Culpeper, VA

PWLiving

HolidayFest Kicks Off this Weekend in Occoquan

Occoquan goes ALL IN for the holidays! Come to town for HolidayFest 2022, Nov. 19 to Dec. 4! You’ll appreciate the way the town gets all dressed up for the season in its very own special small-town way. Highlights from this year’s festival include:. Annual Tree Lighting (Nov....
OCCOQUAN, VA
royalexaminer.com

Christmas in the Valley returns to Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in 2022

The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds is hosting their annual Christmas in the Valley drive thru trail of lighted Christmas scenes, end of November – January 1st. The Yuletide lights will make sure to brighten everyone’s holiday season! Visitors can enjoy Crafts Village featuring vendors with holiday gifts, treats, Christmas décor, and more every Friday and Saturday from the end of November through December 17th.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Two new fun things to do

The vibe is all sparkles and Christmas spirit at Enchant, the sprawling, immersive holiday experience that’s taking over Nationals Park for the third year. Four million lights make up a walk-through maze that includes Instagram-worthy scenes around every corner, such as a 100-foot Christmas tree, a glittering light tunnel and traditional holiday motifs that include ornaments, toys and reindeer. Attempting to answer the vexing question of how Santa delivers presents all over the world in just one night, Enchant invites guests to go on a scavenger hunt in the maze in search of gears that belong to a “magic timepiece.” Stamp a “maze passport” as you find the gears and drop off completed passports for a chance to win a visit to a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

First responders honored in 2nd Annual Flags for Heroes

For the second year in a row, The Rotary Club of Culpeper presented Flags for Heroes on Nov. 10, as a way to honor the area’s pandemic frontline workers. “Today is a special day for us to honor our veterans as well as our heroes,” said Susie Hatfield, the chairman of the Flags for Heroes committee.
CULPEPER, VA
theburn.com

Local juice shop Greenheart announces it’s shutting down

Sad news on the local retail scene as Greenheart, a local fresh juice brand, announces it is closing all its operations, including its four retail stores in Northern Virginia and DC. Greenheart made the announcement this morning via email and social media. “In the last year, we have faced staggering...
LEESBURG, VA
popville.com

“The Museum of Illusions Washington DC Officially Opens on December 13th”

“Tickets for the The Museum of Illusions Washington DC (925 H Street NW) are now available to purchase, starting at $23.95, for entry to be one of the first to experience the new and exciting museum, the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally. As the newest addition to CityCenterDC, the Museum of Illusions Washington DC (MOIDC) offers a totally original, educational and instagrammable experience to visitors of all ages. The interactive exhibits are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the museum’s grand opening on December 13, 2022. The museum’s unique hands-on experience is designed to include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles, with all exhibits on science, mathematics and psychology, allowing visitors to learn about vision, perception, and the human brain through attractive and fun exhibits.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

65-pound ‘lapdog’ Adam is up for adoption in Alexandria

Adam has puppy dog eyes that are out of sight. The five-year-old Lab mix is up for adoption with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. “At 65 pounds, Adam may seem large, but he promises that he’s the perfect size lapdog,” said AWLA spokesperson Gina Hardter. “Adam is the prize winner for Best Puppy Dog Eyes here at the AWLA, with his big brown pools that win over all his visitors.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning

In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Charlottesville remembers long-time city manager

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is remembering a man who was the city manager for more than two decades. Cole Hendrix served as the Charlottesville City Manager from 1971 to 1996. He passed away Tuesday evening. According to a release, he helped to champion the creation...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
gmufourthestate.com

ALEXANDRIA ‘WEREWOLF KILLER’ IS MASON STUDENT

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that John Hollis confirmed Bhasin was a Mason student. He confirmed that the information on People Finder was up-to-date and that is it updated weekly. On July 18, 2018, then 34-year-old, Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Brad Jackson more than 50 times...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Volunteers plant trees along the Occoquan

The newly-planted trees on Prince William County-owned land near the bridge crossing the Occoquan Reservoir are just saplings, but in time they will grow and create a little ecosystem, county officials say. “After probably the second year, you’ll start seeing birds on the young trees,” Tim Hughes, environmental specialist with...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arc of Northern Virginia gears up to welcome new executive director

Melissa Heifetz, described as an experienced leader of non-profit organizations and a passionate and dedicated advocate for the rights of people with disabilities, has been tapped as the next executive director of The Arc of Northern Virginia. Heifetz will assume her new duties on Jan. 1 upon the retirement of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location

Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper realtors donate coats

Greater Piedmont REALTORS® announced the donation of over 1,400 winter accessories to homeless shelters in Fauquier, Culpeper and Madison counties. Its Cares Committee was very excited about this opportunity to help by recognizing that clothing is a basic need so many do without. In response, they decided to “Share the Warmth.”
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
The Beacon Newspapers

Take a day trip to Winchester, Virginia

There’s so much more than apples to enjoy in Winchester, Virginia. Photo by Winchester-Frederick County Tourism. My drive from Washington, D.C., to Winchester, Virginia, took only about two hours. But when I arrived there, I felt as if I had traveled back centuries in time. When I approached the...
WINCHESTER, VA

