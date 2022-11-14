Orange County double murder suspect to appear in court as an adult Tuesday, District Attorney confirms

Read full article on original website
Brother accused of killing Wake County deputy back in court
At the hearing for Arturo Marin-Sotelo, his attorneys tried to push the state to turn over evidence so the defense can start its investigation.
Wake County Public Defender's Office to represent 15-year-old suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting
The 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting and killing five people in Raleigh, including his brother, will have a public defender. The Wake County Public Defender’s Office told WRAL News on Thursday it will represent Austin Thompson. As of Thursday, Thompson does not have a hearing date scheduled. Thompson will...
Former Granville County sheriff pleads not guilty to falsifying training records
Indicted former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins faced arraignment on Thursday in court. Wilkins pleaded not guilty to charges he helped falsify firearms training records that are required for law enforcement certification. The trial is set to begin the week of Dec. 5 in Wake County. Wilkins was suspended from...
Teen charged as adult in Orange County double murders appears in court
Issiah Ross was arraigned on two counts of murder in adult superior court.
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
SC man gets 20 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, heroin in Nash County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A South Carolina man convicted of trafficking fentanyl and heroin in Nash County will spend 20 years in prison. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that 40-year-old Anthony Cyquan Herring received his 240-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle in Raleigh. A...
Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
Man arrested in Piney Forest Road shooting
A Danville man was arrested today in connection with a shooting that left another man injured. DeShawn Delane Richardson, 20, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a stolen firearm and use of a firearm in connection with a felony. Richardson is being held in the Danville City jail...
Chapel Hill suspects captured on camera robbing tools at gun point
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are trying to identify several suspects they say stole tools from a van at gun point. Chapel Hill police investigators say several suspects were seen arriving at a hotel in the 5600 block of Fordham Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Security camera footage showed they were driving a red Ford pickup truck which appeared to have a black truck bed cover.
Juvenile charged in crash that injured Raleigh police officer
Raleigh police confirm a juvenile is facing multiple charges in connection to the crash.
Sanford student detained after stolen gun found in backpack, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County student was detained after a stolen gun was found in the juvenile’s book bag, the county’s sheriff’s office said Thursday. The gun that was found Wednesday in the backpack of the Central Carolina Academy student had been reported stolen in Harnett County, Lee County deputies said.
Three Juveniles, One Adult Arrested for High Point Drive-By Shooting
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have arrested four suspects believed to be connected to a Halloween drive-by shooting that left two juveniles injured on Bridges Drive. Both victims are known to be in stable condition, as three of the four perpetrators are also juvenile. The one adult is 19-year-old Demont L. Williams Jr., who was arrested on November 8.
North Carolina woman kills boyfriend then goes to dinner thinking he was faking his death, DA says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is headed to prison after investigators say she killed her boyfriend and then went to dinner to wait for him to wake up because she thought he was faking his death. Natalie Louise Miller, 33, was sentenced on Monday to 30 years...
'Something needed to be done': Black man illegally searched and arrested in 1990 raid reacts to town of Chapel Hill's apology 32 years later
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The town of Chapel Hill is trying to right a wrong from three decades ago. The Chapel Hill Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to apologize for the town’s role in a Nov. 16, 1990, raid when dozens of Black patrons at a North Graham Street club near West Franklin Street were unlawfully searched and arrested.
Law enforcement officials say crime in Guilford County is on the rise
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves are going after anything they can get their hands on in northern Guilford County. Deputies tell FOX 8 that crime keeps trending upwards and could surpass pre-pandemic levels across the county. FOX8 sat down with Sgt. R.D. Seals. He covers District One, stretching from Oak Ridge and Stokesdale to […]
Shooting reported in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple homes, but investigators were focused on one home and a car...
North Carolina will not seek death penalty against man accused of shooting, killing grandmother at gas station
Avion Bell was on probation when he shot and killed Patricia Grant, 72, who was working as a clerk at Speedway, in July 2021, police said.
Durham Police investigate after 16-year-old shot and killed
A teenager was shot and killed shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just south of the Durham Freeway.
Police: 4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in North Carolina; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection with a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. At about 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were […]
ARREST MADE IN ARMED ROBBERY
Durham, NC (Tuesday, November 15, 2022) --- On Friday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a man entered the Circle K on the 3400 block of US 70 in Durham County where he selected two (2) cases of beer and began to leave without paying for them. The clerk confronted the male subject who then brandished a firearm. He drove away in a Silver Chevrolet Trail Blazer with a missing right front hub cap.
