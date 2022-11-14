ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sizzler Steakhouse in Sparks shutters unexpectedly after 40 years in business

By Evan Haddad, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zl8Ze_0jAieDvz00

Sizzler, a national steakhouse chain with nearly 100 restaurants, has unexpectedly shuttered its Sparks location.

A sign on the door of 15 E Prater Way store in Sparks announced to dismayed diners that the Sizzler had permanently closed:

"We are extremely grateful for all of our guests' and crew members' support for over 40 years here in Sparks."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCMl2_0jAieDvz00

It was not immediately clear what factors led to the closure. The Sparks Sizzler did not immediately respond to an RGJ request for comment.

As a whole, the fast casual restaurant chain struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2020. That filing covers Sizzler’s 14 company-owned restaurants, however, not its franchised restaurants in the U.S.

Del and Helen Johnson opened the first “Sizzler Family Steak House” in Culver City, California in 1958 with just $50 in the cash register, according to a history of the restaurant.

Follow Evan Haddad for timely, relevant and compelling reporting on food, drinks and city life in Reno. Please consider supporting his work by subscribing to RGJ for news about Northern Nevada that you won't find anywhere else.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Sizzler Steakhouse in Sparks shutters unexpectedly after 40 years in business

Comments / 14

Lesvin Lopez
2d ago

Kids don’t wanna work and they think they can get paid 20 dollars a hour to play on phone all day

Reply
6
Lynn Miyamoto
2d ago

the new management company for this shopping complex has increased the rent for all the businesses to ridiculous amounts.

Reply
2
 

