Heidi Montag Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt: Details on Their Son’s Birth
Family of four! The Hills: New Beginnings star Heidi Montag welcomed baby No. 2, another boy, with husband Spencer Pratt on Thursday, November 17, 2022. “Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m.,” the couple’s rep told Entertainment Tonight, adding, “It was an easy birth that took around 45 minutes. Mom and baby are happy and healthy.” The new parents have not yet revealed a name for their son.
90 Day Fiance’s Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes Are Proud Parents of a Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name
Bundle of joy! 90 Day Fiancé stars Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes welcomed baby No. 1, a daughter named Aleesi, on November 15. Keep scrolling to find out the meaning of their baby girl’s name. What Inspired Thais and Patrick’s Daughter’s Name?. While they have...
