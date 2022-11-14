ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MS

Canton Public School District celebrates “A” rating

By Thao Ta
 3 days ago

CANTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – After years of hard work, school officials in Canton are celebrating a remarkable achievement.

The Canton Public School District (CPSD) earned “A” ratings from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). An amazing achievement, working their way up from a “D” rating years ago, and it shows.

“We have grown tremendously. In 2018 and 2019, we were a “B” rated school,” said Alphia Myers.

Myers is the principal at Reuben B. Myers Canton School of Arts & Sciences. She attributes being data-driven and having a growth mindset as the biggest factors contributing to the “A” rating.

Students receive hands-on experience at UMMC’s simulation lab

“I’m super excited. We are working hard toward sustaining where we are and being on this destination to success,” she said.

“I work hard for it,” said Amaya Wilson, a 4th grade teacher at McNeal Elementary.

“Our students take biweekly challenges. One week is math, one week is science. What we do is we mimic those assessments to what they may see at the end of the year based on what’s been taught in the classroom,” said Myers.

For Sherry Jackson, like many students, celebrating the wins is what makes school fun and keeps them motivated.

“I’m happy being a Roaring Tiger because I get to go on field trips and we do very fun stuff,” said Jackson, a 5th grade student at Reuben B. Myers.

“Making it relevant. A lot of kids in Canton don’t have some of the prior knowledge, so being able to make it relevant to them so they can relate it back to their community as well,” said Kara Paige, McNeal Elementary Assistant Principal.

Amaya Wilson said it best, “Stay in school and be cool.”

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

