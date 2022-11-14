Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
'He Broke a TV In Half': Pete Davidson Has Explosive MELTDOWN On Set, Forced To Take Time Off From Filming Show After Tantrum
Pete Davidson was forced to take some time off from filming his latest project after having a meltdown on set, which included breaking a television in half, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The alleged incident went down on Thursday while filming his new TV show, Bupkis, in New...
Emily Ratajkowski Explained Why Pete Davidson Is Attractive Long Before Their Alleged Relationship
Emily Ratajkowski was talking about why Pete Davidson is attractive long before the dating rumors about them started swirling.
Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas make red carpet debut
Lindsay Lohan made her red carpet debut with husband Bader Shammas Wednesday night at the New York City screening of her new Netflix movie, “Falling For Christmas.”. The pair looked smitten as they posed for photographers with their arms wrapped around each other and big smiles on their faces.
Amid rumors Pete Davidson is dating Emily Ratajkowski, Dionne Warwick shoots her shot with former 'SNL' star
Pete Davidson continues to prove he is Hollywood's most eligible bachelor. A bevy of beauties remain devoted to Davidson, with the latest rumor claiming he is dating newly-single model Emily Ratajkowski. A source close to Davidson confirmed to People Magazine that the two are "seeing each other." Speculation that Davidson...
‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Rachel Recchia Confirms She Is Dating Again But ‘Taking It Slow’
Handing out her roses again! The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia confirmed she’s dating a mystery man, but is “taking it slow,” during a Tuesday, November 8, episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour.” The reality...
Popculture
Candace Cameron Bure's 'Full House' Co-Star Jodie Sweetin Supports JoJo Siwa Amid Feud
JoJo Siwa has the support of Full House star Jodie Sweetin after calling out Candace Cameron Bure's recent comments about "traditional marriage." After Siwa became one of several public figures to criticize the Full House actress for comments she made about the Great American Family network in a recent WSJ Magazine profile, Bure's on-screen sister took to the comments of Siwa's Instagram post calling out Bure.
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Have Gone Out ‘A Few Times’: Their Romance ‘Is Still Very New’ (Exclusive)
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson have been spending time together in recent weeks and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they first met in the Spring of 2021, when he was shooting the slasher movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. The movie was executive produced by Emily’s estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 35, and according to our insider, the “My Body” author, 31, spent a lot of time hanging out on-set during the shoot, which is where she crossed paths with the 29-year-old SNL alum. “Pete and Emily first met when Sebastian and Pete were working on ‘Bodies’ together. It was not strange to see Emily visit Sebastian on set. Pete would make everyone in the film and behind the scenes laugh and it became very familial,” shared the source.
Bustle
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly “Seeing Each Other”
Pete Davidson is single, and as always, he’s very quick to mingle. The Saturday Night Live alum has garnered quite the reputation as Hollywood’s most active bachelor, and it seems that after splitting from Kim Kardashian in August, he’s found his latest love interest. Davidson is reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski, as first reported by Us Weekly on Nov. 14 after Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi claimed that the two were seen out together. The two have yet to comment on the speculation.
Popculture
'80 for Brady' Trailer Reveals Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno as Tom Brady Superfans
The new movie 80 for Brady will be a wild ride. The trailer for the new movie featuring Tom Brady was released on Thursday and features Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin showing their support for the superstar quarterback. The four play best friends in the film, and they are on a quest to see Brady and the New England Patriots play in Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.
Popculture
How Mark Consuelos Told Kelly Ripa 'I Love You' for the First Time
Not many Hollywood marriages stand the test of time. This year alone, we've seen the divorces of Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi, and Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. But Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have proven that "I DO" can be an eternity. They've been together for 26 years. Ripa recently revealed the first time Consuelos declared his love for the longtime TV personality. The moment was unexpected for Ripa, considering she was in a relationship with another man at the time. But it didn't stop Consuelos one bit. "I wanted to deliver a message without anyone else knowing," he said during a recent live broadcast of her daytime talk show. "I grab a glass and ask. 'would you like another glass of champagne? I love you'." Consuelos repeated the message, leaving her confused. His sister was there to witness the moment. His boldness worked. The couple are parents to three children.
Popculture
Casey Anthony Says She 'Lied, But No One Asked Why' in New Documentary
A new preview for Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies finds the embattled woman admitting to one serious mistake following the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. While Casey still denies murdering her daughter, she openly admits that she lied to police and investigators in the immediate aftermath of Caylee's death. She muses: "I lied, but no one asked why."
Popculture
Casey Anthony Blames Her Father for Caylee's Death in First On-Camera Interview
Casey Anthony is reiterating a familiar story in her new on-camera interview about her daughter Caylee's death. Anthony is speaking out publicly for the first time in years on Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which premieres later this month on Peacock. According to a report by PEOPLE, Anthony blames her father, George Anthony for her daughter's death in the new interview.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Actress and Musician Tied to the Knot Last Month
Skyler Shaye is a wife. The Grey's Anatomy star said "I Do" to musician Christian Lopez at the Ritz Carlton in Santa Barbara on Oct. 10. The ceremony was an intimate one, attended by just their close family and friends. The wedding comes as the show sent off longtime cast member, Ellen Pompeo. She exited as a full-time castmember after 19 seasons on the show. Pompeo will continue to narrate the show for the season. Her focus is now on her limited series on Hulu, which has yet to be titled.
Popculture
Offset Breaks His Silence About Takeoff's Death
Offset has broken his silence regarding the untimely passing of fellow Migos member Takeoff. On Instagram, Offset paid tribute to the late rapper by reminiscing about some of the amazing moments that they shared together. Takeoff, who was born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed on Nov. 1 at a bowling alley in Houston.
Popculture
'Nancy Drew' Ending: What to Know About the Cancellation
Nancy Drew, The CW mystery drama which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. Per TV Line, McMann released a statement about how proud she is of the series, stating: "It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew's endless legacy. What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her. I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning. You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other."
Popculture
Netflix Actress Marries Boyfriend of 10 Years
A beloved Netflix star just got her happily ever after! Hwang Bo Ra, the South Korean actress known for her starring roles in Hyena and Vagabond, among other Netflix titles, is a married woman after she and longtime boyfriend Kim Young Hoon said "I do" in a private wedding ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Popculture
'Welcome to Chippendales' Actors Quentin Plair and Robin de Jesús Talk 'Dancing Bootcamp' and Breaking Down Masculine Tropes (Exclusive)
Hulu's newest drama series Welcome to Chippendales is a compelling exploration of the Chippendales male revue's complex history. The show brilliantly utilizes fictional storytelling elements to help humanize and contextualize the people involved and the events that took place throughout the rise and fall and the iconic company's founder, Somen "Steve" Banerjee, played by Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel's The Eternals, Silicon Valley). Ahead of the series premiere, PopCulture had a chance to speak with some of the cast, including actors Quentin Plair and Robin de Jesús, who play Chippendales dancer Otis and real-life Banerjee associate Ray Colon.
Popculture
'Jeopardy!' Fan-Favorite Recently Tied the Knot
Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider has officially tied the knot. According to Page Six, Schneider married her girlfriend Genevieve Davis back in May. The 40-game champion later confirmed the news on Instagram. Schneider posted a photo of herself and Davis from their big day. The couple shares a sweet embrace in...
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo
Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
Popculture
Dr. Phil Discusses New 3-Part Jeffery Dahmer Special: 'This Is a Sadistic, Cold Killer' (Exclusive)
This week on the Dr. Phil show, famed clinical psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw will spend three special episodes breaking down the truth behind the crimes of notorious serial killer Jefferey Dahmer. Viewers will get to hear from victims of Dahmer who escaped alive, as well as the sister of one of Dahmer's victims who did not survive his encounter with the heinous murderer. He also will reveal a previously unseen interview with Dahmer's father, Lionel Dahmer.
Comments / 0