Austin, TX

CBS Austin

AFD extinguishes vacant house fire off Cesar Chavez in east Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire in East Austin on Thursday. The structure fire call came in at around 6:46 a.m. at 1403 E. Cesar Chavez Street. The fire was put out quickly and limited to one room. Fire officials say the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating after body found in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is releasing more information on a body found in North Austin Wednesday afternoon. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the daughter of missing 75-year-old Paull...
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

Double-decker highway coming to South Austin

Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Truck plows through Sonic patio in Lago Vista, injures 2 people

LAGO VISTA, Texas - An investigation is underway after a pick-up truck plowed through barriers of a Sonic restaurant patio area in Lago Vista. Two customers eating outside were seriously injured. Firefighters working Tuesday afternoon at Fire Station 101 were jolted when they heard calls for help coming from outside.
LAGO VISTA, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found on MoPac identified as missing 76-year-old veteran Paull Patterson

AUSTIN, Texas - Thursday the Travis County Medical Examiner identified a body found along MoPac Wednesday as Paull Patterson. "There’s some closure, even though it’s not what I wanted," said Paull Patterson’s daughter, Laurel Patterson. The 76-year-old living with dementia left Colonial Gardens, a North Austin memory...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a police shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning. At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South Third Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in South Austin. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a call came in about a man with a gun near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Oltorf. The caller told police a white man wearing dark clothing was holding a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Three killed, one injured in crash on SH 21 in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Three people were killed and one was injured after a crash in Bastrop County on State Highway 21 near Voss Parkway. According to the Texas DPS, a Ford van towing a homemade trailer was traveling southwest on SH 21 as it attempted to turn left into a gas station parking lot. Meanwhile, a truck tractor was traveling northeast.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
AUSTIN, TX
MetalSucks

Photos: Napalm Death, Millions of Dead Cops, Frozen Soul, and Brujeria at the Mohawk in Austin, TX on Nov. 13

As their tour begins to wind down, Napalm Death showed now sign of relenting as they tore shit up at the Mohawk in Austin, Texas this past Sunday. Ripping through their set with the kind of intensity you’d expect from an opening night performance, Napalm showed why they’re considered one of the best grindcore/death metal acts out there today.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two dead after vehicle pin-in on US 183 early Monday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were pronounced dead following a pin-in collision reported early Monday morning. At 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 16500 block of South US 183 northbound for a two-vehicle collision and a pin-in of a person.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID man found shot to death in NE Austin apartment bathroom

Police have identified the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, at a complex near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
AUSTIN, TX

