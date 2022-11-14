Read full article on original website
One Of The Former Officers Charged For Killing George Floyd Has Pleaded Guilty To A Manslaughter Charge
One of the the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter ahead of his state trial. J. Alexander Kueng accepted the plea deal, which comes with a recommended sentence of 42 months imprisonment, just before his joint trial with former fellow officer Tou Thao was set to begin, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County District Court confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
