FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
HolidayFest Kicks Off this Weekend in Occoquan
Occoquan goes ALL IN for the holidays! Come to town for HolidayFest 2022, Nov. 19 to Dec. 4! You’ll appreciate the way the town gets all dressed up for the season in its very own special small-town way. Highlights from this year’s festival include:. Annual Tree Lighting (Nov....
royalexaminer.com
Christmas in the Valley returns to Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in 2022
The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds is hosting their annual Christmas in the Valley drive thru trail of lighted Christmas scenes, end of November – January 1st. The Yuletide lights will make sure to brighten everyone’s holiday season! Visitors can enjoy Crafts Village featuring vendors with holiday gifts, treats, Christmas décor, and more every Friday and Saturday from the end of November through December 17th.
bethesdamagazine.com
Two new fun things to do
The vibe is all sparkles and Christmas spirit at Enchant, the sprawling, immersive holiday experience that’s taking over Nationals Park for the third year. Four million lights make up a walk-through maze that includes Instagram-worthy scenes around every corner, such as a 100-foot Christmas tree, a glittering light tunnel and traditional holiday motifs that include ornaments, toys and reindeer. Attempting to answer the vexing question of how Santa delivers presents all over the world in just one night, Enchant invites guests to go on a scavenger hunt in the maze in search of gears that belong to a “magic timepiece.” Stamp a “maze passport” as you find the gears and drop off completed passports for a chance to win a visit to a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set.
Inside Nova
First responders honored in 2nd Annual Flags for Heroes
For the second year in a row, The Rotary Club of Culpeper presented Flags for Heroes on Nov. 10, as a way to honor the area’s pandemic frontline workers. “Today is a special day for us to honor our veterans as well as our heroes,” said Susie Hatfield, the chairman of the Flags for Heroes committee.
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
theburn.com
Local juice shop Greenheart announces it’s shutting down
Sad news on the local retail scene as Greenheart, a local fresh juice brand, announces it is closing all its operations, including its four retail stores in Northern Virginia and DC. Greenheart made the announcement this morning via email and social media. “In the last year, we have faced staggering...
popville.com
“The Museum of Illusions Washington DC Officially Opens on December 13th”
“Tickets for the The Museum of Illusions Washington DC (925 H Street NW) are now available to purchase, starting at $23.95, for entry to be one of the first to experience the new and exciting museum, the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally. As the newest addition to CityCenterDC, the Museum of Illusions Washington DC (MOIDC) offers a totally original, educational and instagrammable experience to visitors of all ages. The interactive exhibits are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the museum’s grand opening on December 13, 2022. The museum’s unique hands-on experience is designed to include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles, with all exhibits on science, mathematics and psychology, allowing visitors to learn about vision, perception, and the human brain through attractive and fun exhibits.
Falls Church family says emotional support dog was hit by car and now missing
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Falls Church family is desperately searching for their emotional support dog. Rebecca DeVanney said her family's dog, Chance, is missing. The dog is her daughter's emotional support animal, and right now she says her daughter is struggling. Chance is a Pitbull. They rescued him...
alxnow.com
65-pound ‘lapdog’ Adam is up for adoption in Alexandria
Adam has puppy dog eyes that are out of sight. The five-year-old Lab mix is up for adoption with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. “At 65 pounds, Adam may seem large, but he promises that he’s the perfect size lapdog,” said AWLA spokesperson Gina Hardter. “Adam is the prize winner for Best Puppy Dog Eyes here at the AWLA, with his big brown pools that win over all his visitors.”
fox5dc.com
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning
In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
ffxnow.com
Fast-food chain Roy Rogers, named after Hollywood’s cowboy king, was born in Fairfax County
(Updated at 4:20 p.m.) On an April day in 1968, Roy “King of the Cowboys” Rogers and his wife — “Queen of the West” Dale Evans — appeared in front of thousands along Leesburg Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads to open America’s first Roy Rogers.
cbs19news
Charlottesville remembers long-time city manager
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is remembering a man who was the city manager for more than two decades. Cole Hendrix served as the Charlottesville City Manager from 1971 to 1996. He passed away Tuesday evening. According to a release, he helped to champion the creation...
WHSV
Woodstock nonprofit working to raise awareness of conditions at animal shelters around the country
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Cara Achterberg of Maurertown had fostered over 200 animals and wrote a book about the topic, and was on tour for the book visiting shelters in the region when she says she found her next calling. “I discovered what was happening in the shelters and I...
gmufourthestate.com
ALEXANDRIA ‘WEREWOLF KILLER’ IS MASON STUDENT
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that John Hollis confirmed Bhasin was a Mason student. He confirmed that the information on People Finder was up-to-date and that is it updated weekly. On July 18, 2018, then 34-year-old, Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Brad Jackson more than 50 times...
Inside Nova
Volunteers plant trees along the Occoquan
The newly-planted trees on Prince William County-owned land near the bridge crossing the Occoquan Reservoir are just saplings, but in time they will grow and create a little ecosystem, county officials say. “After probably the second year, you’ll start seeing birds on the young trees,” Tim Hughes, environmental specialist with...
Inside Nova
Arc of Northern Virginia gears up to welcome new executive director
Melissa Heifetz, described as an experienced leader of non-profit organizations and a passionate and dedicated advocate for the rights of people with disabilities, has been tapped as the next executive director of The Arc of Northern Virginia. Heifetz will assume her new duties on Jan. 1 upon the retirement of...
theburn.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location
Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
Inside Nova
Culpeper realtors donate coats
Greater Piedmont REALTORS® announced the donation of over 1,400 winter accessories to homeless shelters in Fauquier, Culpeper and Madison counties. Its Cares Committee was very excited about this opportunity to help by recognizing that clothing is a basic need so many do without. In response, they decided to “Share the Warmth.”
restonnow.com
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites
While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
Take a day trip to Winchester, Virginia
There’s so much more than apples to enjoy in Winchester, Virginia. Photo by Winchester-Frederick County Tourism. My drive from Washington, D.C., to Winchester, Virginia, took only about two hours. But when I arrived there, I felt as if I had traveled back centuries in time. When I approached the...
