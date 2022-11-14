Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn Brewery to expand in move to Greenpoint
Brooklyn Brewery is tapping out in Williamsburg, but its next location is a mere pub crawl from its longtime home. The company signed a 41,000-square-foot lease at Shlomo Karpen’s eight-story development at 1 Wythe Avenue in Greenpoint, the Commercial Observer reported. The spot is only four blocks from 79 North 11th Street, which Brooklyn Brewery plans to shutter.
Commercial Observer
Brooklyn Brewery Leaving Longtime Williamsburg Home for New Greenpoint Development
After three years of searching, Brooklyn Brewery finally found a new home in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Brooklyn Brewery plans to shutter its brewery and taproom at 79 North 11th Street in Williamsburg — where it’s served up its brews for more than 25 years — in the summer of 2024 and open a new 41,000-square-foot space inside the planned eight-story commercial development 1 Wythe Avenue, said Verada Retail’s Nathaniel Mallon, who represented the brewery and landlord Shlomo Karpen.
therealdeal.com
Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project
UPDATED, Nov. 17, 2022, 1 p.m.: John Usdan wasn’t keen on having a combined unit at his Midwood Investment & Development’s condo building on the Upper East Side, but has pulled in 33 million good reasons to do so. The sale of the penthouse at 150 East 78th...
fox5ny.com
Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
queenoftheclick.com
Bakers Bar is Opening on 3rd Avenue – Bay Ridge
Bakers Bar will be opening at 7912 – 3rd Avenue, where JJ Bubbles used to be. The new owner spoke about the bar last Spring at a Community Board 10 Meeting. The owner said that he had a lot of updating to do in the bar, but that he was keeping the same menu.
therealdeal.com
More NYC renters going solo: report
New York renters are fed up with roommates and are increasingly shelling out big bucks to live without them. Demand for studios and one-bedroom apartments outpaced demand for larger apartments, and their asking rents rose 18 percent year-over-year to $3,000 last month, according to a report from StreetEasy. The expense...
therealdeal.com
Richard Mack: New York developers “made to feel like the devil”
Holding the microphone only briefly, developer Richard Mack swung for the fences during a discussion of affordable housing in New York City. “We are in this situation [of unaffordability] because of rent regulation,” the Mack Real Estate Group CEO said at an event in Midtown. “It creates entitlement for those who have apartments and pushes up rents for those who don’t.”
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
Urban Commons puts FiDi hotel into bankruptcy
Los Angeles hospitality firm Urban Commons has filed for bankruptcy on the hotel portion of the Wagner at the Battery, just weeks after a lender filed a petition to foreclose on the Lower Manhattan asset. A company-controlled entity sought Chapter 11 protection Tuesday, according to court documents filed in the...
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside Athena Calderone’s Brooklyn Backyard Oasis
After tackling the renovation of their four-story Greek Revival town house in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill neighborhood, tastemaker and designer Athena Calderone and her husband, Victor, were understandably fatigued—and, not to mention, at the end of their budget. Though they had the rare advantage of a 25-foot-wide plot, the backyard was “a tangled mess of so many vines, weeds, and overgrown trees,” Athena says. “It [had] untapped potential and remained that way for a good couple of years.”
Curbed
The Office Is Half-Dead
After a post–Labor Day push (and some not-so-veiled threats from employers), New York City workers’ return to the office has stalled — at least for now. A September survey from the business-advocacy organization Partnership for NYC found that only 9 percent of Manhattan office employees were back full time but expected that the overall occupancy rate would top 50 percent by the end of the year. But as The City reported this week, while office occupancy has been increasing since last year’s Omicron wave, it’s plateaued at 47 percent over the last month, according to building-security company Kastle Systems, which aggregates office swipe-card data. (Still, there’s good news for David Solomon and Stephen Ross: Real-estate and financial-services firms had some of the highest occupancy rates, at 82 and 56 percent, respectively.)
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Coffee cart on Brooklyn Heights Promenade causes brew-haha
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A frisson of excitement broke out in the neighborhood the other day when a fancy blue coffee cart appeared on the beloved Brooklyn Heights Promenade. Inside the cart, two men were selling coffee. Now you may think, “That’s convenient, I like coffee.”. But not...
Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in Parkchester
A lottery for affordable apartments for seniors is now available in the Parkchester neighborhood of The Bronx in a newly constructed development. It is one of several new housing currently under construction across the borough that is exclusively for seniors which is much needed in The Bronx.
Upper East Side Barnes & Noble To Return After Two Years
It was upsetting news when the UES Barnes & Noble announced their closure, alongside many other businesses, back in 2020. A company statement declared the space was “too large, and too expensive,” however, a spokesperson promised the store’s return at a new site in the future. Two years later, such a promise has been kept as a new Barnes & Noble location will grace the UES in the Agora Building on 1556 3rd Ave. by spring of 2023, according to Patch. “It is very good news to bring our bookstore back to the Upper East Side,” said Barnes & Noble CEO, James Daunt, in a statement. “It was very sad to close in the depths of the pandemic and especially pleasing now to reopen with one that is so dramatically more attractive….Bookstores are bursting with energy, with events back in full swing and now a wave of new bookstore openings is underway.” The new location will take over a former Duane Reade, spanning 8,000 square feet—small in comparison to the neighborhood’s former 55,000 square foot store.
therealdeal.com
Innovation QNS’ approval tweaks template for mega-projects
There’s no how-to book for developers negotiating for City Council approval of their projects. Or for the Council member on the other side of the table. “Ulurp for Dummies” hasn’t been published because its target audience is only a few dozen developers and 51 term-limited City Council members.
Which supermarkets are opening on Staten Island in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The face of food shopping is about to change on Staten Island, with a number of big-name supermarket brands bringing their goods to the borough next year. So, what’s in store for shoppers? Here’s a look at what companies are coming and where they’re setting up shop:
therealdeal.com
Landlord seeks $10M from mom over rent overcharge claims
Manhattan landlord William Koeppel has unleashed another salvo in his years-long legal dispute with his mother and sister, seeking at least $10 million to shield him from overcharge claims brought by tenants of a Turtle Bay apartment building. In a complaint filed in bankruptcy court Tuesday, Koeppel alleges that his...
