WKL Roofing Highlights the Services It Offers to Ormond Beach Services
WKL Roofing is a leading roofing contractor. In a recent update, the agency outlined its services to Ormond Beach residents. Ormond Beach, FL – In a website post, WKL Roofing mentioned its top-notch roofing services. The team mentioned that it offers Roofing Installation Ormond Beach. They acknowledged that the...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
Old Sugar Mill Pancake House hosts grand reopening at De Leon Springs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House is back open in De Leon Springs State Park, this time under new management. The restaurant’s new operator, Guest Services Inc., hosted its grand reopening on Wednesday, a month after the restaurant reopened. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
WESH
Company working to fix elevator in Volusia County high-rise for residents with disabilities
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of a low-income high-rise in Daytona Beach said the loss of their one working elevator has left them in a bind. The elevator was damaged during hurricane Nicole and the management company claims the delay in repair is beyond its control. "I can't go...
WESH
Residents move back into several Daytona Beach Shores condos, hotels originally deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Several condominiums and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores have reopened. This comes after city and county building inspectors deemed 26 properties unsafe as Hurricane Nicole came barreling in last week. The designation prompted immediate evacuations. Last Wednesday, Alex Abramowitz said he got a surprising...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach resident to hold final community shoe drive
For 13 years, Matthew Monroe has been asking for shoes on his birthday. Monroe has likely collected at least 8,000 shoes in that span of time — all for Soles4Souls, a nonprofit that distributes shoes to those in need worldwide. And seeing as Monroe recently celebrated his 18th birthday and will be away at college for his next one, this year's collection efforts will be the last he takes on in Ormond Beach.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Rossmeyer family sells Daytona Harley-Davidson, Destination Daytona
The Rossmeyer family has sold Bruce Rossmeyer's Daytona Harley-Davidson and Destination Daytona after being in business for 28 years, to Teddy. Morse of the Ed Morse Automotive Group. "Our kids continued Bruce's dream after his death and I am very proud of them," principal owner Sandy Rossmeyer said. "I am...
wogx.com
Port Orange man selling late wife's Christmas collection to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Elves, Santas, snowmen, and the Grinch. If it had to do with Christmas, it was probably in Bryan Salisbury's wife's "Christmas Room." "She loves it, anything to do with Christmas. She would wear stuff with Christmas, anything with Christmas," Bryan said. He and Debbie married 34...
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
palmcoastobserver.com
CITY WATCH: Palm Coast to sue over Holland Park splash pad damage
Palm Coast is planning to sue the contractors it considers responsible for damage to the city's splash pad at Holland Park. The pad’s surface delaminated shortly after the attraction opened, presenting a trip hazard that forced the city to close it. New city council members to be sworn in...
scottjosephorlando.com
Newsy Nuggets: Storm damages beachfront restaurant, a new Tornatore podcast, and dispatches from the districts of Milk, SoDo and Audubon Park
Chases on the Beach, the New Smyrna Beach mainstay, sustained major damage in last week’s storm. Ironically, the bar and restaurant had closed at the end of October to undergo renovations. A post on its Facebook page said: “We are devastated as we look at the photos of what was once the deck. Since we still in the beginning of our remodel process, we will keep everyone updated on what the future looks like for Chases on the Beach.”
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Sues Holland Park’s Splash Pad Contractors as Losses Reach $1.4 Million and Rising
The Palm Coast City Council today cleared the way for a civil lawsuit against several contractors involved in the construction of the splash pad at Holland Park that opened only for a few months before it shut down. After a divided council approved its construction in 2019, the splash pad...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Students Sweep MedNexus Innovation Challenge for Second Year
PALM COAST, Fla. (November 17, 2022) Sometimes the solution is so simple, it’s right before your eyes. Literally. Taking home one thousand dollar scholarships in addition to bragging rights on a first place win, Flagler Palm Coast High School seniors Roymara Louissaint and Cameron Driggers became the 2022 MedNexus Innovation Challenge champions with their ‘RedShield’ idea, on Wednesday evening.
Residents return after more Daytona Beach Shores condos checked for structural concerns
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — People at Central Florida’s coast are continuing to get back on their feet following the impact of Hurricane Nicole. Many people at the beaches were forced out of their homes when Nicole hit. After some buildings in the Daytona Beach Shores area were evacuated...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast & Flagler County Historical Societies Launch History Academy for Residents
The history academy is being sponsored by the Palm Coast Historical Society. Classes will be offered on every Tuesday in January from 3:00-6:00 in the community center. It features a rock star line up of historians and topics. Because only 30 people can attend and take the bus tour, one must make a commitment for every Tuesday. To be fair we are going to have a lottery and randomly select participants.
palmcoastobserver.com
CITY WATCH: City of Palm Coast moves forward with Holland Park lawsuit
The legal team in charge of the Holland Park splash pad construction failures was given the green light to file a lawsuit against the businesses involved. The Palm Coast City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday morning at their Nov. 15 business meeting approving their outside council at Grey Robinson P.A. to file a lawsuit on their behalf against the design, construction and insurance teams, as well as the product providers, involved in the Holland Park splash pad.
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores homeowners quickly try to reinforce their houses after hurricanes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — As the wreckage of multiple homes cascades down a cliff of sand and others dangle on the edge in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, just 3 miles up the coast, Daytona Beach Shores is bracing for the possibility of trouble too. “It’s devastating. Devastating and heartbreaking,” said Mayor...
flaglerlive.com
State Emergency Management Chief Kevin Guthrie Calls for ‘Holistic’ Re-Engineering of Florida Coast
Kevin Guthrie used the word “resiliency” or its derivatives 13 times in his appearance before the Flagler Tiger Bay Club today, underscoring the state director of emergency management’s focus in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Then Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin almost put him on the spot.
theapopkavoice.com
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
