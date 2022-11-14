Orange County double murder suspect to appear in court as an adult Tuesday, District Attorney confirms

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have arrested four suspects believed to be connected to a Halloween drive-by shooting that left two juveniles injured on Bridges Drive. Both victims are known to be in stable condition, as three of the four perpetrators are also juvenile. The one adult is 19-year-old Demont L. Williams Jr., who was arrested on November 8.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO