Mark W. Mast
Mark W. Mast, 54, New Paris, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home in New Paris. Mark was born March 29, 1968. He married Denise Richardson on Aug. 7, 1988; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Danielle (Brooks) Beer; three grandchildren; mother, Margaret Mast; sister, Sharon Richardson; and brothers, Terry (Pat) Mast, Dean (Rita) Mast and Alan (Crystal) Mast.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Brandon Bradley, $3,404.81. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Tanner Larocque, $4,610.60. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komya v. Jeffery A. Madden, $1,850.91. Evictions. The following...
Michael Kent Keith — PENDING
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
L. Dwight Farringer — UPDATED
Leland Dwight Farringer, 95, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born May 28, 1927. He married Helen Halladay on Aug. 29, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons, Steven (Denise) Farringer, Columbia City and Bruce (Chris) Farringer,...
Chester Lee Lynn
Chester Lee Lynn, 75, Wabash, died at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Waters of Wabash East, Wabash. He was born Sept. 14, 1947. He married Elizabeth Napier, and she preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, John (Melanie) Lynn, Swayzee and James (Naomi) Lynn,...
Bruce S. Brewer
Bruce S. Brewer, 70, Wabash, died at 9:04 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 1, 1952. Bruce married Sandra Jo Cooksey on Jan. 8, 1971; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Ronald (Tina) Brewer, Urbana, Leanna (Ron)...
Mary L. Anglemyer
Mary L. Anglemyer, 96, Nappanee, died at 11:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Feb. 21, 1926. On July 15, 1944, she married Keith E. Anglemyer; he preceded her in death. Surviving is a daughter, Judy Pfeiffer, Nappanee; a son, Lyle (Carrie)...
Justin Ray Styers — PENDING
Justin Ray Steyers, 21, Plymouth, died Nov. 13, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Palmer Funeral Homes.
Francis ‘Frank’ Alles
Francis “Frank” Paul Alles, 73, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 2, 1949. On Nov. 8, 1974, he married Mary Jo Haggenjos; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Angela Alles; son and daughter-in-law,...
Maxine Herbert
Maxine Herbert, 84, North Manchester, died Nov. 14, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 29, 1938. On Jan. 13, 1996, Maxine married Logan A. Herbert; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, David Fisher, North Manchester; daughters, Dianna “Joy” (Dan) Hoffman,...
John L. Bahney
John L. Bahney, 87, rural Macy, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence in Macy. He was born May 23, 1935, in Wabash County, to the late Urban S. and Nellie E. (Dillsaver) Bahney. He married on Feb. 18, 1956, in Peru, to Barbara Jo Mygrant; she preceded him in death July 4, 2022. They lovingly celebrated 66 years together.
Judith Heiney
Judith “Judy” Heiney, 65, Churubusco, died Nov. 14, 2022, at her residence in Churubusco. She was born April 30, 1957. Judy married Joe E. Heiney on Sept. 3, 1993; he survives. She is also survived by a son, David (Sarah) Fox; one granddaughter; two brothers, Patrick (Angie) Lyons...
Glinda Isley — UPDATED
Glinda Fay Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Healthcare in Warsaw. Glinda was born Aug. 4, 1951. She married Kenneth Isley on May 29, 1969; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Kerry) Getz; sons, Jeremy Isley and James (Brittney) Isley;...
Cynthia Lynn Giant
Cynthia Lynn Giant, 68, rural Columbia City, died at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born Oct. 3, 1954. On March 8, 2003, she married Michael H. Giant; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her sisters, Pamela S. (Michael) Reinert, Eaton Rapids, Mich. and...
Alvin D. Elmore
Alvin D. Elmore, 69, Plymouth, died at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his residence in Plymouth. Alvin was born May 17, 1953. Alvin married Valerie Lantzer on Oct. 17, 1970, and she preceded him in death. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Darlene Ramer
Patricia Darlene Ramer, 68, Argos, died at 8:26 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 15, 1954. She married Paul Ramer on Nov. 19, 1971; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by five children, Rachel (Marvin) Shaum, Sterling, Mich., Philip (Tosha)...
Carol R. Swartz — UPDATED
Carol R. (Windler) Swartz, 57, Syracuse and Carmel, died Nov. 14, 2022, at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. She bravely battled glioblastoma with grace and dignity for the last two years. Carol was born Sept. 1, 1965, in Lafayette, to Howard and Eileen (Sondgerath)...
Community Celebrates New Miller Sunset Pavilion With Ribbon-Cutting
WINONA LAKE — The dreams of many for an ice rink in Kosciusko County have come true with the completion of the Miller Sunset Pavilion. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting for the pavilion, located at 705 Park Ave., in Winona Lake. That preceded...
Hoy Gene Noble
Hoy Gene Noble, 63, Rochester, died at 12:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He was born June 5, 1959. On Sept. 22, 2002, he married Patricia Clemons, and she survives in Rochester. He is also survived by his son, Gene (Amber) Noble, Indianapolis; daughter, Sabrina...
Life History Of The Immortal J. N.
WARSAW — Old-timers in Warsaw and Kosciusko county, to a large number will recall “The Immortal J.N.,” who, in the1870s and early1880s, made perennial visits to this section of the midwest. His name was Jacob Newman Free. With his long, flowing, gray hair, at first glance he...
