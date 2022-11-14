Read full article on original website
Roberta Flack announces she has ALS
The beloved singer Roberta Flack has announced through a spokesperson that she is battling ALS. The brain disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or popularly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, has made it "impossible to sing and not easy to speak," the spokesperson said in a press release on Monday. The...
Roberta Flack has ALS, now ‘impossible to sing,’ rep says
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”
The Monkees Mike Nesmith Said Linda Ronstadt Heard ‘Different Drum’ and ‘Made Us All Rich’
Mike Nesmith thanked Linda Ronstadt for 'making us all rich' with her hugely successful recording of the song 'Different Drum.'
Jane Fonda Says She's 'Not Going to Be Around for Much Longer'
Jane Fonda is coming to terms with her own mortality, with a month to go before her 85th birthday. The living legend announced in September that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and started chemotherapy treatments. That has not slowed her activism at all though. In an interview with Entertainment...
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
How Jimi Hendrix’s Mother Died at the Age of 32
Jimi Hendrix's family life growing up was filled with ups and downs. His mother died at age 32 when he was just a child.
TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Jonnie Irwin, the host of several U.K. property shows, revealed that he has terminal lung cancer, which has spread to his brain. Irwin, 48, wanted to fight his illness privately, but decided to speak out in an interview with Hello! Magazine. Irwin and his wife Jessica, 40, have three children, son Rex, 3, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement to 'Soulmate' Firerose
Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Billy Ray Cyrus. A firm believer that "for everything that's good, there's always been something equally as bad," Cryus is getting a dose of happiness following his April divorce from ex-wife Tish and the death of his mother, Ruth Ann Casto: he is engaged! The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer confirmed to PEOPLE in an interview published Wednesday that he is engaged to his girlfriend, singer Firerose, Cyrus telling the outlet, "she's the real deal."
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Would Perform 1 Ray Charles Song While Dancing Like James Brown
A songwriter said The Monkees' Micky Dolenz covering one of Ray Charles' songs proved Dolenz had musical prowess, despite what his critics said.
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Casey Anthony Blames Her Father for Caylee's Death in First On-Camera Interview
Casey Anthony is reiterating a familiar story in her new on-camera interview about her daughter Caylee's death. Anthony is speaking out publicly for the first time in years on Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which premieres later this month on Peacock. According to a report by PEOPLE, Anthony blames her father, George Anthony for her daughter's death in the new interview.
Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
George Harrison Said Roy Orbison Was Like an Opera Singer and He Kind of Was
George Harrison thought his fellow Traveling Wilbury, Roy Orbison, sounded like an opera singer. The former Beatle wasn't the only one who loved Orbison's singing.
'The Masked Singer': Avocado Is a Controversial Comedian
The Masked Singer finally jumped on the Avocado trend with this week's "Comedy Roast Night" episode. After Snowstorm was introduced, it was time for Avacado to take the stage. Since comedy was the theme of the night, it was unsurprising that the singer turned out to be a stand-up comic! Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp Induct Industry Legends
Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp took the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to welcome record executive Jimmy Iovine and entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman. Springsteen spoke after participating in a pre-recorded video honoring Iovine, who started his career as a recording engineer, working with such...
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Christina Applegate Steps out for First Public Appearance Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate thanked her "gorgeous" supporters Monday at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which marked the Emmy winner's first public appearance since she announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021. The Dead to Me star was initially set to receive her Walk of Fame star in 2020 but her ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.
