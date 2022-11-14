Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Quick hit of snow coats parts of Omaha metro early Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A burst of light snow early Wednesday morning coated parts of the Omaha metro with a thin layer of snow. Weather Now Meteorologist Sean Everson said the snow primarily fell east of Interstate 680 and across Sarpy County, where snow accumulated on roads and sidewalks between 1 a.m.-2 a.m.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Snow showers and another chilly day Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday is another chilly day with highs only making the climb to the low 30s! This will come along with increased cloud cover and the chance for mainly morning snow showers... the best chance will be between 5AM and 9AM and will be very light. The...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Snow showers move through to start a cold week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us are starting in the 30s this morning and will likely end up there to finish the day. Not much warming to go along with the thick clouds today but there will be some rounds of snow showers and flurries moving through as well.
News Channel Nebraska
Autumn's first snow close to 30-year average
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Airport reports light snow beginning at 6:35 p.m. Monday and continuing past 8 p.m., when airport visibility was less than 1.5 miles. The temperature fell below freezing at 5:55 p.m. and was down to 29 degrees at 8 p.m. A low of 24 degrees...
KETV.com
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
UPDATE: OPPD says power restored to customers after 'equipment failure'
OPPD confirmed that there is a power outage affecting at least 18,000 people in southwest Douglas County and in Sarpy County.
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
KETV.com
Nebraska traffic fatalities up 15% from last year
Neb. — Fatalities from traffic crashes in Nebraska are up 15% from one year ago, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The department said 14 people died in nine crashes across Nebraska during October. Six of those lives were lost in a single crash in Lincoln on...
klkntv.com
Mini-quarantine recommended ahead of holiday parties as Nebraska ER visits soar
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Medical experts with CHI Health will be discussing how to avoid getting seriously sick during holiday gatherings Tuesday, as the tripledemic rages on nationwide. Lancaster County is continuing to report hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every week, flu season is still ramping up, and RSV...
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
WOWT
Bird flu raises egg prices, leaves Omaha grocery stores with limited supplies
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eggs shelves are emptying at local grocers in the Omaha-metro. This year, the U.S. has dealt with one of the worst outbreaks of bird flu ever. So far, about 37 million egg-laying hens have died, accounting for 10% of production. “My family loves eggs, and we...
KETV.com
Youth emergency shelter can move into 'eyesore' northwest Omaha duplex
OMAHA, Neb. — A youth emergency shelter for teens is finding a way forward in northwest Omaha. A local therapist received a special use permit from Omaha city council for a duplex near 97th and Maple streets. Justice Braimah says Omaha is experiencing a child welfare crisis. "Because of...
WOWT
Omaha mayor hires homeless services coordinator
A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Lumber prices are falling. Updated: 8 hours...
WOWT
Farnam fight: Neighbors, city dispute over how to make Omaha street ‘two-way all-day’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The fight over turning Farnam Street “Two-way all-day” continues with a community meeting planned for Monday night. Neighbors tell 6 News they plan to express concerns over adding roundabouts to the street with Omaha city councilmembers. Turning Farnam Street between 46th and Dodge streets...
KETV.com
Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska
The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
KETV.com
Salvation Army's North Omaha Center acts as community resource hub
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of smiles and a lot of food. "This is their safe haven," said Lt. Marsha Williams-Miller. From the mac and cheese down to the green beans. "We have about 150 to 200 people walking in these doors every single day, how the kitchen gets it done, I have no idea," she said.
KETV.com
Omaha health specialists share tips, illness risks during holidays
OMAHA, Neb. — Pharmacists at Creighton University want you to know how to treat those fall sicknesses they are seeing in patients. A Creighton University pharmacy resident said the common cold virus doesn't always mean a trip to the doctor's office. "Usually you can do things to help with...
KETV.com
Omaha firefighters battle house fire early Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha firefighters battled a house fire near 13th and Bancroft streets Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. Crews arrived at the scene shortly after that and put out the flames in 10 to 15 minutes. The fire was in the kitchen area and got into the attic.
