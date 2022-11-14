Read full article on original website
Redwood City officers fatally shoot armed suspect trying to use children as shield, officials say
Police say the suspect tried to use the children as a shield and when officers feared he was trying to shoot them, they opened fire.
Suspect used children as human shield before being fatally shot by police: RCPD
Police activity brought traffic to a standstill and sent people running for their lives in Redwood City on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Nixle report from Redwood City Police Department.
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Seen Beating Suspect In Mission District Alley Has Charges Against Him Dismissed
A former Alameda County sheriff's deputy, one of two officers seen on video in San Francisco brutally beating a suspect with their batons in a widely publicized 2015 incident, saw the charges against him dismissed Thursday morning. The case goes back to early November 2015, when a then-29-year-old Stanislav Petrov...
Armed domestic abuse suspect fatally shot by Redwood City officers identified
Armed domestic abuse suspect fatally shot by Redwood City officers Tuesday while trying to use children as shields, has been identified as 36-year-old from San Carlos, the coroner's office said.
Alleged Lili Xu murder-for-hire gunman Hasheem Bason pleads not guilty
OAKLAND -- Hasheem Bason, a Stockton man who allegedly was hired to slay Oakland dentist Lili Xu, has pleaded not guilty to a laundry list of charges including three that could led to imprisonment for life without parole.Xu was killed in a brazen daylight Oakland Saigon neighborhood shooting as she exited her car on August 21st. The slaying triggered a wave of outrage from neighborhood residents and Oakland police increased patrols in the area.The murder was captured on surveillance video. In the warrant, investigators gave a chilling description of what happened. Nelson Chia, Xu's partner, was driving the vehicle when...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hells Angels bikers killed man, beat off-duty cop at Chris Stapleton show, CA cops say
Five men were arrested in the June killing of a man and assault of an off-duty cop in California, police said. On June 18 around 10:45 p.m, Mountain View police responded to reports of an unconscious man near the Stage Right Cafe at a Chris Stapleton concert at the Shoreline Amphitheater, according to a news release from the Mountain View Police Department.
One dead in police shooting in Redwood City
Police activity brought traffic to a standstill and sent people running for their lives in Redwood City on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Nixle report from Redwood City Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
Suspect arrested for road rage shooting outside Pinole Valley Shopping Center
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield resident was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a shooting that happened outside the Pinole Valley Shopping Center on Aug. 12. The Pinole Police Department (PPD) said 37-year-old Latasha Collor was arrested, and police recovered the gun that was allegedly used. A PPD investigation revealed that the suspect fired […]
Police negotiating with suspect barricaded inside car in Novato
NOVATO (CBS SF) -- Police were negotiating with a suspect barricaded inside a car, in Novato on Tuesday."NPD Officers working on stolen vehicle case," Novato police tweeted around 2:30 p.m.Police have closed Cambridge Street between Arthur and Dawes Street. Authorities were asking people to avoid the area.This is a developing story and will be updated.
Violent threat reported at Antioch middle school: Police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A violent threat made at an Antioch middle school is being investigated by police. The “threat of violence” was made Wednesday evening at Dallas Ranch Middle School at 1401 Mt. Hamilton Drive, according to a press release from the Antioch Police Department. “We took immediate steps to investigate the threat and […]
NBC Bay Area
Fatal Police Shooting Shuts Down El Camino Real in Redwood City for Hours
A portion of El Camino Real in Redwood City was shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a fatal police shooting. Police said the incident began around 3 p.m. after receiving an unresponsive 911 call in which a woman was heard calling for her children. Redwood City police were able to track the call from a cell tower that indicated it came from the 1500 block of El Camino Real.
sfstandard.com
Gunmen Shoot Man Dead in Fillmore District as Another Slain in Unrelated Incident Over Weekend
A man was shot and killed by multiple gunmen Saturday, and another man was killed in an unrelated incident Friday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department. A 56-year-old San Francisco resident was killed Friday. Police officers discovered his body close to the San Francisco Public Library just before 10 p.m. He was possibly involved in a fight.
KSBW.com
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Silicon Valley high school
Calif. — A student was arrested at a high school in California's Silicon Valley last Thursday, Nov. 10, for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to campus, officials said. The student at Menlo-Atherton High School was carrying a "Sig Sauer P226 9mm pistol with one round chambered and nine rounds in the magazine," Atherton Police Department Cmdr. Dan Larsen told SFGATE.
Sonoma police looking into “suspicious activity” near cemetery and trail
SONOMA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in the city of Sonoma are looking into what is being called “suspicious activity” Tuesday afternoon in the area of Mountain Cemetery and an adjacent walking trail. A police spokesperson said the public is being asked to avoid the area of 2nd Street East and Blue Wing Drive while police officers […]
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
Celebrated San Francisco activist attacked by group, critically injured
Witnesses saw the victim being attacked by a group of people in the Tenderloin, officials said.
Two killed in San Francisco last weekend: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were killed in San Francisco last weekend, according to San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani. One homicide happened Friday at the San Francisco Main Public Library, and the other was Saturday at Fulton Street and Webster Street. Police said the killings were unrelated. The Friday homicide […]
Five ‘Hells Angels’ members arrested in connection with murder and assault at Chris Stapleton concert
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Five men were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a murder and an assault of an off-duty police officer at a concert in June, according to the Mountain View Police Department. Police say that on the night of June 18, around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the Chris Stapleton […]
NBC Bay Area
Third Atria Park Death Triggers Wrongful Death Suit
A San Mateo assisted living facility – already being sued over the deaths of two residents mistakenly served cleaning fluid – is now being sued by the family of a man who died several weeks earlier, after an unattended fall at the facility in June, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned.
