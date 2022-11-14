ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

getnews.info

WKL Roofing Highlights the Services It Offers to Ormond Beach Services

WKL Roofing is a leading roofing contractor. In a recent update, the agency outlined its services to Ormond Beach residents. Ormond Beach, FL – In a website post, WKL Roofing mentioned its top-notch roofing services. The team mentioned that it offers Roofing Installation Ormond Beach. They acknowledged that the...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival

Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach resident to hold final community shoe drive

For 13 years, Matthew Monroe has been asking for shoes on his birthday. Monroe has likely collected at least 8,000 shoes in that span of time — all for Soles4Souls, a nonprofit that distributes shoes to those in need worldwide. And seeing as Monroe recently celebrated his 18th birthday and will be away at college for his next one, this year's collection efforts will be the last he takes on in Ormond Beach.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Rossmeyer family sells Daytona Harley-Davidson, Destination Daytona

The Rossmeyer family has sold Bruce Rossmeyer's Daytona Harley-Davidson and Destination Daytona after being in business for 28 years, to Teddy. Morse of the Ed Morse Automotive Group. "Our kids continued Bruce's dream after his death and I am very proud of them," principal owner Sandy Rossmeyer said. "I am...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

CITY WATCH: Palm Coast to sue over Holland Park splash pad damage

Palm Coast is planning to sue the contractors it considers responsible for damage to the city's splash pad at Holland Park. The pad’s surface delaminated shortly after the attraction opened, presenting a trip hazard that forced the city to close it. New city council members to be sworn in...
PALM COAST, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Newsy Nuggets: Storm damages beachfront restaurant, a new Tornatore podcast, and dispatches from the districts of Milk, SoDo and Audubon Park

Chases on the Beach, the New Smyrna Beach mainstay, sustained major damage in last week’s storm. Ironically, the bar and restaurant had closed at the end of October to undergo renovations. A post on its Facebook page said: “We are devastated as we look at the photos of what was once the deck. Since we still in the beginning of our remodel process, we will keep everyone updated on what the future looks like for Chases on the Beach.”
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Students Sweep MedNexus Innovation Challenge for Second Year

PALM COAST, Fla. (November 17, 2022) Sometimes the solution is so simple, it’s right before your eyes. Literally. Taking home one thousand dollar scholarships in addition to bragging rights on a first place win, Flagler Palm Coast High School seniors Roymara Louissaint and Cameron Driggers became the 2022 MedNexus Innovation Challenge champions with their ‘RedShield’ idea, on Wednesday evening.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast & Flagler County Historical Societies Launch History Academy for Residents

The history academy is being sponsored by the Palm Coast Historical Society. Classes will be offered on every Tuesday in January from 3:00-6:00 in the community center. It features a rock star line up of historians and topics. Because only 30 people can attend and take the bus tour, one must make a commitment for every Tuesday. To be fair we are going to have a lottery and randomly select participants.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

CITY WATCH: City of Palm Coast moves forward with Holland Park lawsuit

The legal team in charge of the Holland Park splash pad construction failures was given the green light to file a lawsuit against the businesses involved. The Palm Coast City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday morning at their Nov. 15 business meeting approving their outside council at Grey Robinson P.A. to file a lawsuit on their behalf against the design, construction and insurance teams, as well as the product providers, involved in the Holland Park splash pad.
PALM COAST, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Win a ride with the Clydesdales!

Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
APOPKA, FL

