WKTV
Rome schools to expand mental health support services for students with $2.4 million grant
ROME, N.Y. – The Rome City School District has received more than $2.4 million from the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) to expand its programs and services for students of all ages and their families. The district plans to use the money to support:. Exploration and...
WKTV
Herkimer Elementary School students learn about different jobs during first-ever Career Day
HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer Elementary School students got some insight into what they might want to be when they grow up during Career Day on Wednesday. Different professionals stopped by to chat with fourth- and fifth-graders about their jobs in honor of National Career Development Month. A police officer,...
WKTV
Hartwick College launches 'The HartLand Promise' to make higher education more affordable
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Hartwick College in lowering the cost of tuition for students from local counties through a new initiative called “The HartLand Promise.”. The program aims to make the cost of a private college education more comparable to that of state and SUNY institutions. “We understand a...
WKTV
Oneida YMCA looking for donations to aid expansion
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida branch of the YMCA is looking for contributions to help aid in expansion to accommodate growing programs. Nov. 29 is 'giving Tuesday' and the Oneida YMCA says it's the perfect opportunity for the community to join forces with the 'Y' and help with their growing programs like archery, pickleball and cancer survivorship programs.
WKTV
Herkimer students asking for communities help with annual holiday project
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer Jr./Sr. High Schools that are part of the Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society began their annual Holiday Project, Tuesday. The project where students are nominated by peers or staff to receive a wrapped package, served more than 200 students...
WKTV
Utica City School District to replace $4 million weapons system following Proctor stabbing
UTICA, N.Y. -- Following a stabbing at Proctor High School in October, Utica Schools have decided to phase out the nearly $4 million weapons system. Interim Superintendent Brian Nolan presented a report to the Board of Education stating that the Evolv Weapons System, needs to be replaced because it doesn't detect knives. In fact, it wasn't designed to do so. The board approved the purchase after former superintendent, Bruce Karam, said it would detect all weapons.
WKTV
State economic development initiative supporting upgrades to Oneonta Theatre, Utica residence
Two Mohawk Valley art institutions were awarded grant funding in the latest round of New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s regional economic development initiative. The City of Oneonta will receive $500,000 for improvements to the Oneonta Theatre and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica is getting $405,000 for upgrades to an empty residence on Henry Street that has architectural significance.
WKTV
Tiring hiring: Recruiting for three hospitals amidst a pandemic, nursing shortage
UTICA, N.Y. -- As workers built the downtown Utica Wynn Hospital, the hospital bolstered the economy. "So, at its peak, we had about 450 people laboring on the project; roofers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers. Right now, we have closer to 325," said Bob Scholefield, executive vice president of facilities and real estate for MVHS.
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
WKTV
Written exam for corrections officers in Madison County replaced with online questionnaire
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood and Madison County Board Chairman John Becker say the written exam for corrections officers has been replaced with an online questionnaire. Madison County has joined in on the pilot program provided by the New York State Civil Service Department, that has made...
WKTV
Free Thanksgiving dinner at Frankfort VFW Friday
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club will be hosting a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Friday at the Frankfort VFW. The club was able to raise funds through donations made by local businesses and community members, to host the free meal. The dinner is the second hosted by the...
cnycentral.com
New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
WKTV
Artemis connection to Richfield Springs
Artemis 1 space launch has captured the attention of people from all around the world. The mission is to send an unmanned craft around the moon and back to earth in 25 and a half days. NASA engineers are testing the performance of the spacecraft and will evaluate whether it’s capable of supporting a crewed mission to lunar orbit. The man managing this mission is Mike Sarafin, and he went to High School in Richfield Springs.
WKTV
Citizen Action NY holds Town Hall discussing school safety following Proctor stabbing
UTICA, N.Y. -- Citizen Action NY, held a Town Hall this evening to discuss safety and equity in Utica Schools Tuesday. The Town Hall was held following a recent stabbing that occurred in Proctor High School in October. Parents, community members, and education activists met to discuss the situation and...
WKTV
'Welcome to Cooperstown' mural unveiled at visitor center
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Funds donated by local businesses and community members, as well as the mural artist, Kelcy Kimmerer, made the "Welcome to Cooperstown" mural possible. "We thought the outside of the visitor center was the perfect location for a mural, The mural is meant to celebrate all the facets of Cooperstown that locals love, and that bring visitors back time and again to enjoy our community."
WKTV
The Center in Utica receives $300K in state funding for Ukrainian refugee support services
UTICA, N.Y. – The Center in Utica is getting $300,000 in state funding to support services for Ukrainians who came here to flee their wartorn homeland following Russia’s invasion. The Center, formerly The Refugee Center, provides resources and services like adult learning, community education, citizenship information and employment...
cnycentral.com
Madison, Oneida County Sheriff's Offices changeup exam format for corrections deputies
The Madison and Oneida County Sheriff's Departments are eliminating written exams for corrections officers, taking part in a New York State Civil Service Department pilot program to instead use an online questionnaire to kickoff the hiring process, hoping to avoid staffing shortages getting worse. Instead of a written and multiple...
WKTV
Local YMCAs offering free day passes for 5 days
UTICA, N.Y. -- The YMCAs in Rome and Oneida will be giving out free day passes from Nov. 23-27. Anyone aged 16 or older with a photo ID will have access to swim, water exercise classes, fitness classes like spin and Zumba, and use of the weight rooms and workout equipment.
WKTV
What will become of St. Luke's Hospital? St. Elizabeth Medical Center?
As the shiny, new, Wynn Hospital continues to take shape in downtown Utica, by contrast, its two predecessors are really starting to look their ages. St. Elizabeth Medical Center was first occupied in 1917. St. Luke's Hospital moved to its current location 40 years later, in 1957. "Our goal and...
cnycentral.com
Community group says temporary halt on I-81 project means concerns are being heard
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County Legislator Charles Garland is part of the Renew 81 For All Group, which includes former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler as well as the Towns of Dewitt, Salina and Tully. A State Supreme Court judge decided to side for now with the group after...
