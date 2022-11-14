These two notices will appear in the Nov. 23 print edition. Please note the Ipswich Conservation Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. Chapter 131, Section 40 and the Ipswich Wetlands Protection Bylaw, will hold a Public Hearing via Zoom Conference Call, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:00 P.M., relative to a filing by Town of Ipswich Utilities Department for work at 276 High Street shown on Tax Map: 20D Lot: 008 for a NOTICE OF INTENT for maintenance activities including repairs to the gatehouse and associated pipelines at the Dow Brook Reservoir Dam, in jurisdictional areas.

IPSWICH, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO