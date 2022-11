CLEMSON, S.C.— There is a chance the Clemson Tigers can land in the College Football Playoff, despite their loss to Notre Dame on Nov. 5. Clemson (9-1) moved up to No. 9 in the latest CFP Ranking, which was released Tuesday night. As of right now, the Tigers path to the playoff is not totally clear, but there is a path if they can get some help along the way.

