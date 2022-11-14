ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Ribbon News

Nominations open for 2022 Annual Best of Rowlett

ROWLETT, TX (Nov. 17, 2022) – The Rowlett Area Chamber & Visitors Center announced that nominations are open for the 2022 Annual Best of Rowlett. The community is invited to nominate their favorite businesses, events, organizations and more in 57 categories. Nominations will be taken online by visiting https://www.thebestofrowlett.com/Contender/Nominate through November 29, 2022. Businesses are eligible to be nominated in multiple categories and multiple nominations are allowed across the categories.
ROWLETT, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining

6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Southlake Style

Don't Miss This Newly Listed Grapevine Property!

A rare find... 9 acres and a one-owner, custom-built, one-story home in Grapevine. As you drive up the winding, stamped & stained driveway you will feel like you are in the country, though you are minutes from restaurants, stores & freeway access. The kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of counter space (granite), Viking stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator, gas range oven & warming drawer, island, & pantry. A focal point of the kitchen is the gas stove surrounded with Austin stone & tile. Private master suite with a sitting area & stone fireplace & windows that look out to the pool & the landscaped backyard. Construction includes 2x6 walls. There is a well for watering the grass. The roof was replaced in 2019. 2 HVAC units were replaced in 2017. The property is divided into 2 plats. The home is on 5.2 acres, the other plat is 3.71 acres & part of that land is in the 100-year floodplain, see docs in the Transaction Desk. The seller would like to sell both plats together.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: An unexpected surprise

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 13, 2022) The Rockwall City Housing Authority is a government agency that operates and maintains public housing in Rockwall, Texas. The organization is controlled by a six-member board appointed by the Mayor of Rockwall. The Housing Authority overseas low-income housing, including the application process, eligibility guidelines, and related resources. About 85 housing units are controlled by the board for this low-income housing in Rockwall City.
ROCKWALL, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Plano, TX

Plano is a beautiful destination in the northern part of Texas, abundant in parks, shopping places, and gorgeous attractions. Boasting a rich history, this city offers some of the most unique experiences to its visitors. It has a lot of museums that can keep guests of all ages occupied, such...
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station

Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods to offer drinks, snacks on edge of Plano, Richardson

Spec's will open a new Plano location on the corner of East Renner Road and President George Bush Turnpike near Richardson. (Photo courtesy Spec's) Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods is adding a location on the border of Richardson and Plano at 3371 E. Renner Road, Plano. No grand opening date has been announced for the liquor store, which has three other locations in Plano and none in Richardson. Spec’s sells a variety of wines, spirits, beer and seltzers in addition to salsa, crackers, cheeses and other snacks. 214-440-5776. https://specsonline.com/location/renner-road.
PLANO, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Toy Drive & Car Show coming Dec. 3 to Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 14, 2022) For the 12th consecutive year, Rockwall resident Ara Mata is hosting a toy drive benefiting Rockwall Couty foster children. This year’s event, sponsored by Military Plumbing, is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever – with a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend Drive in Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX
CandysDirt.com

Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings

Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Stepping out in style with Friends

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 15, 2022) What a treat it was to be invited to today’s Holiday Fashion Show and Luncheon presented by Bella’s House and Friends of the Rockwall County Library!. Moderated by Debbie Deitelbaum, the sold-out, seasonal showcase held in the Rockwall County Library’s Community Room featured...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Catch up with Santa at the Santa Cops 4 Kids 5K, Fun Run in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 16, 2022) – Join the Rockwall Police Officer Association for the 6th Annual Santa Cops 4 Kids 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run, Santa Chase and Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend Drive. The event – hosted by PlayTri DFW – supports the Children’s Advocacy Center for Rockwall County and features a fun Santa Chase for the kiddos to try and catch ole Saint Nick!
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy