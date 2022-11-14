Read full article on original website
thelocalne.ws
Mark Perrone obituary
Mark James Perrone, husband of Cynthia J. (Pilkington) Perrone died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Salem on September 28, 1953, he was the son of the late James S. and Florence M. Perrone. Mark grew up in Ipswich and was a proud graduate of the...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: 276 High St., 265 Topsfield Road
These two notices will appear in the Nov. 23 print edition. Please note the Ipswich Conservation Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. Chapter 131, Section 40 and the Ipswich Wetlands Protection Bylaw, will hold a Public Hearing via Zoom Conference Call, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:00 P.M., relative to a filing by Town of Ipswich Utilities Department for work at 276 High Street shown on Tax Map: 20D Lot: 008 for a NOTICE OF INTENT for maintenance activities including repairs to the gatehouse and associated pipelines at the Dow Brook Reservoir Dam, in jurisdictional areas.
nbcboston.com
Hunter From Mass. Seriously Injured Falling Out of Tree Stand in NH
A hunter from Massachusetts was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a tree stand in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a hunter who had sustained a serious injury falling from a tree stand in the town of New Durham. Conservation officers responded along with New Durham police and fire and Alton fire.
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops. In fact, you could go as far as to...
Heated exchange between East Lynn, Billerica Pop Warner Coaches being investigated
Lynn/Billerica - A heated exchange between East Lynn and Billerica football coaches is being investigated by the Pop Warner Football Conference of Eastern Mass. The conflict played out on the field during last Sunday’s game in Methuen. Video from the stands captured the explosive exchange, which included an assistant...
pmq.com
Bobby C’s Hosts ‘Pizza With the Chief’ in Melrose, Mass.
Bobby C’s, a woman-owned restaurant in Melrose, Massachusetts, was the police chief’s choice for an annual dinner with a local family. MPD’s Michael Lyle said the “Pizza With the Chief” event offers a “meaningful and relaxing way to get to know the families we serve and protect.”
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Bedford Voters Reject Minuteman Extension at Town Meeting
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the proposal to extend the Minuteman Trail through the Town of Bedford failed to pass after residents failed to meet the two-thirds majority needed during Monday evening’s Special Town Meeting. Inside the packed gym at Bedford High School, residents of the town...
thelocalne.ws
Harvard students put downtown Ipswich under the microscope
IPSWICH — They attended town meeting on October 25 and they weren’t scared off. In fact, the university students who attended were very impressed. With iron constitutions like that, it’s easy to see why Harvard is regarded as an elite institution. The group visiting town is from...
WCVB
America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration parade in Plymouth: What to know, how to watch
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, will march from Plymouth Rock on Saturday morning and the spectacle will once again be broadcast live on WCVB. The EyeOpener’s Antoinette Antonio and Doug Meehan will be your hosts, while Cindy Fitzgibbon, Ed Harding and Maria Stephanos...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log November 7 to 13, 2022
2:59 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend on County Road. 4:53 a.m. Disturbance at Dunkin Donuts in Lords Square. 9:57 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend on County Road. 10:49 a.m. 911 misdial from Highwood Lane. 11:48 a.m. Hazard on 95 North. 12:09 p.m. Medical aid...
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
Two Massachusetts House races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Animal Adventures Opens New Location In Hubbardston
Animal Adventures Opens New Location In Hubbardston! After 25 years in Bolton, Animal Adventures is expanding to a second location in Hubbardston, MA. The public is invited to a special fundraiser to help the family zoo & rescue center get off the ground. The Hubbardston fundraiser is set for Thanksgiving...
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Some school options have already been rejected
A No. 14 Ipswich Local News article explains that Mr. Tim Goodrich argued to the School Committee that “the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), a state agency that would partially fund a new solution, requires that all options be evaluated in a feasibility study.”. Mr. Goodrich claims these three...
nshoremag.com
These 13 North Shore Restaurants Won Wine Spectator Accolades in 2022
This year, 13 North Shore restaurants earned a nod from Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards. For 40 years, the Restaurant Awards have recognized the world’s best restaurants for wine, guiding people to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
nbcboston.com
Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
Boston Globe
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
Hearty Sandwiches on the Go? The Takeout Station Opens in Exeter, New Hampshire
This place looks absolutely awesome! The Takeout Station has only been open in Exeter, New Hampshire, for a week, but every time they post a photo of one of their sandwiches, it cues my belly to begin a symphony of grumbles. I took a peek at their menu, and they...
