ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Alleged Lili Xu murder-for-hire gunman Hasheem Bason pleads not guilty

OAKLAND -- Hasheem Bason, a Stockton man who allegedly was hired to slay Oakland dentist Lili Xu, has pleaded not guilty to a laundry list of charges including three that could led to imprisonment for life without parole.Xu was killed in a brazen daylight Oakland Saigon neighborhood shooting as she exited her car on August 21st. The slaying triggered a wave of outrage from neighborhood residents and Oakland police increased patrols in the area.The murder was captured on surveillance video. In the warrant, investigators gave a chilling description of what happened. Nelson Chia, Xu's partner, was driving the vehicle when...
OAKLAND, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hells Angels bikers killed man, beat off-duty cop at Chris Stapleton show, CA cops say

Five men were arrested in the June killing of a man and assault of an off-duty cop in California, police said. On June 18 around 10:45 p.m, Mountain View police responded to reports of an unconscious man near the Stage Right Cafe at a Chris Stapleton concert at the Shoreline Amphitheater, according to a news release from the Mountain View Police Department.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police negotiating with suspect barricaded inside car in Novato

NOVATO (CBS SF) -- Police were negotiating with a suspect barricaded inside a car, in Novato on Tuesday."NPD Officers working on stolen vehicle case," Novato police tweeted around 2:30 p.m.Police have closed Cambridge Street between Arthur and Dawes Street. Authorities were asking people to avoid the area.This is a developing story and will be updated.
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Violent threat reported at Antioch middle school: Police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A violent threat made at an Antioch middle school is being investigated by police. The “threat of violence” was made Wednesday evening at Dallas Ranch Middle School at 1401 Mt. Hamilton Drive, according to a press release from the Antioch Police Department. “We took immediate steps to investigate the threat and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fatal Police Shooting Shuts Down El Camino Real in Redwood City for Hours

A portion of El Camino Real in Redwood City was shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a fatal police shooting. Police said the incident began around 3 p.m. after receiving an unresponsive 911 call in which a woman was heard calling for her children. Redwood City police were able to track the call from a cell tower that indicated it came from the 1500 block of El Camino Real.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
sfstandard.com

Gunmen Shoot Man Dead in Fillmore District as Another Slain in Unrelated Incident Over Weekend

A man was shot and killed by multiple gunmen Saturday, and another man was killed in an unrelated incident Friday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department. A 56-year-old San Francisco resident was killed Friday. Police officers discovered his body close to the San Francisco Public Library just before 10 p.m. He was possibly involved in a fight.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Silicon Valley high school

Calif. — A student was arrested at a high school in California's Silicon Valley last Thursday, Nov. 10, for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to campus, officials said. The student at Menlo-Atherton High School was carrying a "Sig Sauer P226 9mm pistol with one round chambered and nine rounds in the magazine," Atherton Police Department Cmdr. Dan Larsen told SFGATE.
ATHERTON, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed in San Francisco last weekend: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were killed in San Francisco last weekend, according to San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani. One homicide happened Friday at the San Francisco Main Public Library, and the other was Saturday at Fulton Street and Webster Street. Police said the killings were unrelated. The Friday homicide […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Third Atria Park Death Triggers Wrongful Death Suit

A San Mateo assisted living facility – already being sued over the deaths of two residents mistakenly served cleaning fluid – is now being sued by the family of a man who died several weeks earlier, after an unattended fall at the facility in June, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned.
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy