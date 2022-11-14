Read full article on original website
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
moabsunnews.com
Rock inscriptions in Southeast Utah
This is canyon country, a landscape defined by the forces of nature that have carved their way through the red sandstone for millions of years and still continue to perform their work. The human history of this landscape carries a similar throughline: Rock inscriptions carved on canyon walls over thousands of years lend whispers of the history of the people who came before.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
Utah DOT offers hilarious new option for state flag
The Utah Department of Transportation believes the people in charge of selecting the state's new flag missed the mark. Perhaps they needed a bright orange cone to lead them in the right direction?
Utah man jumps into freezing river to save woman
A Utahn made a heroic rescue Saturday morning when he decided to jump into a freezing river in Idaho to save a life.
upr.org
Folklore and music on Wednesday's Access Utah
The 2022 Fife Honor lecture happened last week on the USU campus, and this year it featured two people: Steven Hatcher, the Idaho Folk Arts Coordinator, and Damian Rodriguez, a Tejano musician who performed as part of the lecture. Damian Rodriguez is one of the winners of the 2023 Traditional Arts fellowships in Idaho, and he and Steven Hatcher have been working together for quite a while.
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
Bill upending how Utahns pay for water gets dammed up in the legislature
A bill that would have dramatically changed how Utahns pay for water will not be advancing in the state legislature this year.
fox10phoenix.com
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
KSLTV
‘Pretty shocking’: Utah woman warns others about radon after cancer diagnosis
LEHI, Utah — A Utah woman is warning others about the danger of radon after she received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis for non-smoking lung cancer. “The oncologist explained that it had metastasized,” Lehi resident Kerri Robbins said. “So it had gone from my lungs to my brain.”
upr.org
Idaho Fish and Game seeking info on bald eagle illegally shot in Bear Lake County
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a bald eagle in the community of Bern in Bear Lake County. On Nov. 6, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White with Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a dead bald eagle in the middle of a field in the small community of Bern, approximately 4 miles west of Montpelier.
Public lands to be managed by state? Utah officials say it’s unlikely for now
(The Center Square) – Approximately 63 percent of Utah’s public lands is managed by the federal government, according to the latest drafting of the state’s resource management plan. But could the oversight for Utah’s public lands, along with the revenue they generate, ever be handed over to the state? Executive Director of the State’s Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Redge Johnson told the State Federalism Committee this week that, while...
KSLTV
Utah’s favorite Thanksgiving food is not among the national favorites
SALT LAKE CITY — While the rest of the country loves mashed potatoes, Utah has a different favorite Thanksgiving food. You don’t have to be a full-time foodie to appreciate food on Thanksgiving. Most Americans are thankful for the holiday that celebrates giving thanks itself; after all, it is an all-you-can-eat day off work with football and booze on the side.
upr.org
New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
New billion-dollar Utah prison experiences water pipe break
Officials tell FOX 13 News normal operations have resumed after a water break at the new Utah State Prison occurred in the female housing section on Tuesday.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah DWR offering horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides for the first time in two years
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Haviland’s Old West Adventures are partnering to give Utahns horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides this winter. Dry conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the DWR from offering rides for the previous two years. Starting on Dec. 2,...
kiowacountypress.net
Utah landowners, tribes fight plan to pump rural water to Cedar City
(Utah News Connection) From one side of the city limits sign, a groundwater pipeline proposal in a sparsely populated Utah county looks like a crucial investment in economic expansion for a growing metropolis. From the other, less crowded side of the road, the project appears to be a water grab...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
upr.org
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters
While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
