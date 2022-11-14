ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Mark W. Mast

Mark W. Mast, 54, New Paris, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home in New Paris. Mark was born March 29, 1968. He married Denise Richardson on Aug. 7, 1988; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Danielle (Brooks) Beer; three grandchildren; mother, Margaret Mast; sister, Sharon Richardson; and brothers, Terry (Pat) Mast, Dean (Rita) Mast and Alan (Crystal) Mast.
NEW PARIS, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Brandon Bradley, $3,404.81. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Tanner Larocque, $4,610.60. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komya v. Jeffery A. Madden, $1,850.91. Evictions. The following...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Michael Kent Keith — PENDING

Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
WINONA LAKE, IN
L. Dwight Farringer — UPDATED

Leland Dwight Farringer, 95, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born May 28, 1927. He married Helen Halladay on Aug. 29, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons, Steven (Denise) Farringer, Columbia City and Bruce (Chris) Farringer,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Chester Lee Lynn

Chester Lee Lynn, 75, Wabash, died at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Waters of Wabash East, Wabash. He was born Sept. 14, 1947. He married Elizabeth Napier, and she preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, John (Melanie) Lynn, Swayzee and James (Naomi) Lynn,...
WABASH, IN
Bruce S. Brewer

Bruce S. Brewer, 70, Wabash, died at 9:04 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 1, 1952. Bruce married Sandra Jo Cooksey on Jan. 8, 1971; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Ronald (Tina) Brewer, Urbana, Leanna (Ron)...
WABASH, IN
Mary L. Anglemyer

Mary L. Anglemyer, 96, Nappanee, died at 11:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Feb. 21, 1926. On July 15, 1944, she married Keith E. Anglemyer; he preceded her in death. Surviving is a daughter, Judy Pfeiffer, Nappanee; a son, Lyle (Carrie)...
NAPPANEE, IN
Francis ‘Frank’ Alles

Francis “Frank” Paul Alles, 73, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 2, 1949. On Nov. 8, 1974, he married Mary Jo Haggenjos; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Angela Alles; son and daughter-in-law,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Maxine Herbert

Maxine Herbert, 84, North Manchester, died Nov. 14, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 29, 1938. On Jan. 13, 1996, Maxine married Logan A. Herbert; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, David Fisher, North Manchester; daughters, Dianna “Joy” (Dan) Hoffman,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
John L. Bahney

John L. Bahney, 87, rural Macy, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence in Macy. He was born May 23, 1935, in Wabash County, to the late Urban S. and Nellie E. (Dillsaver) Bahney. He married on Feb. 18, 1956, in Peru, to Barbara Jo Mygrant; she preceded him in death July 4, 2022. They lovingly celebrated 66 years together.
MACY, IN
Judith Heiney

Judith “Judy” Heiney, 65, Churubusco, died Nov. 14, 2022, at her residence in Churubusco. She was born April 30, 1957. Judy married Joe E. Heiney on Sept. 3, 1993; he survives. She is also survived by a son, David (Sarah) Fox; one granddaughter; two brothers, Patrick (Angie) Lyons...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
Glinda Isley — UPDATED

Glinda Fay Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Healthcare in Warsaw. Glinda was born Aug. 4, 1951. She married Kenneth Isley on May 29, 1969; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Kerry) Getz; sons, Jeremy Isley and James (Brittney) Isley;...
WARSAW, IN
Cynthia Lynn Giant

Cynthia Lynn Giant, 68, rural Columbia City, died at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born Oct. 3, 1954. On March 8, 2003, she married Michael H. Giant; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her sisters, Pamela S. (Michael) Reinert, Eaton Rapids, Mich. and...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Alvin D. Elmore

Alvin D. Elmore, 69, Plymouth, died at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his residence in Plymouth. Alvin was born May 17, 1953. Alvin married Valerie Lantzer on Oct. 17, 1970, and she preceded him in death. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Patricia Darlene Ramer

Patricia Darlene Ramer, 68, Argos, died at 8:26 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 15, 1954. She married Paul Ramer on Nov. 19, 1971; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by five children, Rachel (Marvin) Shaum, Sterling, Mich., Philip (Tosha)...
ARGOS, IN
Carol R. Swartz — UPDATED

Carol R. (Windler) Swartz, 57, Syracuse and Carmel, died Nov. 14, 2022, at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. She bravely battled glioblastoma with grace and dignity for the last two years. Carol was born Sept. 1, 1965, in Lafayette, to Howard and Eileen (Sondgerath)...
SYRACUSE, IN
Community Celebrates New Miller Sunset Pavilion With Ribbon-Cutting

WINONA LAKE — The dreams of many for an ice rink in Kosciusko County have come true with the completion of the Miller Sunset Pavilion. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting for the pavilion, located at 705 Park Ave., in Winona Lake. That preceded...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Hoy Gene Noble

Hoy Gene Noble, 63, Rochester, died at 12:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He was born June 5, 1959. On Sept. 22, 2002, he married Patricia Clemons, and she survives in Rochester. He is also survived by his son, Gene (Amber) Noble, Indianapolis; daughter, Sabrina...
ROCHESTER, IN
Life History Of The Immortal J. N.

WARSAW — Old-timers in Warsaw and Kosciusko county, to a large number will recall “The Immortal J.N.,” who, in the1870s and early1880s, made perennial visits to this section of the midwest. His name was Jacob Newman Free. With his long, flowing, gray hair, at first glance he...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

