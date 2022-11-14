ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

click orlando

Ride-along: Hurricane Nicole damage assessment in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Division of Emergency Management gave News 6 a look at the coastline in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday, nearly a week after Hurricane Nicole. “What it took was the combination punch of Hurricane Ian that came through. It did a lot...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours

CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
CLERMONT, FL
click orlando

Officials seek help identifying patient found at Orlando Health hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is reaching out to the public to figure out the identity of a patient at the Orlando Regional Medical Center. In a release, officials said the patient arrived at the hospital around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from a downtown parking garage area near Robinson Street.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Deputies seek help finding missing Ocklawaha woman

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a missing woman they believe may be in danger. Sabrina Lynn Sanclemente, 24, was last seen Sunday getting out of her boyfriend’s vehicle in the 9500 block of SE 183rd Ave in Ocklawaha, after the two had an argument, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
OCKLAWAHA, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in Orlando crash along Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m. near Mile Marker 258, south of Interstate 4, troopers said. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Moped chase in Mims ends with shooting, arrest, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. – A man is locked up after shooting another man in the back twice while chasing the victim through Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Blair, Jr., 23, was booked into the Brevard County jail on Tuesday. Deputies said they were called to...
MIMS, FL

