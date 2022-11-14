Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
nmsuroundup.com
Women’s basketball secures I-25 win with new head coach Adams
The NMSU women’s basketball program took on the UNM Lobos in their rivalry game Tuesday night at the Pan American Center. With only two games under her belt as an Aggie, Head Coach Jody Adams led the team to victory in their first overtime 73-64. It looks like the beginning of a winning streak after coming out on top in their second game against New Mexico Highlands and not beating the Lobos in six years until now.
golobos.com
Lobos Post 84-63 Win at SMU in Road Opener
DALLAS – The New Mexico men’s basketball team passed its first road test of the season, downing SMU 84-63 Tuesday night at Moody Coliseum. The Lobos (3-0) took control of the game early and defeated the Mustangs (1-2) for their largest-margin road win over a Division I opponent in five seasons.
Lobo women’s basketball win streak ends at 8 games over NMSU
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande women’s basketball rivalry needed overtime to decide a winner between the New Mexico Lobos and New Mexico State Aggies Tuesday night. In the end, it was the Aggies prevailing on their homecourt in a 73-64 victory over the Lobos. The Aggies jumped out to a 22-4 lead in the […]
golobos.com
Lobo Comeback Comes Up Short in OT to Aggies
LAS CRUCES, N.M.— A frantic comeback in which the Lobo women’s basketball team came back from down 28 and forced overtime came up just short as UNM fell 73-64 on Tuesday night to New Mexico State. New Mexico outscored NMSU 30-13 in the fourth quarter and 44-25 in...
Five Americas High School student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play college baseball
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five student-athletes from Americas High School all signed their National Letters of Intent to take their game to the next level on Wednesday. All five student-athletes are members of the Americas’ baseball team. Adrian Quintana signed to attend El Paso Community College. Gael Bernal signed to attend Luna Community College. […]
El Paso, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in El Paso. The JSerra Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Montwood High School on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00. The Hanks High School basketball team will have a game with Eastlake High School - El Paso on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
KVIA
El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach John Hutchinson leaving after one season
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday the departure of Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson after one season. Hutchinson plans to go back to Australia with his family. "John brought international experience, passion, and significant experience and expertise to our club,” President of MountainStar...
West Texas rattled by 5.3 magnitude earthquake
Texans from El Paso to Austin reported feeling a 5.3 magnitude earthquake that struck on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
nmsuroundup.com
New facilities bring new learning opportunities to NMSU’s campus
New Mexico State University is making way for new and exciting developments with the construction of a couple new buildings. New buildings are coming in with the Agriculture Modernization Project as well as a continuation of construction at Arrowhead Park and a Creative Media Technology building at Doña Ana Community College. The university is hoping to keep up with the growing competitiveness that is amongst them and other universities regarding technology advances. The construction comes with many benefits for students already at NMSU and for those looking to go to school at the university.
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
El Paso native plays big role in Artemis I launch
EL PASO, Texas - Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera, born and raised in El Paso, is a trailblazer within the NASA community. She's the first member of her family to graduate college, she was a McNair Scholar and has not one, but two degrees- a bachelor's in chemistry and a master's in aerospace engineering. Now, Villegas-Aguilera is the The post El Paso native plays big role in Artemis I launch appeared first on KVIA.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in El Paso, TX
El Paso is a beautiful and historic county on the western tip of Texas. As the county seat of El Paso County, El Paso is the largest city in the region and one of the most important cities in Texas. As a city with a distinct culture and history, El...
Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Freezing conditions expected this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting its first freeze this week as back-to-back cold fronts drop overnight lows below freezing. The first cold front moved through El Paso Monday, cooling afternoon highs to the low 60s. This cold front is expected to drop overnight lows close...
How Cold Will It Get In El Paso on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
My belt is already unbuckled and my waistline ready for Turkey Day, so what’s Mother Nature cooking up for El Paso on Thanksgiving?. The weather this Thanksgiving Day appears to be an improvement over last year, which started off with scattered showers and remained cloudy and blustery for most of the afternoon.
El Paso Cheer Team to Perform at 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
An El Paso cheer team will be a part of the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Cheer Force Athletics will be representing the city of El Paso at the annual holiday parade this year. The cheerleading organization earned the opportunity by taking top honors at the 14th Annual UTEP Cheerleading Competition this past February.
KVIA
Montwood High School evacuated as police search school following bomb threat
EL PASO, Texas -- Montwood High School in east El Paso was evacuated Tuesday morning following a bomb threat made to the campus, according to a Socorro Independent School District spokesman. Police are currently inspecting the campus. According to the spokesman, students have not been let out for the day,...
KVIA
New Mexico State Police Chief admits mistakes were made by his agency leading to the death of one of its officers
SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico State Chief of Police has admitted that his agency, along with others, made mistakes and could have done more to prevent the murder of Officer Darian Jarrott during a traffic stop in Deming, New Mexico last year. Chief Tim Johnson said in...
Over 200 Pounds of Meth Seized on Train at Texas Border
In the past few weeks, smugglers have tried to bring drugs into the United States inside of pumpkins, garden stones, fire extinguishers, and now they're just putting it on a train. Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 was discovered crossing the border on a railcar in El Paso, Texas.
KRQE News 13
Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused of killing wife
A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused …. A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. News...
Comments / 0