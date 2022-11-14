ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Perrone obituary

Mark James Perrone, husband of Cynthia J. (Pilkington) Perrone died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Salem on September 28, 1953, he was the son of the late James S. and Florence M. Perrone. Mark grew up in Ipswich and was a proud graduate of the...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Legal Notice: 276 High St., 265 Topsfield Road

These two notices will appear in the Nov. 23 print edition. Please note the Ipswich Conservation Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. Chapter 131, Section 40 and the Ipswich Wetlands Protection Bylaw, will hold a Public Hearing via Zoom Conference Call, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:00 P.M., relative to a filing by Town of Ipswich Utilities Department for work at 276 High Street shown on Tax Map: 20D Lot: 008 for a NOTICE OF INTENT for maintenance activities including repairs to the gatehouse and associated pipelines at the Dow Brook Reservoir Dam, in jurisdictional areas.
IPSWICH, MA
nbcboston.com

Hunter From Mass. Seriously Injured Falling Out of Tree Stand in NH

A hunter from Massachusetts was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a tree stand in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a hunter who had sustained a serious injury falling from a tree stand in the town of New Durham. Conservation officers responded along with New Durham police and fire and Alton fire.
NEW DURHAM, NH
pmq.com

Bobby C’s Hosts ‘Pizza With the Chief’ in Melrose, Mass.

Bobby C’s, a woman-owned restaurant in Melrose, Massachusetts, was the police chief’s choice for an annual dinner with a local family. MPD’s Michael Lyle said the “Pizza With the Chief” event offers a “meaningful and relaxing way to get to know the families we serve and protect.”
MELROSE, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Bedford Voters Reject Minuteman Extension at Town Meeting

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the proposal to extend the Minuteman Trail through the Town of Bedford failed to pass after residents failed to meet the two-thirds majority needed during Monday evening’s Special Town Meeting. Inside the packed gym at Bedford High School, residents of the town...
BEDFORD, MA
thelocalne.ws

Harvard students put downtown Ipswich under the microscope

IPSWICH — They attended town meeting on October 25 and they weren’t scared off. In fact, the university students who attended were very impressed. With iron constitutions like that, it’s easy to see why Harvard is regarded as an elite institution. The group visiting town is from...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich police and fire log November 7 to 13, 2022

2:59 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend on County Road. 4:53 a.m. Disturbance at Dunkin Donuts in Lords Square. 9:57 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend on County Road. 10:49 a.m. 911 misdial from Highwood Lane. 11:48 a.m. Hazard on 95 North. 12:09 p.m. Medical aid...
IPSWICH, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Animal Adventures Opens New Location In Hubbardston

Animal Adventures Opens New Location In Hubbardston! After 25 years in Bolton, Animal Adventures is expanding to a second location in Hubbardston, MA. The public is invited to a special fundraiser to help the family zoo & rescue center get off the ground. The Hubbardston fundraiser is set for Thanksgiving...
HUBBARDSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Letter: Some school options have already been rejected

A No. 14 Ipswich Local News article explains that Mr. Tim Goodrich argued to the School Committee that “the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), a state agency that would partially fund a new solution, requires that all options be evaluated in a feasibility study.”. Mr. Goodrich claims these three...
IPSWICH, MA
nshoremag.com

These 13 North Shore Restaurants Won Wine Spectator Accolades in 2022

This year, 13 North Shore restaurants earned a nod from Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards. For 40 years, the Restaurant Awards have recognized the world’s best restaurants for wine, guiding people to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.
BURLINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
SALEM, MA
Boston Globe

Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million

A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
NEWTON, MA

