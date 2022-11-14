Read full article on original website
Related
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet
When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly 'Tiring' Of Prince Harry And The Couple May Split In 2 Years: 'This Is Enough'
If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, the former Suits actress is “tiring” of her husband, and could be seeking an “exit plan” in the not-so-distant future! Yikes!
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
netflixjunkie.com
Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Shunned by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?
Do you know about the connection between American actor Jennifer Lopez and the Sussex royal Meghan Markle? Following their exit from the royal family in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan made headlines for going on a double date with Jennifer and her then-partner, Alex Rodriguez. The two couples met in Miami in February 2020 and had a blast together.
womansday.com
Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
Prince Harry fans respond to Megyn Kelly's comment that she wishes Meghan Markle would stop calling him 'my husband' by flooding Twitter with examples of their love
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the subject of Twitter praise after Megyn Kelly made a slew of disparaging remarks about the couple. Kelly, who was fired from NBC's "Today" in 2018 after defending blackface on air, discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly interviewed royal author Christopher Andersen about his upcoming book "The King: The Life of Charles III," which will be released on November 8.
netflixjunkie.com
Is Loneliness the Reason Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Planning for a Third Child?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have created their small world in their Montecito home in California. The royal couple have two children: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Archie was born in the United Kingdom on May 06, 2019, and he will be celebrating his fourth birthday on the same day as King Charles III’s coronation ceremony next year.
Meghan Markle news: Meg reveals she is ‘43% Nigerian’ as she slams ‘angry black women’ stereotype in new podcast
MEGHAN Markle has revealed she is "43% Nigerian" as she tackled stereotypes facing black women in her latest podcast. During the latest episode of Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle was joined by comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe in discussing stereotypes faced by black women on a daily basis in the entertainment industry.
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Getting Heat From Spotify Over Prince Harry's Absence
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has found success with her Spotify podcast, "Archetypes." The first several episodes raked in a good number of listeners. The success of "Archetypes" has led to Meghan finding herself nominated for a People's Choice Award for Best Pop Podcast of 2022 (via Newsweek). The...
Meghan Markle Refused to Allow Kate Middleton to Take Pictures of Archie After His Birth, Royal Expert Claims
A royal commentator is claiming that Meghan Markle reportedly would not allow Kate Middleton to take the first pictures of Archie after his birth despite the princess's "generous" offer.
msn.com
King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’, claims royal expert
While the guest list for King Charles' coronation is yet to be released, a royal expert has claimed that the King will want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend, though their presence will likely cause trouble. King Charles' coronation will take place next year, but whether or not his...
In Style
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title
After revealing to Oprah Winfrey that she's not concerned with whether or not she has a royal title, Meghan Markle could be having a change of heart — and if not for herself, she definitely is seeing how a title could help her children. According to royal commentator Neil Sean, who spoke to The Daily Express, Markle is determined to keep her Duchess of Sussex title and ensure that her son and daughter, Archie and Lilibet, are offered titles of their own. Sean notes that Meghan has maintained a close relationship with cousins-in-law, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and sees how they are benefitting from their positions.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Seemingly Issue a ‘Warning’ to the Royal Family Ahead of His ‘Derogatory’ Memoir ‘Spare’
Penguin Random House has released details about Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir, ‘Spare,’ which will hit bookstores all across the world on January 10, 2023
Princess Diana’s Biographer Accuses Prince Harry of Being Prince William’s ‘Hitman’ Rather Than His ‘Wingman’
The author who wrote Princess Diana's explosive biography is speaking out ahead of Prince Harry's memoir and insisting that Diana never thought Harry would become William's "hitman."
Marie Claire
Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?
There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
King Charles May Be Poised To Give Kate Middleton A Prestigious Royal Family Role
Kate Middleton — now the Princess of Wales — may soon assume a new responsibility within the British monarchy. She has spent years alongside William, Prince of Wales, as one of the most popular members of the royal family. First as a bride and now as a mother...
Royal Expert Explains Why Kate Middleton Is ‘Very Optimistic’ That Prince William and Prince Harry Will Reconcile
Find out why the Princess of Wales is said to be "very optimistic" that her husband and her brother-in-law are headed for a reconciliation.
Body Language Expert Analyzes Video Showing Prince Louis May Have Gotten His ‘Rebellious’ Side From Another Royal (Not Prince Harry)
An unearthed video now making the rounds on TikTok shows that Prince Louis may have gotten his "rebellious" trait from another royal, not his Uncle Harry.
Kate Middleton’s Staff Is Now Banned From Talking About 1 Popular Aspect of the Princess of Wales
From now on, the only time Kate Middleton’s staff will share details about her fashion choices is when she a state event or film premiere.
People
354K+
Followers
59K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 4