesday included employees from Palmetto State […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Victims, FBI agent testify in Laffitte trial day 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday’s hearings in the federal trial against Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte continued with testimony from several witnesses called by the federal government. Among those who took the stand were alleged victims Natasha Thomas and Arthur Badger, an employee with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Palmetto State Bank’s Deputy […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Victims, forensic accountant testify in fourth day of Laffitte trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second week of former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte’s federal trial began with testimony from alleged victims, a forensic accountant, and several bank board/Laffitte family members. Laffitte stands accused of several financial schemes, bank fraud, wire fraud, and more alongside accused murderer Alex Murdaugh. Hannah Plyler and her sister […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

After 12 years, family still waits for justice in deadly Ravenel shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will come forward with information that will finally solve a 12-year-old cold case killing. Rasha Porter was 27 years old when he was shot to death at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2010, after someone...
RAVENEL, SC
live5news.com

Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning after an Oct. 22 armed robbery. Police describe Justen Emil Logan, 31, as 5′10,” weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators want to question Logan about an armed robbery...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man accused of robbing Johns Island convenience store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Johns Island convenience store in October. Jemir Green, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, according to jail records. A police report states officers responded to Deportes Guadalajara on...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police seek tips in 2019 murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a 2019 murder. Police say Mario Tyrell Frost was murdered on Dec. 1, 2019, at 1385 Ashley River Road. Nearly three years later, detectives are seeking information to further their investigation. Crimestoppers of...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Bond denied for man in Pineville murder, arson case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County judge denied bond for a man accused of killing an 86-year-old woman and setting her house on fire to hide the crime. Family members and close friends of 86-year-old Essie Benekin Guest were there to speak against a bond for the suspect. Shelton...
PINEVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Authorities offer $5k reward for unsolved 2019 West Ashley murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Almost three years have passed since the murder of Mario Tyrell Frost on Ashley Phosphate Road, and authorities are seeking the public's help. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information to further the investigation into Mr. Frost's death.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Prayer March Through the Holy City

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forgiveness is a key component to Reverend Anthony Thompson’s ministry. In 2015, Rev. Thompson publicly forgave the man who walked into Emanuel AME and gunned down his wife Myra, and eight others. “When I forgave Dylann,” Rev. Thompson recounts, “the burden of hate and anger...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements

Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are looking for a missing 64-year-old woman who was last seen on Nov. 11. Cheryl Billups, 64, was last seen checking into the Motel 6 on Ashley Phosphate Road, police say. Authorities say Billups left the room and hasn’t been seen since....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

