Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Suspect wanted for breaking into Lamon Company, Albany
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance locating a suspect wanted for burglary. 33-year-old Bryan Frantz is wanted for breaking into the business of The Lamon Company. Frantz stands 6’02 and weighs 250 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding this incident, should...
WALB 10
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
WALB 10
Alleged shooting near Monroe High leaves no reported injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a witness said a man jumped on her car and shot at another vehicle near a high school, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The incident happened at the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive, near...
WALB 10
APD: Albany woman charged after argument-fueled stabbing
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after Albany police said she stabbed a man after an argument. Jonawanna Sears, 37, is charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened on Sunday in the 800 block of 10th Avenue when Sears got into an argument with a man and then stabbed him in the chest, according to APD.
wfxl.com
Police: Albany juvenile wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance locating a suspect wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and several other pending charges. 15-year-old Alexander Holman is wanted for murder. The murder took place on the 700 block of West 2nd Ave on October 25, 2022.
southgatv.com
Man Jumps from Oglethorpe Bridge
On November 14, 2022, before 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Oglethorpe Bridge in response to a 59-year-old male jumping off the bridge. Witnesses informed officers that the victim jumped off the bridge, but they were able to rescue him. The victim stated that he attempted to commit suicide. He suffered leg injuries and was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital; he is now stable. The Albany Police Department’s REACH (Responding, Engaging, And, Cultivating, Hope) officer responded to the incident and contacted the victim at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for further support.
WALB 10
Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman was arrested in connection to a child cruelty incident that involved a hammer and knife, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first-degree cruelty to children. On Monday, police responded to the 400 block...
wfxl.com
"I'll shoot you." Albany woman alleges boyfriend stole her car, threatened to shoot her
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The search is on for a man Albany Police say threatened to shoot his girlfriend while stealing her car. Officers with the Albany Police Department were called to the Lucile Street area Tuesday morning. Investigators say a woman and her boyfriend, later identified as 19-year-old Cedric Rollins, Jr. of Albany, were driving in her car, a blue Chrysler Sebring.
wfxl.com
Suspect wanted for questioning flees and attempts to elude an Albany officer
Albany police are looking for a man who refused to stop during a traffic violation. Officers say, while patrolling the intersection of N. Madison St/W. Broad Ave, a vehicle ran a red light. Dispatch was notified of location and vehicle description. Sirens and lights were activated and the vehicle refused...
southgatv.com
ALBANY POLICE MAKE ARRESTS
On November 11, 2022, officers responded to the 200th Blk. of E. Oglethorpe Boulevard to a report of a stolen vehicle. A phone left inside the vehicle was tracked leading police to the 3100 block of Graystone Lane where they found the vehicle and arrested Madison Lee, age 23 who was charged with Theft By Taking (Motor Vehicle). Lee was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
WALB 10
Albany victim says her boyfriend put a gun to her head as he stole her car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is alleged to have hijacked a car from an Albany woman at gunpoint on Tuesday, per an Albany police report. The hijacking is reported to have happened on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. on Lucille Street. The victim told APD that while she was riding...
wfxl.com
One injured in West Gordon shooting
A man is recovering following a shooting at an Albany apartment. Albany police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of West Gordon Avenue for a shooting just after 9 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police made contact with a woman holding an injured man on the living room floor.
WALB 10
4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
wfxl.com
MISSING: Police looking for juvenile who could be in Cordele
The Cordele Police Department needs the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 15-year-old Ajaya Smith was last seen in the Sunset Homes Apartments area, in Cordele, according to police. Smith is 4’11 and weighs 115 pounds, she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sweater. If...
WALB 10
‘This is the day you die’: Albany woman says attacker threatened her life during assault
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is still recovering after she says her life was threatened by an unknown man who attacked her, an Albany Police Department (APD) report states. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday as the victim was walking by an alleyway in the 400...
wfxl.com
No injuries reported after shoot-out in Sonny's BBQ parking lot
Albany police responded to Sonny's BBQ, located in the 1900 North Slappey Boulevard Thursday morning in reference to discharging firearms. Upon arrival, the reporting party told police that he was sitting inside of his vehicle in the parking lot when he observed three men shooting at each other. The witness...
wfxl.com
Police: Man stabbed during argument with girlfriend
A man is recovering after being stabbed Sunday evening. Albany police responded to the 800 block of 10th Avenue for a stabbing around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. FOX 31 News obtained the incident report that says upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who told police that a few days prior, a man told the victim that he had been messing around with his baby mama. When the victim confronted his baby mama about this allegation, an argument ensued and she took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the chest. The victim told police that she also slashed the tire to his truck.
WALB 10
Lumpkin City Councilman arrested for impersonating police offcer
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WALB) - A Lumpkin city official was arrested on a number of charges, including impersonating an officer and stalking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Nikita Seay, a Lumpkin City Council member, was charged with three counts of impersonating a public officer false imprisonment, three counts...
Albany Herald
Times adjusted on Dawson Road paving project
ALBANY — Due to cold nightly temperatures, crews working on the Dawson Road repaving project will continue their work with updated hours later this week. The new hours of construction are from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Construction is on the southbound inside lane from Magnolia to North Slappey Boulevard and the middle turn lane from North Slappey to the Westgate intersection. Traffic will use the outside lanes during this repaving phase.
wfxl.com
No city drinking water systems affected after sanitary sewer spill in Albany
A force main break has caused a sanitary sewer spill in Albany. The break at the intersection of Midplace Avenue and North Flintrock Drive caused 11,250 gallons of sewage to be discharged into the drainage system between noon and 3:45 p.m. on Monday, November 14. City officials say that this...
Comments / 0