Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
ST. LOUIS – Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August. PEN America, a national nonprofit that aims to protect freedom of expression, released findings Wednesday and compiled a list of 297 books recently banned at Missouri school libraries.
fourstateshomepage.com
Medical marijuana card offers legal protection to cannabis users
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters approved the amendment of recreational marijuana on Tuesday, but some experts advise users to pursue a medical marijuana license, despite new legislation that will make it available to anyone above the age of 21 by 2023. It’s not the quality or potency that...
fourstateshomepage.com
Settlement checks on way for Missouri corrections officers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Settlement checks are on the way for thousands of Missouri corrections officers after a decade-long court battle over compensation. The state will pay out $49.5 million to current and former Missouri corrections officers as part of the settlement, according to a statement from St. Louis attorney Gary Burger. His law firm estimates that settlement checks will range from $50 to $4,900 per officer.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri woman sues Walmart for failure to warn about dangers of prenatal Acetaminophen exposure
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Missouri woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart in federal court, alleging that the Bentonville-based retailer failed to warn about the dangers of prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen. The suit was filed in the Western District of Missouri court by Alana Swindell on November 10.
fourstateshomepage.com
Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/15/22
We will see high temperatures making it only into the 30s to low 40s this week. Some rain is moving into Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. It’s cold enough to see this mixing with some wintry weather. Mainly around Sedan and south of Grand Lake. We have a weak system moving across Kansas right now into Oklahoma.
fourstateshomepage.com
Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/17/22
A little warmer today for Northeast Oklahoma but another shot of cold Canadian air is on the way. We will see the wind chills down on the teens over the next several nights. Flurries are possible tonight but we’re not looking at any accumulation. Then we start to warm up next week.
fourstateshomepage.com
Light Snow Possible Tonight, No Accumulation
We are in for some cold weather headed into Friday. We will see the wind chill down in the teens for a few nights too. Light snow is possible but we’re not looking at accumulation. We start to warm up next week and for the holiday weekend. A front...
fourstateshomepage.com
Cold Front Passage Today; Light Snow Possible Tonight & A Cold Friday Ahead
We will be just a bit warmer today with highs in the upper 40s but once the cold front passes later today and into tonight we will see the chance for some light snow and flurries. Substantial accumulation isn’t expected as moisture is relatively limited but nonetheless we will see a very cold Friday with highs in the low 30s. This weekend looks to be cold as well but we should warm into the 50s by next week.
fourstateshomepage.com
Another Cold Day; Even Colder By Friday
Today we will see clouds continue to give way to sunshine where we will be sunny by this afternoon but a persistent wind chill will exist today thanks to breezy northwesterly winds. This cold will last for the rest of the week and we will be very cold for our Friday with a potent front set to move through tomorrow. There is a light at the end of the tunnel though with above average temperatures possible in the next 2 weeks.
fourstateshomepage.com
Tennessee man faces vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Missourian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man. The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.
Comments / 0