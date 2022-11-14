ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Oneida YMCA looking for donations to aid expansion

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida branch of the YMCA is looking for contributions to help aid in expansion to accommodate growing programs. Nov. 29 is 'giving Tuesday' and the Oneida YMCA says it's the perfect opportunity for the community to join forces with the 'Y' and help with their growing programs like archery, pickleball and cancer survivorship programs.
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Herkimer students asking for communities help with annual holiday project

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer Jr./Sr. High Schools that are part of the Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society began their annual Holiday Project, Tuesday. The project where students are nominated by peers or staff to receive a wrapped package, served more than 200 students...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Utica City School District to replace $4 million weapons system following Proctor stabbing

UTICA, N.Y. -- Following a stabbing at Proctor High School in October, Utica Schools have decided to phase out the nearly $4 million weapons system. Interim Superintendent Brian Nolan presented a report to the Board of Education stating that the Evolv Weapons System, needs to be replaced because it doesn't detect knives. In fact, it wasn't designed to do so. The board approved the purchase after former superintendent, Bruce Karam, said it would detect all weapons.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

State economic development initiative supporting upgrades to Oneonta Theatre, Utica residence

Two Mohawk Valley art institutions were awarded grant funding in the latest round of New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s regional economic development initiative. The City of Oneonta will receive $500,000 for improvements to the Oneonta Theatre and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica is getting $405,000 for upgrades to an empty residence on Henry Street that has architectural significance.
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Tiring hiring: Recruiting for three hospitals amidst a pandemic, nursing shortage

UTICA, N.Y. -- As workers built the downtown Utica Wynn Hospital, the hospital bolstered the economy. "So, at its peak, we had about 450 people laboring on the project; roofers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers. Right now, we have closer to 325," said Bob Scholefield, executive vice president of facilities and real estate for MVHS.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Free Thanksgiving dinner at Frankfort VFW Friday

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club will be hosting a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Friday at the Frankfort VFW. The club was able to raise funds through donations made by local businesses and community members, to host the free meal. The dinner is the second hosted by the...
FRANKFORT, NY
cnycentral.com

New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Artemis connection to Richfield Springs

Artemis 1 space launch has captured the attention of people from all around the world. The mission is to send an unmanned craft around the moon and back to earth in 25 and a half days. NASA engineers are testing the performance of the spacecraft and will evaluate whether it’s capable of supporting a crewed mission to lunar orbit. The man managing this mission is Mike Sarafin, and he went to High School in Richfield Springs.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
WKTV

'Welcome to Cooperstown' mural unveiled at visitor center

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Funds donated by local businesses and community members, as well as the mural artist, Kelcy Kimmerer, made the "Welcome to Cooperstown" mural possible. "We thought the outside of the visitor center was the perfect location for a mural, The mural is meant to celebrate all the facets of Cooperstown that locals love, and that bring visitors back time and again to enjoy our community."
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WKTV

Local YMCAs offering free day passes for 5 days

UTICA, N.Y. -- The YMCAs in Rome and Oneida will be giving out free day passes from Nov. 23-27. Anyone aged 16 or older with a photo ID will have access to swim, water exercise classes, fitness classes like spin and Zumba, and use of the weight rooms and workout equipment.
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

What will become of St. Luke's Hospital? St. Elizabeth Medical Center?

As the shiny, new, Wynn Hospital continues to take shape in downtown Utica, by contrast, its two predecessors are really starting to look their ages. St. Elizabeth Medical Center was first occupied in 1917. St. Luke's Hospital moved to its current location 40 years later, in 1957. "Our goal and...
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy