A man is recovering after being stabbed Sunday evening. Albany police responded to the 800 block of 10th Avenue for a stabbing around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. FOX 31 News obtained the incident report that says upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who told police that a few days prior, a man told the victim that he had been messing around with his baby mama. When the victim confronted his baby mama about this allegation, an argument ensued and she took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the chest. The victim told police that she also slashed the tire to his truck.

ALBANY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO