ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Lawyers Compare Him to Galileo in New Filing

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBTus_0jAihmAZ00

Galileo was persecuted for daring to claim that the Earth revolved around the sun. Nearly 400 years later, Donald Trump was ruthlessly mocked online for staring directly into that same star. In a court filing related to the former president’s lawsuit against Twitter , his lawyers claim that the two men actually have a lot in common.

“Crackpot ideas sometimes turn out to be true,” the filing reads. “The earth does revolve around the sun, and it was Hunter Biden, not Russian disinformation agents, who dropped off a laptop full of incriminating evidence at a repair shop in Delaware. Galileo spent his remaining days under house arrest for spreading heretical ideas, and thousands of dissidents today are arrested or killed by despotic governments eager to suppress ideas they disapprove of. But this is not the American way.”

Trump was permanently exiled from Twitter in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol by his supporters. Trump sued Twitter, as well several other tech companies that had banned him, in 2021. Trump and his legal team argued that the ban was a violation of his First Amendment rights, but the suit was dismissed in May of this year by U.S. District Judge James Donato. The president has now taken his plea to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump’s team argued in the Monday filing that government officials are exploiting social media platforms “as cat’s paws to suppress opinions and information about matters that Americans consider of vital interest.” In the Trump worldview, these include claims “such as that the Hunter Biden laptop was authentic, the COVID virus leaked from a laboratory, COVID vaccines provide weak protection that does not outweigh the risk of vaccine injury, and the 2020 election was stolen.”

The issue of returning to Twitter may be more of a matter of principle for Trump. Following his ejection from the site, he built his own Twitter copycat, Truth Social , which has struggled to maintain a steady user base and finances . Despite rumors that new Twitter owner Elon Musk may reverse the ban, Trump has indicated he will not return to the platform. I am“not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth,” he told Fox News in April. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth. The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter.”

Rolling Stone reported earlier this month that Trump was relishing Musk’s struggles in his takeover of Twitter, privately expressing hope that the disastrous transfer of ownership would drive users to his own platform.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 27

empath
3d ago

Galileo knew not to look at the sun during an eclipse. The only person you can really compare Trump to is Hitler. And Hitler was not a good person. Keep trying lawyers, get as much $$$ as you can before you get disbarred.

Reply(3)
35
HaPpYCaMpER
3d ago

HAHAHAHAHAAA! There he is! Staring at an eclipse on National tv! He’s your guy magas!😂

Reply(2)
26
my mind
3d ago

The only similarities they have is that Trump believes the world revolves around him

Reply
24
Related
Rolling Stone

‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop

Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

Nancy Pelosi Responds to Trump, Musk Conspiracy Theories: ‘It’s Really Sad for the Country’

Nancy Pelosi spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday night in her first interview since her husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked. The House Speaker began the interview by saying she “absolutely” agreed with President Joe Biden, who tied the assault on her husband to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Pelosi also confirmed that Paul’s operation was a “success” but said it is only one part of the recovery, as the head injury was “drastic.”
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
ValueWalk

Trump About To Be Indicted – Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

94K+
Followers
24K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy