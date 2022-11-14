JOBS: NW Kidney Centers hiring events are Nov. 16 & 17 in SeaTac

SPONSORED:

Northwest Kidney Centers in SeaTac will be hosting a hiring event for Registered Nurses on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., and again on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 3 – 7 p.m.

During this event you can meet their amazing healthcare team, partake in live interviews, learn more about tuition reimbursement, career growth opportunities, employee scholarships and more.

To RSVP and for any questions please contact [email protected].