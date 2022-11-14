ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya stoppage was early

Michael Bisping wouldn’t be surprised if Israel Adesanya is frustrated by his UFC 281 stoppage loss, but doesn’t think it was early. Last Saturday night at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Alex Pereira in the main event. ‘Stylebender’ was up 3-1 on the scorecards but in the final round, ‘Poatan’ secured a TKO finish to capture the UFC middleweight championship.
bjpenndotcom

Justin Gaethje believes rematch with Charles Oliveira or a clash with Rafael Fiziev could be next: “I need two wins, it doesn’t matter who”

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has a couple of fights in mind for his return. ‘The Highlight’ has been out of action since May at UFC 274. Standing opposite Gaethje was the-then lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. The day prior to the event, ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight and was then stripped of his 155-pound gold.
MMAmania.com

Bellator 288: Patricky Pitbull says Usman Nurmagomedov's name is what got him a title shot

What’s in a name? According to Patricky Pitbull, there’s quite a lot of value in it if you carry the right one. The Bellator MMA Lightweight champion recently told Cage Side Press that he believes the only reason Usman Nurmagomedov earned a shot at his 155-pound title — a fight that will go down this Friday night (Nov. 18, 2022 ) in the co-main event of Bellator 288 — is because if his last name.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 PFL Championships pay-per-view price announced

The PFL has revealed the price for its first pay-per-view event. While it is a couple of Alexander Hamiltons away from the UFC’s typical asking price, the 2022 PFL Championships will run viewers $49.99. The event will take place Friday, Nov. 25 at Hulu Theatre in New York and be available for purchase on ESPN+.
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya says he’ll rematch Alex Pereira with or without the belt: ‘I’ll probably fight him 2 more times’

Israel Adesanya believes he and Alex Pereira are not done with each other. At UFC 281, Adesanya and Pereira faced off for the third time in combat sports, and once again, things did not end well for Adesanya. Though he was behind on the scorecards entering the final round, Pereira pulled off an incredible comeback, hurting Adesanya with a left hook and then pouring on shots until referee Marc Goddard jumped in for the standing TKO.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 288 weigh-in results: Nemkov-Anderson, Freire-Nurmagomedov title fights official after flawless session

CHICAGO – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Thursday’s official Bellator 288 weigh-ins, where all the fighters on the card hit their marks. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) takes on Corey Anderson (16-5 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) in a rematch. Their first fight ended in a no contest in April from an accidental head butt.
TMZ.com

UFC's Chris Gutierrez Says Retiring Frankie Edgar Was 'Bittersweet'

Chris Gutierrez is fresh off the biggest win of his career ... but, he says the moment was actually bittersweet, 'cause he retired UFC legend Frankie Edgar -- someone he admired as a young fan of MMA. 31-year-old Gutierrez, who came into UFC 281 as an unranked fighter, knocked out...
Yardbarker

UFC Veteran Rogerio Bontorin to Make Rizin Debut on New Year’s Eve

Several bouts have been added to the Rizin 40 card scheduled for New Year’s Eve, including UFC veteran Rogerio Bontorin. Three other contests were also recently confirmed for the card: Seika Izawa vs. Si Woo Park in a non-title affair at super atomweight; Tsuyoshi Kamiyama vs. Junior Tafa at heavyweight and Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa at bantamweight.
MMA Fighting

Invicta FC 50: Strawweight title tournament live stream

Check out live stream video for Wednesday’s Invicta FC 50 event, which will feature a one-night tournament to crown a new strawweight champion. The all women’s promotion heads to Denver, Colo. for the fight card, and will be overseen by the Colorado Combative Sports Commission, with open scoring to be utilized.
DENVER, CO
MMAmania.com

Jessica Andrade seeks Zhang Weili rematch after UFC 283: ‘I’ll fix my division and take my belt again’

Jessica Andrade has become the Swiss army knife of female fighters in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The former Strawweight titleholder began her career as a Bantamweight where she fought seven times in the Octagon before eventually shedding 20 pounds in 2016. Andrade, 31, quickly found success, smashing through the likes of Jessica Penne, Joanne Wood, and Angela Hill to earn her first crack at UFC gold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy