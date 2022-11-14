ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

moabsunnews.com

Rock inscriptions in Southeast Utah

This is canyon country, a landscape defined by the forces of nature that have carved their way through the red sandstone for millions of years and still continue to perform their work. The human history of this landscape carries a similar throughline: Rock inscriptions carved on canyon walls over thousands of years lend whispers of the history of the people who came before.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Folklore and music on Wednesday's Access Utah

The 2022 Fife Honor lecture happened last week on the USU campus, and this year it featured two people: Steven Hatcher, the Idaho Folk Arts Coordinator, and Damian Rodriguez, a Tejano musician who performed as part of the lecture. Damian Rodriguez is one of the winners of the 2023 Traditional Arts fellowships in Idaho, and he and Steven Hatcher have been working together for quite a while.
LOGAN, UT
fox10phoenix.com

Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
ELK RIDGE, UT
upr.org

Idaho Fish and Game seeking info on bald eagle illegally shot in Bear Lake County

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a bald eagle in the community of Bern in Bear Lake County. On Nov. 6, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White with Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a dead bald eagle in the middle of a field in the small community of Bern, approximately 4 miles west of Montpelier.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
The Center Square

Public lands to be managed by state? Utah officials say it’s unlikely for now

(The Center Square) – Approximately 63 percent of Utah’s public lands is managed by the federal government, according to the latest drafting of the state’s resource management plan. But could the oversight for Utah’s public lands, along with the revenue they generate, ever be handed over to the state? Executive Director of the State’s Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Redge Johnson told the State Federalism Committee this week that, while...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah’s favorite Thanksgiving food is not among the national favorites

SALT LAKE CITY — While the rest of the country loves mashed potatoes, Utah has a different favorite Thanksgiving food. You don’t have to be a full-time foodie to appreciate food on Thanksgiving. Most Americans are thankful for the holiday that celebrates giving thanks itself; after all, it is an all-you-can-eat day off work with football and booze on the side.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
NEVADA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Utah landowners, tribes fight plan to pump rural water to Cedar City

(Utah News Connection) From one side of the city limits sign, a groundwater pipeline proposal in a sparsely populated Utah county looks like a crucial investment in economic expansion for a growing metropolis. From the other, less crowded side of the road, the project appears to be a water grab...
CEDAR CITY, UT
upr.org

A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT

