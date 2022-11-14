ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WPFO

Contractor must reopen Free Street in Portland by Nov. 23, city says

After months of construction in Portland, Free Street is set to reopen in less than a week. The work has seen multiple delays. The delays have left part of Free Street closed to traffic since the spring. The road was originally supposed to reopen in early summer. Several businesses in...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Holiday tree put up in Monument Square in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland holiday tree is now up in Monument Square. A crew cut it down in Westbrook and took it through the streets to downtown. "We love the tree. We're all very excited for the tree. We've been in the group chat like, 'The trees coming on Wednesday, no Thursday, ok we're going to follow it,’” said Michaela McVetty, with Sister's Gourmet Deli.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Section of downtown Portland shut down in response to hoax shooting call

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police got a call Tuesday morning saying students at Portland High School were injured. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but it prompted a quick and massive response downtown, with intersections and even the Portland Public Library closed. The scene in Portland featured students embracing...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Lewiston police officers get hefty pay raise

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police officers will get a hefty pay raise. It's part of a plan to recruit and retain them. This week, the city approved a new three-year police union contract. The starting wage for an officer will increase by $4. It also adds a couple more steps...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Starbucks announces closure of Portland store that voted to unionize

PORTLAND (WGME) – A Starbucks in busy downtown Portland, that just voted to unionize, is closing. Starbucks officials say they are closing the location at the intersection of Exchange and Middle Streets, right in the heart of the Old Port. Starbucks says it reviewed whether the store was thriving,...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals

Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Sanford officials meet with public to discuss hoax at high school

SANFORD (WGME) – Sanford city officials addressed Tuesday morning’s hoax at the high school with the public Tuesday night. “Our community felt the fear, worry, I think powerlessness from the standpoint of what do we do? What can we do?” Sanford City Councilor Ayn Hanselmann said. It...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Ranked choice runoff to decide race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District

The ranked choice run-off for Maine's 2nd Congressional District began Tuesday morning in Augusta. Neither incumbent Democratic Congressman Jared Golden nor his opponent, Republican Bruce Poliquin, were able to win 50-percent of the votes in the initial election count. This means second choice votes for third place finisher independent Tiffany...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

No active shooter at Portland High School, police say

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police also say there was no active shooter at Portland High School. It was a hoax. Portland Police say they received a call around 8:30 a.m., claiming that students are injured. The school was put on lockdown. Police swept the building and say there was no active...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

UMaine football ready for season finale

PORTLAND (WGME) – The UMaine football team will wrap up the 2022 season Saturday afternoon against longtime rival New Hampshire. It'll be the 110th battle for the Brice Cowell Musket. The Black Bears are looking to keep the trophy in Orono after a wild 33-20 win last November in Durham. The Bears are 2-8, while New Hampshire sits at 7-3 and nationally ranked. A win will put the Wildcats in the playoffs. Now it will be an emotional game for the Maine players, but especially for former Deering star Raffaele Salamone, who'll be playing in his final game as a Black Bear.
DURHAM, NH

