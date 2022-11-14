Read full article on original website
Justin Gaethje isn’t eager on seeing Nate Diaz return to the UFC: “He better not ever come back”
It’s safe to say Justin Gaethje doesn’t want to see Nate Diaz back under the UFC’s banner. Diaz underwent a tough time trying to part ways with the company he had spent 15 years competing for. The 37-year-old expressed his interest in pursuing other avenues. However, the one-fight left on his contract prevented him from doing so.
Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya stoppage was early
Michael Bisping wouldn’t be surprised if Israel Adesanya is frustrated by his UFC 281 stoppage loss, but doesn’t think it was early. Last Saturday night at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Alex Pereira in the main event. ‘Stylebender’ was up 3-1 on the scorecards but in the final round, ‘Poatan’ secured a TKO finish to capture the UFC middleweight championship.
Kamaru Usman reacts to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough”
Kamaru Usman has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. UFC 281 which took place last Saturday, November 12th, saw Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Justin Gaethje believes rematch with Charles Oliveira or a clash with Rafael Fiziev could be next: “I need two wins, it doesn’t matter who”
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has a couple of fights in mind for his return. ‘The Highlight’ has been out of action since May at UFC 274. Standing opposite Gaethje was the-then lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. The day prior to the event, ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight and was then stripped of his 155-pound gold.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 288: Patricky Pitbull says Usman Nurmagomedov's name is what got him a title shot
What’s in a name? According to Patricky Pitbull, there’s quite a lot of value in it if you carry the right one. The Bellator MMA Lightweight champion recently told Cage Side Press that he believes the only reason Usman Nurmagomedov earned a shot at his 155-pound title — a fight that will go down this Friday night (Nov. 18, 2022 ) in the co-main event of Bellator 288 — is because if his last name.
2022 PFL Championships pay-per-view price announced
The PFL has revealed the price for its first pay-per-view event. While it is a couple of Alexander Hamiltons away from the UFC’s typical asking price, the 2022 PFL Championships will run viewers $49.99. The event will take place Friday, Nov. 25 at Hulu Theatre in New York and be available for purchase on ESPN+.
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik recaps Alex Pereira’s late finish of Israel Adesanya, UFC 281, remembers Anthony Johnson
Jon Anik may have been a little under the weather on the headset during Saturday’s UFC 281 event, but the action that took place at Madison Square Garden certainly provided a boost. Following one of the best cards of 2022, the UFC’s lead play-by-play voice sits down with MMA...
MMA Fighting
Greg Hardy steps in for Vitor Belfort to face Hasim Rahman Jr. at Misfits Boxing event this weekend
Hasim Rahman Jr. will still face a former UFC fighter this weekend in a boxing match. Promotional officials announced on Tuesday that due to Vitor Belfort’s withdrawal, Rahman will now face Greg Hardy at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing event at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The card will stream on DAZN.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 referee, judging assignments revealed for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of weeks away from its upcoming UFC 282: “Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the official UFC 282 poster here. Referee Marc Goddard will...
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya says he’ll rematch Alex Pereira with or without the belt: ‘I’ll probably fight him 2 more times’
Israel Adesanya believes he and Alex Pereira are not done with each other. At UFC 281, Adesanya and Pereira faced off for the third time in combat sports, and once again, things did not end well for Adesanya. Though he was behind on the scorecards entering the final round, Pereira pulled off an incredible comeback, hurting Adesanya with a left hook and then pouring on shots until referee Marc Goddard jumped in for the standing TKO.
Bellator 288 weigh-in results: Nemkov-Anderson, Freire-Nurmagomedov title fights official after flawless session
CHICAGO – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Thursday’s official Bellator 288 weigh-ins, where all the fighters on the card hit their marks. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) takes on Corey Anderson (16-5 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) in a rematch. Their first fight ended in a no contest in April from an accidental head butt.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 65, fight card, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. After a trip to NYC for an action-packed UFC 281 card on
TMZ.com
UFC's Chris Gutierrez Says Retiring Frankie Edgar Was 'Bittersweet'
Chris Gutierrez is fresh off the biggest win of his career ... but, he says the moment was actually bittersweet, 'cause he retired UFC legend Frankie Edgar -- someone he admired as a young fan of MMA. 31-year-old Gutierrez, who came into UFC 281 as an unranked fighter, knocked out...
Yardbarker
UFC Veteran Rogerio Bontorin to Make Rizin Debut on New Year’s Eve
Several bouts have been added to the Rizin 40 card scheduled for New Year’s Eve, including UFC veteran Rogerio Bontorin. Three other contests were also recently confirmed for the card: Seika Izawa vs. Si Woo Park in a non-title affair at super atomweight; Tsuyoshi Kamiyama vs. Junior Tafa at heavyweight and Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa at bantamweight.
MMA Fighting
Invicta FC 50: Strawweight title tournament live stream
Check out live stream video for Wednesday’s Invicta FC 50 event, which will feature a one-night tournament to crown a new strawweight champion. The all women’s promotion heads to Denver, Colo. for the fight card, and will be overseen by the Colorado Combative Sports Commission, with open scoring to be utilized.
MMAmania.com
Jessica Andrade seeks Zhang Weili rematch after UFC 283: ‘I’ll fix my division and take my belt again’
Jessica Andrade has become the Swiss army knife of female fighters in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The former Strawweight titleholder began her career as a Bantamweight where she fought seven times in the Octagon before eventually shedding 20 pounds in 2016. Andrade, 31, quickly found success, smashing through the likes of Jessica Penne, Joanne Wood, and Angela Hill to earn her first crack at UFC gold.
UFC Fight Night 215 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Laura Sanko returns as desk analyst
The UFC schedule continues this week with UFC Fight Night 215 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been...
CBS Sports
Bellator 288 predictions -- Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 2: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream
Light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull appear to have their backs against the wall at Bellator 288 against challengers Corey Anderson and Usman Nurmagomedov, respectively. Both titleholders are on track to enter the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night as underdogs. Nemkov (15-2, 1...
