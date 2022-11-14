ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Orange County double murder suspect to appear in court as an adult Tuesday, District Attorney confirms

By Kayla Morton, Hayley Fixler, Ashley Anderson, Joe Jurney
cbs17
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
cbs17

Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
SANFORD, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Man arrested in Piney Forest Road shooting

A Danville man was arrested today in connection with a shooting that left another man injured. DeShawn Delane Richardson, 20, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a stolen firearm and use of a firearm in connection with a felony. Richardson is being held in the Danville City jail...
DANVILLE, VA
cbs17

Chapel Hill suspects captured on camera robbing tools at gun point

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are trying to identify several suspects they say stole tools from a van at gun point. Chapel Hill police investigators say several suspects were seen arriving at a hotel in the 5600 block of Fordham Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Security camera footage showed they were driving a red Ford pickup truck which appeared to have a black truck bed cover.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Sanford student detained after stolen gun found in backpack, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County student was detained after a stolen gun was found in the juvenile’s book bag, the county’s sheriff’s office said Thursday. The gun that was found Wednesday in the backpack of the Central Carolina Academy student had been reported stolen in Harnett County, Lee County deputies said.
LEE COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Three Juveniles, One Adult Arrested for High Point Drive-By Shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have arrested four suspects believed to be connected to a Halloween drive-by shooting that left two juveniles injured on Bridges Drive. Both victims are known to be in stable condition, as three of the four perpetrators are also juvenile. The one adult is 19-year-old Demont L. Williams Jr., who was arrested on November 8.
HIGH POINT, NC
WRAL News

'Something needed to be done': Black man illegally searched and arrested in 1990 raid reacts to town of Chapel Hill's apology 32 years later

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The town of Chapel Hill is trying to right a wrong from three decades ago. The Chapel Hill Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to apologize for the town’s role in a Nov. 16, 1990, raid when dozens of Black patrons at a North Graham Street club near West Franklin Street were unlawfully searched and arrested.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Shooting reported in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple homes, but investigators were focused on one home and a car...
DURHAM, NC
durhamsheriff.com

ARREST MADE IN ARMED ROBBERY

Durham, NC (Tuesday, November 15, 2022) --- On Friday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a man entered the Circle K on the 3400 block of US 70 in Durham County where he selected two (2) cases of beer and began to leave without paying for them. The clerk confronted the male subject who then brandished a firearm. He drove away in a Silver Chevrolet Trail Blazer with a missing right front hub cap.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy