Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Quick hit of snow coats parts of Omaha metro early Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A burst of light snow early Wednesday morning coated parts of the Omaha metro with a thin layer of snow. Weather Now Meteorologist Sean Everson said the snow primarily fell east of Interstate 680 and across Sarpy County, where snow accumulated on roads and sidewalks between 1 a.m.-2 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Autumn's first snow close to 30-year average

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Airport reports light snow beginning at 6:35 p.m. Monday and continuing past 8 p.m., when airport visibility was less than 1.5 miles. The temperature fell below freezing at 5:55 p.m. and was down to 29 degrees at 8 p.m. A low of 24 degrees...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska traffic fatalities up 15% from last year

Neb. — Fatalities from traffic crashes in Nebraska are up 15% from one year ago, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The department said 14 people died in nine crashes across Nebraska during October. Six of those lives were lost in a single crash in Lincoln on...
NEBRASKA STATE
US News and World Report

The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska

It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Youth emergency shelter can move into 'eyesore' northwest Omaha duplex

OMAHA, Neb. — A youth emergency shelter for teens is finding a way forward in northwest Omaha. A local therapist received a special use permit from Omaha city council for a duplex near 97th and Maple streets. Justice Braimah says Omaha is experiencing a child welfare crisis. "Because of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha mayor hires homeless services coordinator

A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Lumber prices are falling. Updated: 8 hours...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska

The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Salvation Army's North Omaha Center acts as community resource hub

OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of smiles and a lot of food. "This is their safe haven," said Lt. Marsha Williams-Miller. From the mac and cheese down to the green beans. "We have about 150 to 200 people walking in these doors every single day, how the kitchen gets it done, I have no idea," she said.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha health specialists share tips, illness risks during holidays

OMAHA, Neb. — Pharmacists at Creighton University want you to know how to treat those fall sicknesses they are seeing in patients. A Creighton University pharmacy resident said the common cold virus doesn't always mean a trip to the doctor's office. "Usually you can do things to help with...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha firefighters battle house fire early Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha firefighters battled a house fire near 13th and Bancroft streets Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. Crews arrived at the scene shortly after that and put out the flames in 10 to 15 minutes. The fire was in the kitchen area and got into the attic.
OMAHA, NE

