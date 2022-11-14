There are many ways we all can share our pride for veterans here in BisMan... ...I personally think this is without a doubt the best way. I had the privilege to talk with Marty Presler this morning at our radio station, he is a huge part of our ND branch of - Western ND Honor Flight - which serves US military veterans of western ND and is honoring them with a trip to Washington DC In April and possibly October. Here is their mission - to celebrate America's veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor. To fly veterans from all across western ND to Washington DC to visit the national memorials built in their honor. Here is a part of their itinerary - they will see the changing of the guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Lincoln Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, and WW2 Memorial - plus a private opening of the National Archives to view the original Constitution and Declaration of Independence. When April rolls around next year, they will hop on a charter flight and begin their trip - right now there are over 250 veterans on the waiting list, and the plane only holds 150, so this is why October will be available as well.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO