Ride-along: Hurricane Nicole damage assessment in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Division of Emergency Management gave News 6 a look at the coastline in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday, nearly a week after Hurricane Nicole. “What it took was the combination punch of Hurricane Ian that came through. It did a lot...
Flagler Beach looks to long-term plans to fix A1A after storms damaged road
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A1A along Flagler Beach is finally reopening after hurricanes Ian and Nicole tore away chunks of the road. It’s not the first time it’s happened in a storm. Now city and county leaders are wanting to find long-term solutions. The city commission will...
Volusia County residents, council members discuss extent of damage after Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Several residents spoke in front of Volusia County councilmembers on Tuesday about the damage they are dealing with after both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. A new assessment reports Hurricane Nicole caused $522 million in damage in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Artemis I’s launch may be...
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
‘Never been done before:’ News 6 investigation helps lead to arrest of gas pump manipulators
ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation into gas pump manipulators by News 6 and the Orlando U.S. Secret Service office has sparked an aggressive legal salvo by state prosecutors, leading to the arrest of three Central Florida men charged with multiple counts of racketeering. Investigators tell News 6 the men...
Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours
CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
Pilot killed in Oak Hill plane crash was flying a homemade plane, deputies say
OAK HILL, Fla. – A 73-year-old Venice man died after the single-engine airplane he was piloting crashed into a tree Tuesday. Charles Alban had traded his plane for an experimental, homemade Monoplane earlier that day, according to a release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are looking for a driver who hit a 58-year-old Orlando man early Tuesday morning while he was trying to cross a busy Orange County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said the crash happened at 5:40 a.m. on State...
Magic of Lights at Daytona International Speedway offers dazzling holiday drive
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The sixth annual Magic of Lights drive-through holiday experience begins Friday at Daytona International Speedway. With over 2 million lights to take in, the event promises dazzling family fun as your captivated carload travels through scenes of the season at the speedway. [TRENDING: Owner pulls...
‘He was so good to everyone:’ Titusville motel owner killed in shooting ID’ed
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police released the identity Thursday of the 64-year-old motel owner whom investigators said was shot and killed Wednesday by a man who was staying there. Police said Daniel Wade, owner of the Siesta Motor Inn along South Washington Avenue in Titusville, was shot just before...
2 accused in Flagler theft possibly tied to similar crimes across Florida, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified two men who worked to steal a woman’s wallet and cell phone last month at a Palm Coast supermarket and may possibly be connected to similar crimes across the state. Deputies said the victim...
New mom loses leg after being pinned by tree, truck in Volusia County during Hurricane Nicole
DELAND, Fla. – Julie Tindel’s life was changed forever following what her family called a freak accident. Tindel, 24, was in the ICU at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital after she was pinned by a truck and tree as Nicole blew through. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man...
Police increase patrols, traffic stops in DeLand’s south side after shootings surge
DELAND, Fla. – After what police are calling a surge in shootings in a DeLand neighborhood, police and other agencies have created a task force to crack down on criminals. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger announced Wednesday the task force had already started work in the Spring Hill area of the city.
Officials seek help identifying patient found at Orlando Health hospital
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is reaching out to the public to figure out the identity of a patient at the Orlando Regional Medical Center. In a release, officials said the patient arrived at the hospital around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from a downtown parking garage area near Robinson Street.
Man faces murder charge in 2018 death of Orange County woman, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man already in prison for attempted murder is now facing charges in the 2018 death of an Orange County mother and grandmother, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Bobby Lee Story is now facing second-degree murder charges in...
Deputies seek help finding missing Ocklawaha woman
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a missing woman they believe may be in danger. Sabrina Lynn Sanclemente, 24, was last seen Sunday getting out of her boyfriend’s vehicle in the 9500 block of SE 183rd Ave in Ocklawaha, after the two had an argument, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman killed in Orlando crash along Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m. near Mile Marker 258, south of Interstate 4, troopers said. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused...
12-year-old arrested after threatening mass shooting at Flagler middle school, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Flagler County Wednesday after deputies said she sent a threat via Snapchat to conduct a mass shooting at her middle school. According to the sheriff’s office, the sixth grader, who attends Indian Trails Middle School, sent the messages to...
Where drinking is a pleasure: Publix offering in-store bar at 3 Central Florida locations
Publix is now offering a new amenity to customers at five Florida locations, the ability to tie one on while shopping. Publix Pours will offer beer and wine, along with coffee, tea, kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
Moped chase in Mims ends with shooting, arrest, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. – A man is locked up after shooting another man in the back twice while chasing the victim through Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Blair, Jr., 23, was booked into the Brevard County jail on Tuesday. Deputies said they were called to...
