Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Lone Star CASA receives fall pumpkin donation for Rockwall, Kaufman County children
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 17, 2022) Lone Star CASA hosted a pumpkin drive this past month for children in Rockwall & Kaufman County involved in the child welfare system. The drive was successful, and the community provided pumpkins & decorating kits to CASA, which allowed the kids to participate in painting & decorating pumpkins with their CASA volunteers.
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
North Texas Wants to Know: Why are we so obsessed with H-E-B?
Two H-E-B openings in Collin County this fall drew crowds who waited outside for hours to be among the first inside. The stores marked the grocer’s long-anticipated arrival in Dallas-Fort Worth. But what’s with all the hype around a grocery store?
Rockwall ISD earns A rating from TEA Financial Management and Reporting System
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 15, 2022) Rockwall ISD earned a Superior Achievement rating in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, or FIRST, based on data collected and reported during the 2021 fiscal year, which is the latest reporting year. Since the state began the FIRST system 20 years ago, Rockwall...
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
Nominations open for 2022 Annual Best of Rowlett
ROWLETT, TX (Nov. 17, 2022) – The Rowlett Area Chamber & Visitors Center announced that nominations are open for the 2022 Annual Best of Rowlett. The community is invited to nominate their favorite businesses, events, organizations and more in 57 categories. Nominations will be taken online by visiting https://www.thebestofrowlett.com/Contender/Nominate through November 29, 2022. Businesses are eligible to be nominated in multiple categories and multiple nominations are allowed across the categories.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining
6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
Rockwall Helping Hands prepares Thanksgiving baskets for over 200 families
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 16, 2022) Thanksgiving is the tur-KEY to our hearts! On Monday, November 21st, and Tuesday, November 22nd, Rockwall County Helping Hands will be passing out boxes of Thanksgiving items for the underserved in our community. The boxes include everything a family will need for a traditional Thanksgiving...
Southlake Style
Don't Miss This Newly Listed Grapevine Property!
A rare find... 9 acres and a one-owner, custom-built, one-story home in Grapevine. As you drive up the winding, stamped & stained driveway you will feel like you are in the country, though you are minutes from restaurants, stores & freeway access. The kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of counter space (granite), Viking stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator, gas range oven & warming drawer, island, & pantry. A focal point of the kitchen is the gas stove surrounded with Austin stone & tile. Private master suite with a sitting area & stone fireplace & windows that look out to the pool & the landscaped backyard. Construction includes 2x6 walls. There is a well for watering the grass. The roof was replaced in 2019. 2 HVAC units were replaced in 2017. The property is divided into 2 plats. The home is on 5.2 acres, the other plat is 3.71 acres & part of that land is in the 100-year floodplain, see docs in the Transaction Desk. The seller would like to sell both plats together.
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: An unexpected surprise
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 13, 2022) The Rockwall City Housing Authority is a government agency that operates and maintains public housing in Rockwall, Texas. The organization is controlled by a six-member board appointed by the Mayor of Rockwall. The Housing Authority overseas low-income housing, including the application process, eligibility guidelines, and related resources. About 85 housing units are controlled by the board for this low-income housing in Rockwall City.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Plano, TX
Plano is a beautiful destination in the northern part of Texas, abundant in parks, shopping places, and gorgeous attractions. Boasting a rich history, this city offers some of the most unique experiences to its visitors. It has a lot of museums that can keep guests of all ages occupied, such...
dmagazine.com
Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station
Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods to offer drinks, snacks on edge of Plano, Richardson
Spec's will open a new Plano location on the corner of East Renner Road and President George Bush Turnpike near Richardson. (Photo courtesy Spec's) Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods is adding a location on the border of Richardson and Plano at 3371 E. Renner Road, Plano. No grand opening date has been announced for the liquor store, which has three other locations in Plano and none in Richardson. Spec’s sells a variety of wines, spirits, beer and seltzers in addition to salsa, crackers, cheeses and other snacks. 214-440-5776. https://specsonline.com/location/renner-road.
Toy Drive & Car Show coming Dec. 3 to Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 14, 2022) For the 12th consecutive year, Rockwall resident Ara Mata is hosting a toy drive benefiting Rockwall Couty foster children. This year’s event, sponsored by Military Plumbing, is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever – with a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend Drive in Rockwall.
McKinney National Airport gets approval to add new facility
McKinney National Airport will add a new facility in 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) McKinney National Airport will add a new 15,000-square-foot maintenance and storage facility next year. McKinney City Council gave the green light to engage Crossland Construction Company Inc. to design and construct the facility and provide construction manager...
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
EV Charger Manufacturer Selects Plano, Texas For First US Factory
SK Signet, a global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, will open a factory in Plano. The company will also conduct research for new equipment and personal customization at the new location. The factory is SK Signet’s first in the U.S. and according to a press release, it will align...
Stepping out in style with Friends
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 15, 2022) What a treat it was to be invited to today’s Holiday Fashion Show and Luncheon presented by Bella’s House and Friends of the Rockwall County Library!. Moderated by Debbie Deitelbaum, the sold-out, seasonal showcase held in the Rockwall County Library’s Community Room featured...
Catch up with Santa at the Santa Cops 4 Kids 5K, Fun Run in Rockwall
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 16, 2022) – Join the Rockwall Police Officer Association for the 6th Annual Santa Cops 4 Kids 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run, Santa Chase and Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend Drive. The event – hosted by PlayTri DFW – supports the Children’s Advocacy Center for Rockwall County and features a fun Santa Chase for the kiddos to try and catch ole Saint Nick!
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.https://BlueRibbonNews.com
Comments / 1