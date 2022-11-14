The Masked Singer finally jumped on the Avocado trend with this week's "Comedy Roast Night" episode. After Snowstorm was introduced, it was time for Avacado to take the stage. Since comedy was the theme of the night, it was unsurprising that the singer turned out to be a stand-up comic! Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!

1 DAY AGO