Artemis 1 space launch has captured the attention of people from all around the world. The mission is to send an unmanned craft around the moon and back to earth in 25 and a half days. NASA engineers are testing the performance of the spacecraft and will evaluate whether it’s capable of supporting a crewed mission to lunar orbit. The man managing this mission is Mike Sarafin, and he went to High School in Richfield Springs.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO