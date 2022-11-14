Read full article on original website
colemantoday.com
"Christmas on Commercial" on December 3rd
The 2022 "Christmas on Commercial" event is going to be the best ever! On December 3rd, Downtown Coleman will be the center of activity for all kinds of Christmas activities. They begin at 8:00am with the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at the Library and end with the Mistletoe Market and Night Parade. (See 2021 Parade photos above) We hope to see you there! Attached and below are lists of events schedule thus far:
colemantoday.com
CHS Saving Aluminum Tabs for Ronald McDonald House
Karen Nanny has announced that the Coleman High School students are going to save aluminum tabs off of drinks, vegetables, soups etc. This will once again be a part of The Coleman High School Battle of the Classes – the tabs can be given to a CHS senior, junior, sophomore or freshman. Tabs must be turned in by May 12th and will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. SO, start your collection of tabs to give to your favorite CHS student!
brownwoodnews.com
BMDD approves $25,000 Building Incentive Program Grant for Texas Fun Co. site
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal District Board of Directors, a Building Incentive Program Grant in the amount of $25,000 was approved to Texas Fun Co. LLC for the building located at 101 Fisk Street. BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton stated the owners of the building were renovating...
Abilene food bank, restaurant battles economic concerns surrounding growing need to feed public this Thanksgiving
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holiday season is fast approaching, and Abilene food banks, restaurants and other organizations are gearing up for some busy weeks to help feed the public. However, ongoing national economic issues are making these giving people work a lot harder to make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving. The Food Bank […]
Hidden Gems: Abilene Drug Emporium aims to connect with customers, community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many people think of the Abilene Drug Emporium as a pharmacy, grocery, or supplement store, but did you know that Drug Emporium is also heavily involved in the community? This store is a little bit of everything, at least according to General Manager Travis Hill, but he said the focus inside […]
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
koxe.com
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
Abilene City Council to discuss road relocation, TIRZ housing, old Abilene Hotel & more
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council will be discussing and taking action on 12 agenda items during its upcoming meeting Thursday, November 17. Here’s what you need to know: Agenda item four is discussing taking action and awarding bid #2310: Honey Bee and Honey Bee Circle Road construction to Bontke Brothers, Inc. The relocated […]
colemantoday.com
A Very Merry Christmas - Book Festival
Coleman Public Library, 402 Commercial Ave. The Coleman Public Library will be hosting its first “A Very Merry Christmas Book Festival” on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10:00 AM – 2:00 pm. Fifteen authors from Coleman and surrounding counties have signed up for the event. Books can be purchased as a wonderful Christmas gift, for family members that are hard to buy for, or for your own enjoyment. But most of all, this event is for friends and family to come together and enjoy wonderful fellowship. Refreshments and coffee will be served. (Read more below...)
colemantoday.com
City Council to Meet Thursday - Will Discuss EMS Services
The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in session on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 5: 15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. All items on the agenda are for possible discussion and action. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://facebook.com/CityofColemanTX/. Full agenda is attached.
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
LAWSUIT DISMISSED: McMurry to Keep Patty Hanks School of Nursing, Hardin-Simmons to make new program
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University and McMurry University have reached an agreement that has ended an ongoing legal battle over the Patty Hanks School of Nursing. Wednesday, the universities publicized their agreement, announcing McMurry University will retain control of Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing while Hardin-Simmons University will start their own, competing program […]
mcm.edu
Jonathan McHugh ’17 & Matthew McHugh ’17
Jonathan and Matthew McHugh have always wanted to give back to the community that supported them so well. The identical twins, who both majored in interdisciplinary studies and graduated from McMurry in 2017, credit their coaches at the institution and hearts for service as to why they chose their profession.
Three hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crash in Brownwood
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crashed in Brownwood Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of US 377 and S Crockett Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Police say witnesses report a motorcyclist who was trying to change lanes clipped another bike, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved […]
arizonasuntimes.com
Nine Texas and Nebraska Cities Became ‘Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn’ on Election Day
Four Texas cities and six villages in Nebraska voted on Election Day on ballot measures that would outlaw abortion within their jurisdictions. Of the 10 ballot measures, only one was rejected by voters, reported Mark Lee Dickson, founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, at Live Action News.
Crime Reports: Multiple suspected meth dealers arrested in Abilene, victim reports sugar poured in gas tank
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of Hardy Street – Criminal MischiefA report was taken for Criminal Mischief […]
Grand Jury List: Michael Jackson, John Wayne among suspects indicted in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Crystalina Pas Stokes – Assault EMS Personnell Steven Keith Ralston – Possession of Cocaine Grady […]
Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 16
On Monday, November 14, 2022 at approximately 5:22 p.m., Deputy Rita Duaine and Deputy Toby Mathis responded to an illegal dumping at CR 411 W, Brownwood, TX. A complainant reported a suspecy was allowing people to. illegally dump on their property. Information was gathered, and a report was made. On...
