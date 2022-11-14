Read full article on original website
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
TC Transcontinental Packaging Opens State-of-the-Art ASTRA Center’s Recycling Technology Lab in MenashaShonne F EhrhardtMenasha, WI
3 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
WSAW
Gundersen Health, Bellin Health to combine operations beginning Dec. 1
LA CROSSE, Wis.; Green Bay, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health and Bellin Health are announcing they plan to combine operations beginning Dec. 1, according to a release. Earlier this year, the two health care systems announced they were in the process of merging in an effort to provide access to more resources and services across both systems.
WSAW
The season for Seasonal Affective Disorder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The fresh layer of snow and cold may be exciting to some! But for others, it can sometimes lead to Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD. It’s more common than you think. Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, a distinguished psychologist with U.W. Health, says 4 to 6% of people struggle with Seasonal Affective Disorder, while about 10 to 20% experience a lesser form called the “winter blues.”
WSAW
4 local organizations to receive funding to improve health care in rural communities
(WSAW) - Four central Wisconsin health care organizations will receive funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand critical services for rural residents. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants will help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities, and purchase medical supplies.
WSAW
Crews battle house fire in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a house fire in Shawano County Tuesday morning. At about 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 8100 block of Broadway in the Town of Richmond. Crews found flames coming from the first and second floors. The assistant fire chief tells...
WSAW
Local pharmacists give warning of children overdosing on cold and flu medicine
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Maybe you or your family has already been hit, but this cold and flu season has all kinds of illnesses going around, especially if you have kids. It’s the reason medical professionals are making sure that when it comes to medications, everyone in your family is using them safely.
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities in Portage County are investigating the death of a person found Saturday evening. The Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Officer are investigating the death as suspicious. An autopsy will be performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology. The body...
WSAW
UWSP women’s hockey picks up win, basketball falls to St. Norbert
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s hockey team picked up a win over St. Lawrence on Wednesday, while the women’s basketball team fell to St. Norbert. On the ice, the Pointers jumped out to a quick lead behind Natalie Ahern’s goal three minutes into the...
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff: Suspect in hit and run turns himself in
TOWN OF LANARK, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department say a man has turned himself in connection to a weekend hit-and-run crash. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the town of Lanark. A 31-year-old man reported he was hit by a vehicle while on Highway 54 and County Highway TT.
