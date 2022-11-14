Read full article on original website
NHPR
Rochester recount ends in a tie, leaving the balance of power in the N.H. House uncertain
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. A recount of the Rochester Ward 4 New Hampshire House race resulted in a tie Wednesday, putting an additional Republican seat in question as the party now holds just a one-seat advantage.
manchesterinklink.com
Secretary of state overseeing at least 31 recounts; 1 House seat has already flipped to Dems
CONCORD, NH – Candidates in the state had a Monday deadline to request a recount of the Nov. 8 election results, and over 30 took advantage of it. The tally available from the Secretary of State’s Office late Monday included 28 New Hampshire House races, two for state Senate, and another for Hillsborough County register of deeds.
Two Massachusetts state rep races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving ballots in the...
universalhub.com
Thanks, Mitt: Financial side of Insurrectionist in Chief's new campaign being run by a former Romney money man from Beverly
In case you somehow missed it, yes, the man who fomented a deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is running for president again. His two officials campaign filings with the Federal Elections Commission (here and here) list Bradley T. Crate of Red Curve Solutions as his treasurer - in fact, lists [email protected] as the campaign's official e-mail address.
manchesterinklink.com
Only one neighbor shows up for Hallsville School meeting
MANCHESTER, N.H. – What would happen if there was a neighborhood meeting and no one from the neighborhood showed up? A good question, and one that was almost answered on Wednesday night. After the Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved a lease agreement with Southern New Hampshire Services...
valleypatriot.com
PAYING ATTENTION: Mayor Integrity Hires Councilor Jim McCarty’s Brother
When Neil Perry was elected Mayor of Methuen three years ago, he promised to put a stop to the nepotism and “good old boy network” in Methuen City Hall. Three years later he has shown he is no different than previous mayors, dolling out city jobs for political advantage.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Bedford Voters Reject Minuteman Extension at Town Meeting
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the proposal to extend the Minuteman Trail through the Town of Bedford failed to pass after residents failed to meet the two-thirds majority needed during Monday evening’s Special Town Meeting. Inside the packed gym at Bedford High School, residents of the town...
Daughter of former mayor, staff of former state sen. Tran pleaded guilty to tax evasion
FITCHBURG - A daughter of a former Fitchburg mayor and former chief of staff of a state senator pleaded guilty to owing close to $250,000 in federal income taxes for gross income from her business. Christianne A. “Christy” Mylott-Coleman, 54, pleaded guilty to five counts of filing a false tax return Wednesday in Worcester Superior Court. Mylott-Coleman never reported her gross income from her home health care business on her tax returns for 2016 through 2020,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man facing charges after shooting turkey from car window, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man from Cheshire County is facing multiple charges after New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said he shot a turkey from a car window. Officials said the man, who was not identified, used a 9mm handgun to shoot the turkey. Conservation officers said they learned...
Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire
We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
Has This Serial Killer Been Identified?
(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Was there a serial killer in the Connecticut River Valley area? All signs point to “yes”. During the middle of the 1980s, at least six women were found dead along the border of New Hampshire and Vermont. Just to give you an example of this possible serial killer’s brutality, it is theorized that he stabbed a woman named Jane Boroski twenty-seven times. Jane was pregnant at the time of her attack (she also was able to survive that attack by nothing short of a miracle).
WMUR.com
Police warn of scam caller who claims to be from FBI, uses New Hampshire State Police phone number
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are warning about a potential scam call involving someone claiming to be from the FBI. New Hampshire State Police warn a scammer has been spoofing a state police number associated with the Troop D barracks when claiming they are from the FBI out of New Hampshire.
manchesterinklink.com
Weekend protest at Massabesic traffic circle highlights anti-animal trapping billboard
MANCHESTER, NH — In Defense of Animals and New Hampshire Citizens Against Recreational Trapping joined in the midst of New Hampshire’s trapping season to support a statewide recreational trapping ban, and express solidarity with the thousands of animals that suffer and die in traps. Residents honked to show...
WMUR.com
Number of opioid overdoses in Manchester, Nashua down in October, AMR data shows
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New data shows good and bad news regarding the opioid epidemic in New Hampshire's two largest cities. According to American Medical Response, there were 56 suspected overdoses in Nashua and Manchester in October, the lowest number since February 2021. In September, there were 56 overdoses in Manchester alone, officials said.
WCVB
No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
manchesterinklink.com
Street life, storage bins and one landlady’s resolve to pilot privately-funded ‘pod community’
MANCHESTER, NH – It was three years ago this week that a sprawling homeless encampment of tents was swept from the Hillsborough County Courthouse lawn. Three years later and little has changed. In some ways, things are even more complicated. New Hampshire is in the midst of a housing...
WMUR.com
Man convicted in woman's killing in 1988 loses bid for sentence reduction
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man convicted in the strangling and stabbing death of a woman 34 years ago has lost his bid to be released early from prison. Outside of the confession that Jason Carroll is now recanting, he has never taken responsibility for the killing of Sharon Johnson. On Wednesday, Judge Will Delker told the court that releasing him early would send a terrible message about remorse, rehabilitation and responsibility.
thepulseofnh.com
Victim Of Deadly Nashua Crash Was Member Of NH National Guard
The victim of a deadly crash in Nashua earlier this month has been identified as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard. According to investigators, 22-year-old Peter Cameron was driving on Main Dunstable Road when he was involved in a rollover accident. It is believed that speed was a factor in the tragedy and police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests that could take months to come back. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday from nine a-m until 11 a-m at Gate City Church in Nashua.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The H.L. Turner Group Inc., Concord, was a subconsultant on the Breakwater North Harbor project in Lynn, Mass., providing flood mitigation and floodproofing recommendations, design details, and technical and product/material specs for the site and two buildings to meet FEMA and Mass Building Code flood requirements. Metro Walls, a Manchester-based...
