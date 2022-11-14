Karol G and Romeo Santos Join 2022 Latin Grammys Lineup: Full List of Performers, Presenters and More

The Latin Recording Academy has revealed Karol G and Romeo Santos have joined as performers for the upcoming Latin Grammys, taking place on Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholarship recipients Xavier Cintrón, Valentina Garcia, Nicolle Horbath and Sergio De Miguel Jorquera will also take the stage alongside previously announced performer, Nicky Jam.

Karol G is nominated in three categories including record of the year and song of the year for her and Ovy on the Drums’ “Provenza.” Romeo Santos is a nominee in the best long-form music video category for his documentary “Romeo Santos: King of Bachata”; and as a member of Aventura, he is nominated for best urban fusion/performance.

They join previously announced artists Banda Los Recoditos, Camilo, Ángela Aguilar, Elvis Costello, Chiquis, Jorge Drexler, Silvana Estrada, Gente de Zona, Goyo, Jesse & Joy, John Legend, Carin León, Los Bukis, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Aymée Nuviola, Julio Reyes Copello, Sin Bandera, Carlos Vives, Sebastián Yatra, Nicole Zignago and the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís .

The lineup also boasts Christina Aguilera, who is up for seven nominations, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Marc Anthony and Christian Nodal. The night’s most-nominated artists are Bad Bunny, who has a total of 10 nods, and Mexican-American composer Edgar Barrera (Camila Cabello, Grupo Firme, Camilo) who holds nine. See more nominees here .

Additionally, the Academy shared its bill of presenters, which includes Maria Becerra, Becky G, Eden Muñoz and Farina, in addition to Macarena Achaga, Yalitza Aparicio, Cami, Miguel Angel Muñoz, Fonesca, Luis Figueroa, Fonseca, Kany García, Kurt, Ludmilla, Victor Manuelle, Fito Páez, Georgina Rodríguez, Alison Solís, Marla Solís, Luisa Sonza, Tainy and Adrián Uribe.

The 23rd Latin Grammys, which “celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music,” will be hosted by current nominee Anitta, Latin-Grammy winners Luis Fonsi and Laura Pausini, and by the Latin Recording Academy’s President’s Award recipient Thalia.

José Tillán will serve as the show’s executive producer, alongside Charlie Singer who fills the role of co-producer. Terry Lickona joins as co-producer for the Latin Academy, and Ulises Cheng and Maria Uji Fulgueira from TelevisaUnivision. Latin Grammy winner Julio Reyes Copello will be the night’s musical director.

The telecast will air on Univision on Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT), and will air on cable channel TNT at 7 p.m. (MEX) / 8 p.m. (PAN-COL) / 9 p.m. (VEN) / 10 p.m. (ARG/CHI/BRAZIL), and on Televisa on Channel 5. The show will also be available on HBO Max in Spanish only.