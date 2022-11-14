Read full article on original website
WPFO
Contractor must reopen Free Street in Portland by Nov. 23, city says
After months of construction in Portland, Free Street is set to reopen in less than a week. The work has seen multiple delays. The delays have left part of Free Street closed to traffic since the spring. The road was originally supposed to reopen in early summer. Several businesses in...
WPFO
South Portland group seeks volunteers to help shovel snow for seniors
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- With more winter weather on the way in the months ahead, one Maine group wants to help older Mainers stay safe. Age Friendly South Portland is providing sand buckets for seniors again this year. The group's secretary, Susan Henderson, says buckets are ready to go and...
WPFO
Paychecks for Portland school employees delayed due to payroll staff shortage
PORTLAND (WGME) – A shortage of payroll staff at Portland Public Schools has led to delayed paychecks for hourly employees. Meanwhile, school bus driver shortages could mean big changes for elementary and middle school students in the city. Portland's superintendent says the district may have to cancel some bus...
WPFO
Holiday tree put up in Monument Square in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland holiday tree is now up in Monument Square. A crew cut it down in Westbrook and took it through the streets to downtown. "We love the tree. We're all very excited for the tree. We've been in the group chat like, 'The trees coming on Wednesday, no Thursday, ok we're going to follow it,’” said Michaela McVetty, with Sister's Gourmet Deli.
WPFO
DoorDash partners with Preble Street to deliver groceries to Mainers in need
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine is the most food insecure state in New England. Now Preble Street is partnering with a food delivery service to help provide more food for those in need. DoorDash in New England piloted the program and is working with Preble Street, which provides services to...
WPFO
Section of downtown Portland shut down in response to hoax shooting call
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police got a call Tuesday morning saying students at Portland High School were injured. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but it prompted a quick and massive response downtown, with intersections and even the Portland Public Library closed. The scene in Portland featured students embracing...
WPFO
Maine lawmaker calls for investigation after Starbucks on Middle St. in Portland closes
PORTLAND (WGME) - Maine’s congresswoman is calling for an investigation after Starbucks announced it's closing a location in Portland which just voted to unionize. Corporate officials say they are shutting down the location at Exchange and Middle streets, which is in the heart of the Old Port. Starbucks says...
WPFO
South Portland middle school moves to virtual learning due to threat
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mahoney Middle School in South Portland will move to virtual learning on Wednesday to give police time to investigate a social media threat made Tuesday night. The superintendent says this effects grades 6th through 8th. There is no school for 5th graders. Police say everyone is...
WPFO
Lewiston police officers get hefty pay raise
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police officers will get a hefty pay raise. It's part of a plan to recruit and retain them. This week, the city approved a new three-year police union contract. The starting wage for an officer will increase by $4. It also adds a couple more steps...
WPFO
Gardens Aglow nominated for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights Display
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- For the 5th year in a row, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow in Boothbay has been nominated for the annual USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. Each year, a panel of experts and members of the...
WPFO
Starbucks announces closure of Portland store that voted to unionize
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Starbucks in busy downtown Portland, that just voted to unionize, is closing. Starbucks officials say they are closing the location at the intersection of Exchange and Middle Streets, right in the heart of the Old Port. Starbucks says it reviewed whether the store was thriving,...
WPFO
'We are ready to bargain:' Biddeford Starbucks employees walk out for 'red cup rebellion'
BIDDEFORD (WGME) – Employees at a Maine Starbucks store walked out Thursday to join a nationwide one-day strike that they’re calling a "red cup rebellion." More than 100 Starbucks stores went on strike Thursday nationwide, with the Biddeford location being one of them. Thursday was Red Cup Day...
WPFO
Yarmouth restaurant offering free Thanksgiving dinner to Maine family in need
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- Thanksgiving is a week away and one restaurant in Yarmouth is doing what it can to give back. At The Garrison, the owner wants to give a break to a family in need of help this holiday season. Christian Hayes and his wife, Christine, have been doing...
WPFO
Cheverus High School to take part in annual turkey drive for those in need
PORTLAND (WGME) – High school students are making a difference this holiday season. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says the "Key Club Turkey Drive" at Cheverus High School is back this year. It's expected to provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in need across the area. The...
WPFO
These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals
Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
WPFO
'Collateral damage:' Maine lobster industry loses certification from sustainability group
PORTLAND (WGME) - The Marine Stewardship Council will pull their certification for the Maine lobster industry next month over concerns about Atlantic right whales. “They’ve been doing everything right. So, it’s obviously really discouraging," Marianne LaCroix of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative said. Maine lobstermen have an on-going...
WPFO
Sanford officials meet with public to discuss hoax at high school
SANFORD (WGME) – Sanford city officials addressed Tuesday morning’s hoax at the high school with the public Tuesday night. “Our community felt the fear, worry, I think powerlessness from the standpoint of what do we do? What can we do?” Sanford City Councilor Ayn Hanselmann said. It...
WPFO
Ranked choice runoff to decide race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District
The ranked choice run-off for Maine's 2nd Congressional District began Tuesday morning in Augusta. Neither incumbent Democratic Congressman Jared Golden nor his opponent, Republican Bruce Poliquin, were able to win 50-percent of the votes in the initial election count. This means second choice votes for third place finisher independent Tiffany...
WPFO
No active shooter at Portland High School, police say
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police also say there was no active shooter at Portland High School. It was a hoax. Portland Police say they received a call around 8:30 a.m., claiming that students are injured. The school was put on lockdown. Police swept the building and say there was no active...
WPFO
UMaine football ready for season finale
PORTLAND (WGME) – The UMaine football team will wrap up the 2022 season Saturday afternoon against longtime rival New Hampshire. It'll be the 110th battle for the Brice Cowell Musket. The Black Bears are looking to keep the trophy in Orono after a wild 33-20 win last November in Durham. The Bears are 2-8, while New Hampshire sits at 7-3 and nationally ranked. A win will put the Wildcats in the playoffs. Now it will be an emotional game for the Maine players, but especially for former Deering star Raffaele Salamone, who'll be playing in his final game as a Black Bear.
