Riverhead Man Sentenced For His Role In 2015 Gang-Related Murder

Jason Langhorn, of Riverhead, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 14, to 27 years in prison and three years of supervised release for his participation in the murder of Thomas Lacolla on Nov. 17, 2015, announced Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Langhorn pleaded guilty to firearms-related murder in August of 2021, Peace said.

“Langhorn has been held accountable for his role in a heartless shooting that claimed the life of an unintended victim,” Peace said. “We hope today’s sentence brings a measure of solace and closure to the victim’s family and sends a clear message that those who commit brutal acts of gang violence will be brought to justice and punished.”

The US Attorney's Office said Langhorn is an associate of the “Red Stone Gorilla” subset of the Bloods, and he assisted members of the Bloods in an attempt to kill a rival gang member.

Langhorn accompanied others to a location in Riverside, just outside of Riverhead, and he and two other individuals fired more than 39 shots into a vehicle that they thought was occupied by their intended target, Peace said.

Instead, the vehicle was occupied by Lacolla, who was killed instantly, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Peace said the following agencies assisted with the investigation

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office’s East End Drug Task Force

The Suffolk County Police Department

The Riverhead Police Department

