Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest year-end No. 1 in men's tennis as Rafael Nadal's slump continues at ATP Finals
Carlos Alcaraz is set to become the youngest year-end No. 1 in the history of men's tennis after Rafael Nadal was knocked out of the ATP Finals.
Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news
Patrick McEnroe on Wednesday responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
BBC
ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal bows out with victory over Casper Ruud in Turin
Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud in straight sets to end the ATP Finals with victory despite not reaching the semi-finals. Nadal, who was the highest seeded player in the event with world number one Carlos Alcaraz injured, had lost his opening two Green Group games. The 36-year-old Spaniard beat the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
NBC Sports
15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Messi, Neymar, Mbappe lead Golden Ball futures lines
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off at the end of this week, which means soccer futures bettors are looking for fun ways to make money!. One of those bets would be the Golden Ball, the award presented to the best player in the tournament. Will the 2014 Golden Ball...
BBC
UK Championship: Wales' Jamie Clarke confident after toppling Mark Williams
Jamie Clarke says he is "full of confidence" as he prepares to face Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship on Thursday (13:00 GMT). Clarke beat fellow Welshman and three-time world champion Mark Williams 6-3 in the first round on Monday night. Williams was suffering with an...
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Mount, Ronaldo, Rabiot, Endrick, Mudryk
Contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and the Chelsea owners are ongoing and a breakthrough has been made "in the past few weeks". (Athletic - subscription required) Many Manchester United players do no think Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will play for the club again after the 37-year-old said...
Cristiano Ronaldo says Alex Ferguson advised against Manchester City move
In the first part of his interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has talked about his Manchester United return and claimed younger players ‘don’t care’
Joel Glazer to ‘make final decision’ on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future
Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, according to sources close to the Manchester United co-owner
ESPN
England's Phil Foden rejects 'world class' label, vows to reach Kylian Mbappe, Neymar one day
Phil Foden has denied claims he is a "world class" talent worthy of mention alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar but vowed to finally deliver his best for England at the World Cup. The 22-year-old is a four-time Premier League winner who has taken his game at Manchester City to new...
BBC
Transfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
Rugby-South Africa's Erasmus handed two-game match-day ban
Nov 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been handed a two-game ban from all match-day activities by World Rugby after tweets he posted that were perceived to be critical of referees.
