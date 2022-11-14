Read full article on original website
Amarillo Symphony Welcomes Susanna Phillips for Upcoming Concert
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony is gearing up for “Strauss: Four Last Songs” on November 19th and 20th. They’re also being joined by soprano Susanna Phillips from the Metropolitan Opera. It also features Mozart’s imaginative Overture to the “Magic Flute” and Tchaikovsky’s heartbreaking and poignant last symphony, “Pathetique.”
New Toy Means Free Eye Exam at Amarillo Vision Specialists
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Vision Specialists are planning on making this year’s toy drive even bigger and better than the previous ten years. The annual event, which provides a free eye exam in exchange for the donation of a toy, is responsible for collecting over $490,520 worth of toys for the Amarillo community in the last 10 years.
Pedro Limas Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hey Amarillo is back with another great episode, this week’s guest is Pedro Limas. A conversation with Pedro Limas, the owner of Sound by Design, a home entertainment installation company. Limas started the business in 1998 after earning what he calls a “6-year associate’s degree.” In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, he shares his story of entrepreneurship and why he’s so passionate about volunteering, as well as his love of mountain biking in Palo Duro Canyon. Then Limas details how a recent heart attack—which happened barely a week before this podcast recording—caught him totally off guard. This episode is sponsored by Mind & Child’s “Parenting 101” and Texas Tech Physicians Pediatrics.
Holiday Drive Benefiting Local Non-Profits Coming Up Soon
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —KAMR Local 4/Fox 14 has teamed up with TownSquare Media to host a “Help 4 the Holidays” charity drive. From November 28th to December 4th there will be a list of needed items from 20 area non-profit organizations. People can donate these items to a...
