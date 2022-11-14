Read full article on original website
Can Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
GMAB - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Is Trending Stock FedEx Corporation (FDX) a Buy Now?
FDX - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this package delivery company have returned +12.8% over the past month versus...
Delek US Holdings (DK) Stock Rises 2% Despite Q3 Earnings Lag
DK - Free Report) stock has gone up 2.1% since its third-quarter 2022 results were announced on Nov 7. Despite the bottom-line lag, the rise could be attributed to better-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and a small hike in DK’s dividend. What Did Delek's Earnings Unveil?. Delek US...
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
CPRT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.27%. A...
N-able (NABL) Moves 7.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
NABL - Free Report) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $10.39. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting...
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shares Dip Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
PAAS - Free Report) have dipped 3% since the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 1 cent for third-quarter 2022 owing to weak precious metal prices as well as inflated costs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was at a loss of 6 cents per share for the quarter. PAAS had reported adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Is Trending Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) a Buy Now?
PYPL - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this technology platform and digital payments company have returned -1.5% over...
VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
VAREX IMAGING (. VREX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
CSCO - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 16th, after the market close. Cisco Systems is an IP-based networking company offering products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users, and individuals. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an...
Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
SCVL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this footwear retailer would post...
What Makes Perdoceo Education (PRDO) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Liberty Media (FWONK) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
FWONK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 93.75%. A...
AEP vs. MGEE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
AEP - Free Report) and MGE (. MGEE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Is a Beat in Store for Southwest Airlines (LUV) in Q3 Earnings?
LUV - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before market open. LUV has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 52.95%. Southwest Airlines Co. Price and EPS Surprise. Southwest...
Ezcorp (EZPW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
EZPW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.36%. A...
Top Stock Reports for Wells Fargo, Honeywell & Northrop Grumman
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
ETFs to Tap as Cisco Tops Fiscal Q1 Earnings
CSCO - Free Report) cheered investors with first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The networking giant beat on both earnings and revenues, and offered an encouraging revenue guidance for the current quarter. Cisco also raised its fiscal-year revenue outlook. Cisco shares spiked as much as 5% at the close in after market...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th
BRF (. BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days. A. O....
3 Stocks Seeing Insider Activity in 2022
Investors closely watch insider buys. And it’s easy to see why, as it’s always a confidence booster when a high-profile name invests further. Of course, it raises a valid question – who is defined as an insider?. An insider is defined by section 16 of the Security...
What Makes Lineage Cell (LCTX) a New Buy Stock
LCTX - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
