Tri-City Herald

Mavs Should Be Interested If Rockets’ Eric Gordon Wants Trade

The NBA is never short of mysterious, subliminal tweets from players. In this case, Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon went to Twitter following his team’s 122-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday,. Gordon simply tweeted out an angry face emoji — that's it. Now, whether that...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Detroit Pistons

Having played in just two of his team's first 15 games this season, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will once again be sidelined on Thursday. The Clippers have gone 8-7 in Leonard's absence, but having played the NBA's second-easiest schedule up until this point, they would like to be in a better spot.
KD Says Nets’ Game Prep Was Reason for His Trade Request

The Nets have been the most drama-embroiled NBA team for the last two seasons and its franchise almost lost its best player during this past summer when Kevin Durant wanted out. Now back with Brooklyn and fully committed to his team, Durant detailed why he requested a trade in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.
Tennessee is a Road Underdog Against the Packers

Another week of football is already upon us, the biggest football (as in soccer) tournament in the world begins this weekend and the college football regular season is beginning to wind down. We’ll touch on all that and more and, of course, get your fantasy football lineup set before Thursday...
Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Odds, Point Spread

The Denver Broncos (3-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) for an AFC West battle out of the basement this Sunday afternoon. The Broncos have opened as home favorites (-150), and the game total is 41.5. Both teams are coming off losses, with the Raiders looking to snap a three-game...
