Family of four! The Hills: New Beginnings star Heidi Montag welcomed baby No. 2, another boy, with husband Spencer Pratt on Thursday, November 17, 2022. “Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m.,” the couple’s rep told Entertainment Tonight, adding, “It was an easy birth that took around 45 minutes. Mom and baby are happy and healthy.” The new parents have not yet revealed a name for their son.

5 HOURS AGO