Las Cruces, NM

nmsuroundup.com

Women’s basketball secures I-25 win with new head coach Adams

The NMSU women’s basketball program took on the UNM Lobos in their rivalry game Tuesday night at the Pan American Center. With only two games under her belt as an Aggie, Head Coach Jody Adams led the team to victory in their first overtime 73-64. It looks like the beginning of a winning streak after coming out on top in their second game against New Mexico Highlands and not beating the Lobos in six years until now.
LAS CRUCES, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Post 84-63 Win at SMU in Road Opener

DALLAS – The New Mexico men’s basketball team passed its first road test of the season, downing SMU 84-63 Tuesday night at Moody Coliseum. The Lobos (3-0) took control of the game early and defeated the Mustangs (1-2) for their largest-margin road win over a Division I opponent in five seasons.
LAS CRUCES, NM
golobos.com

Lobo Comeback Comes Up Short in OT to Aggies

LAS CRUCES, N.M.— A frantic comeback in which the Lobo women’s basketball team came back from down 28 and forced overtime came up just short as UNM fell 73-64 on Tuesday night to New Mexico State. New Mexico outscored NMSU 30-13 in the fourth quarter and 44-25 in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach John Hutchinson leaving after one season

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday the departure of Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson after one season. Hutchinson plans to go back to Australia with his family. "John brought international experience, passion, and significant experience and expertise to our club,” President of MountainStar...
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

New facilities bring new learning opportunities to NMSU’s campus

New Mexico State University is making way for new and exciting developments with the construction of a couple new buildings. New buildings are coming in with the Agriculture Modernization Project as well as a continuation of construction at Arrowhead Park and a Creative Media Technology building at Doña Ana Community College. The university is hoping to keep up with the growing competitiveness that is amongst them and other universities regarding technology advances. The construction comes with many benefits for students already at NMSU and for those looking to go to school at the university.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso native plays big role in Artemis I launch

EL PASO, Texas - Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera, born and raised in El Paso, is a trailblazer within the NASA community. She's the first member of her family to graduate college, she was a McNair Scholar and has not one, but two degrees- a bachelor's in chemistry and a master's in aerospace engineering. Now, Villegas-Aguilera is the The post El Paso native plays big role in Artemis I launch appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in El Paso, TX

El Paso is a beautiful and historic county on the western tip of Texas. As the county seat of El Paso County, El Paso is the largest city in the region and one of the most important cities in Texas. As a city with a distinct culture and history, El...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Freezing conditions expected this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting its first freeze this week as back-to-back cold fronts drop overnight lows below freezing. The first cold front moved through El Paso Monday, cooling afternoon highs to the low 60s. This cold front is expected to drop overnight lows close...
EL PASO, TX
US105

Over 200 Pounds of Meth Seized on Train at Texas Border

In the past few weeks, smugglers have tried to bring drugs into the United States inside of pumpkins, garden stones, fire extinguishers, and now they're just putting it on a train. Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 was discovered crossing the border on a railcar in El Paso, Texas.
EL PASO, TX

