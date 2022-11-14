Biden Says U.S. Is ‘Not Looking for Conflict’ After Xi Meeting
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spent three hours speaking candidly about North Korea and Taiwan on Monday in Bali, Biden told reporters at a subsequent press conference. At the end of the chat, the two presidents, who’ve butted heads on human rights and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, agreed to keep the lines of communication and have Secretary of State Antony Blinken head to Beijing periodically, Reuters reported. “We’re going to compete vigorously. But I’m not looking for conflict, I’m looking to manage this competition responsibly,” Biden said. After talking to Biden, Xi said Taiwan, which China sees as its territory, was the “first red line” the U.S. should not cross. “The Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests,” he told Chinese state media. However, Biden said he doesn’t believe China has any “imminent attempt” to invade Taiwan. On the issue of North Korea, Biden said he told Xi that America will do what it must to protect itself and its allies, like Japan and South Korea.
