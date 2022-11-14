Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
AFD extinguishes vacant house fire off Cesar Chavez in east Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire in East Austin on Thursday. The structure fire call came in at around 6:46 a.m. at 1403 E. Cesar Chavez Street. The fire was put out quickly and limited to one room. Fire officials say the...
fox7austin.com
Police investigating after body found in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is releasing more information on a body found in North Austin Wednesday afternoon. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the daughter of missing 75-year-old Paull...
APD: Body discovered in north Austin believed to be missing 76-year old man
Police are investigating after a dead body was found near MoPac and Parmer Lane in north Austin Wednesday morning. Read more on Talk1370.com.
tpr.org
Double-decker highway coming to South Austin
Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
fox7austin.com
Truck plows through Sonic patio in Lago Vista, injures 2 people
LAGO VISTA, Texas - An investigation is underway after a pick-up truck plowed through barriers of a Sonic restaurant patio area in Lago Vista. Two customers eating outside were seriously injured. Firefighters working Tuesday afternoon at Fire Station 101 were jolted when they heard calls for help coming from outside.
fox7austin.com
Body found on MoPac identified as missing 76-year-old veteran Paull Patterson
AUSTIN, Texas - Thursday the Travis County Medical Examiner identified a body found along MoPac Wednesday as Paull Patterson. "There’s some closure, even though it’s not what I wanted," said Paull Patterson’s daughter, Laurel Patterson. The 76-year-old living with dementia left Colonial Gardens, a North Austin memory...
Patterson family announces intent to sue after body found near Austin memory care facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Paull Patterson, the 76-year-old man who died after leaving a local memory care facility, spoke to news outlets Thursday after his body was discovered the day prior. In a separate press conference Wednesday, police reported they believe Patterson's body was discovered not far...
fox7austin.com
Police believe body found in North Austin is 75-year-old missing veteran
AUSTIN, Texas - A body found in North Austin Wednesday morning is believed to be 75-year-old missing veteran Paull Patterson, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the...
Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a police shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning. At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South Third Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.
Northbound lanes of I-35 closed in San Marcos after multivehicle crash
The crash is near the McCarty Lane exit, and crews are working to clear the scene.
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS needs help identifying woman involved in deadly Austin pedestrian crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas DPS is asking for the community's help identifying a woman involved in a deadly pedestrian crash. Officials said the crash happened on Nov. 2 around 6:37 a.m., near the intersection of FM 734, Parmer Lane, and Amberglen Blvd. The unidentified woman appears to be homeless, is...
Austin PD searching for person of interest in disappearance of 34-year-old Justin Haden
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit is now seeking the community's help in identifying a person of interest regarding the disappearance of Justin Haden. APD said surveillance cameras caught images of a man who was with 34-year-old Haden several times on Halloween night, which was...
fox7austin.com
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in South Austin. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a call came in about a man with a gun near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Oltorf. The caller told police a white man wearing dark clothing was holding a...
Three killed, one injured in crash on SH 21 in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Three people were killed and one was injured after a crash in Bastrop County on State Highway 21 near Voss Parkway. According to the Texas DPS, a Ford van towing a homemade trailer was traveling southwest on SH 21 as it attempted to turn left into a gas station parking lot. Meanwhile, a truck tractor was traveling northeast.
fox7austin.com
Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
MetalSucks
Photos: Napalm Death, Millions of Dead Cops, Frozen Soul, and Brujeria at the Mohawk in Austin, TX on Nov. 13
As their tour begins to wind down, Napalm Death showed now sign of relenting as they tore shit up at the Mohawk in Austin, Texas this past Sunday. Ripping through their set with the kind of intensity you’d expect from an opening night performance, Napalm showed why they’re considered one of the best grindcore/death metal acts out there today.
Two dead after vehicle pin-in on US 183 early Monday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were pronounced dead following a pin-in collision reported early Monday morning. At 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 16500 block of South US 183 northbound for a two-vehicle collision and a pin-in of a person.
CBS Austin
Police ID man found shot to death in NE Austin apartment bathroom
Police have identified the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, at a complex near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
TCSO recovers thousands of dollars, arrests suspect after east Travis County aggravated robbery, SWAT incident
In court records filed Monday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office detailed events surrounding an early November aggravated robbery and SWAT response near eastern Travis County.
‘He was my everything,’ Austin woman calls off search for dad after body found
Paull had dementia and had been staying at the secure memory care facility since May, according to Patterson.
