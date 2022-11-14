OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a missing woman they believe may be in danger. Sabrina Lynn Sanclemente, 24, was last seen Sunday getting out of her boyfriend’s vehicle in the 9500 block of SE 183rd Ave in Ocklawaha, after the two had an argument, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

OCKLAWAHA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO