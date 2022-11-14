ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Karol G and Romeo Santos Join 2022 Latin Grammys Lineup: Full List of Performers, Presenters and More

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXl2I_0jAihqSF00

The Latin Recording Academy has revealed Karol G and Romeo Santos have joined as performers for the upcoming Latin Grammys, taking place on Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholarship recipients Xavier Cintrón, Valentina Garcia, Nicolle Horbath and Sergio De Miguel Jorquera will also take the stage alongside previously announced performer, Nicky Jam.

Karol G is nominated in three categories including record of the year and song of the year for her and Ovy on the Drums’ “Provenza.” Romeo Santos is a nominee in the best long-form music video category for his documentary “Romeo Santos: King of Bachata”; and as a member of Aventura, he is nominated for best urban fusion/performance.

They join previously announced artists Banda Los Recoditos, Camilo, Ángela Aguilar, Elvis Costello, Chiquis, Jorge Drexler, Silvana Estrada, Gente de Zona, Goyo, Jesse & Joy, John Legend, Carin León, Los Bukis, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Aymée Nuviola, Julio Reyes Copello, Sin Bandera, Carlos Vives, Sebastián Yatra, Nicole Zignago and the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís .

The lineup also boasts Christina Aguilera, who is up for seven nominations, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Marc Anthony and Christian Nodal. The night’s most-nominated artists are Bad Bunny, who has a total of 10 nods, and Mexican-American composer Edgar Barrera (Camila Cabello, Grupo Firme, Camilo) who holds nine. See more nominees here .

Additionally, the Academy shared its bill of presenters, which includes Maria Becerra, Becky G, Eden Muñoz and Farina, in addition to Macarena Achaga, Yalitza Aparicio, Cami, Miguel Angel Muñoz, Fonesca, Luis Figueroa, Fonseca, Kany García, Kurt, Ludmilla, Victor Manuelle, Fito Páez, Georgina Rodríguez, Alison Solís, Marla Solís, Luisa Sonza, Tainy and Adrián Uribe.

The 23rd Latin Grammys, which “celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music,” will be hosted by current nominee Anitta, Latin-Grammy winners Luis Fonsi and Laura Pausini, and by the Latin Recording Academy’s President’s Award recipient Thalia.

José Tillán will serve as the show’s executive producer, alongside Charlie Singer who fills the role of co-producer. Terry Lickona joins as co-producer for the Latin Academy, and Ulises Cheng and Maria Uji Fulgueira from TelevisaUnivision. Latin Grammy winner Julio Reyes Copello will be the night’s musical director.

The telecast will air on Univision on Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT), and will air on cable channel TNT at 7 p.m. (MEX) / 8 p.m. (PAN-COL) / 9 p.m. (VEN) / 10 p.m. (ARG/CHI/BRAZIL), and on Televisa on Channel 5. The show will also be available on HBO Max in Spanish only.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” includes more than a handful of revelations, including Perry having to exit a movie after his heart stopped for five minutes, but perhaps the most shocking is a pair of seemingly out-of-nowhere digs Perry throws at fellow actor Keanu Reeves. At two points in the memoir, Perry questions why Reeves is still alive when “talented” actors and “original thinkers” like River Phoenix and Chris Farley had tragic deaths. “The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the...
Variety

Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Accident: ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’

Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
Variety

Why Release Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Now? ‘400 Years of Slavery Is Bigger’ Than the Oscars Slap, Says Director

When Apple announced in October that it would be releasing “Emancipation” in theaters by the end of the year, many moviegoers were left scratching their heads: How can any studio release a Will Smith vehicle in the same year he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars? For “Emancipation” director Antoine Fuqua, there was never any issue about the slavery drama’s release date. “The film to me is bigger than that moment,” Fuqua told Vanity Fair. “Four hundred years of slavery is bigger than one moment. My hope is that people will see it that way and watch the movie and be...
LOUISIANA STATE
POPSUGAR

Christina Aguilera's Latinidad Was Just Right All Along

For over 20 years, pop music icon Christina Aguilera has been singing her way to the top of the charts. She recently received seven nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys, including album of the year for "Aguilera." Her second Spanish-language album celebrates Aguilera's Latina heritage. She's of Ecuadorian descent, but the award-winning singer — in both English and Spanish — is still criticized for not being "Latina enough."
The Guardian

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyoncé leads race with nine

Beyoncé leads the 2023 Grammy race with nine nominations. The singer’s haul of latest nods makes her the most nominated artist ever, tying with husband Jay-Z, both scoring 88 nominations throughout their careers. Her genre-spanning album Renaissance is up for album of the year while hit song Break...
TMZ.com

Alicia Keys Not Performing at Takeoff's Memorial

1:37 PM PT -- A rep for Alicia Keys tells us she will not be performing. We're told she was invited, but is unable to attend -- as a guest or performer -- due to a scheduling conflict. Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ...
ATLANTA, GA
ABC News

Taylor Swift in 'shambles' after making history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Complex

Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams

Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records

Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
WWD

Rihanna Goes Gray for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Shimmering Wraparound Rick Owens Dress

Rihanna arrived on the red carpet wearing a sequin gray dress on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. The Savage x Fenty founder celebrated her inclusion on the soundtrack for the next installment in the “Black Panther” franchise in a formfitting look from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection, which took inspiration from the 1930s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Becomes the ‘Dipshit’ Boy She Likes in Silly ‘Nonsense’ Video

“Ask and you shall receive” isn’t so much of a cliché when you’re a Sabrina Carpenter stan. After fans requested over and over that she make a video for her song “Nonsense,” the Emails I Can’t Send singer delivered. On Thursday night, Carpenter released an “unserious” video that matches the song’s energy, which has been a fan-favorite on her tour. Plus, the visual features cameos from her real-life besties. “The ‘Nonsense’ video really happened because of the fans persistently asking, and that’s the coolest feeling,” Carpenter tells Rolling Stone about the Danica Kleinknecht-directed visual, which follows the singer getting ready...
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy