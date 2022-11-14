ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Clippers Player Reacts to Insane Victor Wembanyama Shot

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2car4E_0jAihsDh00

Victor Wembanyama has taken the basketball world by storm with his unprecedented ability. Largely expected to go first overall in next year's draft, Wembanyama has teams across the league incredibly excited about the possibility of drafting him. From France, Wembanyama will soon join a solid list of French NBA players, including LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum.

On Monday, Batum shared his reaction to Wembanyama hitting the classic "look away" three that has been popularized by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry:

This was not the only insane shot that Wembanyama hit in this game, also drilling a one-leg three-point shot. Batum posted this clip to his Twitter, absolutely amazed by what he saw from the French superstar:

Scroll to Continue

Batum has spoken about how incredible Wembanyama is, and the two players will likely be opponents in the NBA next season. There is really no defense for what Wembanyama is able to do on the court, which is why teams are so confident that he will be going first overall in the upcoming draft.

Already drawing comparisons to some of the NBA's all-time greats, there are some very high expectations being placed on Wembanyama. That said, he has already shown an ability to meet the hype. With more and more eyes being placed on his games, his performance has remained elite, and there is no reason to believe that will not translate to the NBA level.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllClippers

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers and Utah Jazz will be having a long-awaited rematch on Monday night that could likely have significant tiebreaker implications. The Clippers' side of the injury report is looking a little less heavy than the Utah Jazz's side. First, for the Clippers, Paul George will be questionable with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AllClippers

Updated Injury Report: Paul George OUT vs. Utah Jazz

After being listed as questionable, LA Clippers star Paul George will not play on Monday night vs. the Utah Jazz. George was initially questionable with knee soreness, but has now been ruled out with a right hamstring tendon strain. This change in injury is certainly confusing, and leaves more questions about a potential timetable for George.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 2

Pujols, Verlander voted Comeback Players of the Year

Pujols, honored in the National League, came back to St. Louis for his final season and posted his biggest numbers in years at age 42. The three-time MVP compiled an .895 OPS for the NL Central champions and became the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 career home runs.
HOUSTON, TX
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy