Homelessness in North Dakota and what you can do to help
Reporter Kyara Brown spoke with Sherrice Roness, Homelessness Liaison for the Bismarck Public School, about the Freezin' for a Reason event.
North Dakota Country Fest’s Latest Act To Be Announced
BREAKING: Here is the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Bismarck-based North Dakota Guard Soldiers back from border deployment
(Bismarck, ND) -- Bismarck-based North Dakota National Guard soldiers are back home from a deployment at the southern border. About 75 soldiers with the 957th Engineer Company returned to North Dakota Tuesday after more than a year away. The soldiers were supporting U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the U.S.-Mexico...
KFYR-TV
Shoveler on the roof: Minnesota man helps Bismarck homeowners avoid hidden dangers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow piling up around town might be inconvenient, but when it builds up on a roof, it can be deadly. That’s why one Minnesota man traveled to Bismarck to help folks dig out. Jesse Lofgren is comfortable on a roof. For the past 20...
KFYR-TV
A sign from home: Bismarck native finds treasure in Tennessee antique store
BISMARCK, N.D. – You never know what you’ll find in an antique store. One Nashville woman’s big find took her on a trip down memory lane, and back to her hometown of Bismarck, N.D. The good news: Jennifer Kocher says a simple piece of pottery might also...
Bismarck’s Moe’s Smoke Shop Has FREE Turkeys For You
A friend of mine sent me this picture she found on Facebook today... ...her caption to the pic was simple: "Moe's is giving away FREE turkeys" - Now I'm sure you may have seen it as well, what were your first thoughts? Was it maybe a SMOKED Turkey promotion? Like say buy three cigars and they'll hand you a frozen turkey? Here is what Jared Selzer posted just over three hours ago:
valleynewslive.com
Soldiers reunite with their families after nearly year-long deployment
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Seventy North Dakota National Guard soldiers were reunited with their families and friends on Tuesday, November 15. They returned to Bismarck on a charter flight after a nearly year-long deployment. It was a reunion that had many families counting down the days. The McClintocks...
Here’s How YOU Can Show Your Pride In Our Vets In Bismarck
There are many ways we all can share our pride for veterans here in BisMan... ...I personally think this is without a doubt the best way. I had the privilege to talk with Marty Presler this morning at our radio station, he is a huge part of our ND branch of - Western ND Honor Flight - which serves US military veterans of western ND and is honoring them with a trip to Washington DC In April and possibly October. Here is their mission - to celebrate America's veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor. To fly veterans from all across western ND to Washington DC to visit the national memorials built in their honor. Here is a part of their itinerary - they will see the changing of the guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Lincoln Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, and WW2 Memorial - plus a private opening of the National Archives to view the original Constitution and Declaration of Independence. When April rolls around next year, they will hop on a charter flight and begin their trip - right now there are over 250 veterans on the waiting list, and the plane only holds 150, so this is why October will be available as well.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck scrambles to find eggs
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week’s blizzard sent people scrambling to grocery stores to prepare for a few days with nowhere to go. That rush may have put some stores in a pinch ahead of next week’s Thanksgiving holiday. North Dakotans know all too well what it takes...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Woman arrested on grounds of North Dakota Governor's Residence sentenced to jail
(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck woman who was arrested on the grounds of the North Dakota Governor's Residence will spend three months in jail. Court records show 32-year-old Dakota Bee was arrested in May after she went onto the grounds after a gate was opened to let a car in.
KFYR-TV
Stuck Mandan teen gets help from good Samaritans
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Mandan teen is considering herself a lucky resident of North Dakota after getting stuck in her car Monday, but community members came to her rescue. After being stuck on the side of River Road for around an hour, Alanah Talarico was approached by multiple good...
KFYR-TV
Buried in business with repairing snowblowers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your snowblower gives you the feeling it might be leaving you out in the cold, you’ll want to find a repair shop sooner rather than later. At Precision Small Engine Repair in Bismarck, it’s business as usual... as usual as it gets for work after a record-setting blizzard. You might think the phone is ringing off the hook with people looking for help with snowblowers... and in a sense, you’d be right.
Opening! North Dakota’s Largest Ski Resort Celebrates 30 Years
After the first blizzard of the 2022-2023 winter behind us, and the roar of the snowmobiles in the ditches. We believe it is safe to say all of us that are lovers of all things WINTER, especially the slopes, have been hanging tight waiting to hear when our beloved Huff Hills Ski Area would be open for the season.
Mother Nature’s Masterpiece In ND
What a week we just had, a blizzard that came in and hit us dead center, a comedian found himself stuck ( literally ), and clean-up has begun. Mother Nature decided to flex her muscles a little early, directing a storm that came in early Thursday morning and began to drop what eventually ended up almost a record amount of snow here In Bismarck - According to bringmethenews.com "The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013" Nasty was the appropriate word for the conditions that we were left with, so many people were snowed in, plows doing their best to hit the streets, I saw accidents everywhere, and motorists stuck ( I was one of them, having skidded off into a huge snow drift ) - One well-known comedian and his crew felt the wrath and found themselves stuck ( Bert Kreischer ) - his show was forced to reschedule. Mother Nature wasn't done yet...
Airline hunting: Bismarck looking for more destinations
Those 43, including Bismarck to Denver, are permanently gone, and now, a further 24 routes have been pulled for sale between November and January.
Chad Isaak’s appeal of murder convictions to be heard by ND Supreme Court today
Chad Isaak's appeal of his murder convictions in the RJR killings will be heard by the North Dakota Supreme Court today -- even though Isaak himself is dead.
kfgo.com
ND Republicans select new State leadership
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Republican caucuses elected their new leadership in Bismarck Monday night. The Senate Caucus selected Sen. David Hogue from District 38 in Minot as their Majority Leader, Sen. Jerry Klein from District 44 in Harvey as Asst. Majority Leader, and Sen. Kristin Roers from Fargo’s District 27 as Caucus Chair.
KFYR-TV
Silver Dollar Bar granted liquor license
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Silver Dollar bar, a controversial cornerstone of downtown Mandan, has another chance to pour up drinks for their patrons. During Tuesday night’s city commission meeting, the city commissioners unanimously voted to approve a liquor license for the Silver Dollar from November 15th, 2022, to June 30, 2023. All they need to do is meet all fire, health, safety and building inspections and ensure property taxes are paid.
Bismarck needs YOU to help decide the fate of East Main Avenue
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Bismarck and the Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization are reaching out to those near East Main Avenue to see how the area fits into the city’s Together 2045 plan. To be sure that the area is used in the best way possible, this study of the community includes 7th-26th […]
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
