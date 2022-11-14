Read full article on original website
Related
Is UNC trying to flip four-star wide receiver?
Mack Brown and the UNC football program were hoping to lure in-state wide receiver Noah Rogers to the Tar Heels before he eventually committed to Ohio State. But with early signing day looming, could the Tar Heels still be in the mix? Rogers committed to the Buckeyes over the Summer, pledging the verbally to head to Ohio State. Since then, North Carolina as well as NC State has still been in pursuit of the talented receiver in hopes of a big flip eventually. Now there are some rumors swirling that they could be pushing even more as Rivals points out in this...
Tri-City Herald
Tennessee is a Road Underdog Against the Packers
Another week of football is already upon us, the biggest football (as in soccer) tournament in the world begins this weekend and the college football regular season is beginning to wind down. We’ll touch on all that and more and, of course, get your fantasy football lineup set before Thursday...
No. 15 TCU starts fast in 95-60 win over Louisiana-Monroe
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 16 points despite missing pregame shootaround with flu-like symptoms and JaKobe Coles scored 15 as 15th-ranked TCU rebounded from a bad home loss by overwhelming Louisiana-Monroe 95-60 on Thursday night. “A lot more talented than us and playing on their A-game,” Louisiana-Monroe coach Keith Richard said. “They didn’t play this well the other night. ... I saw the worst of them on film and the best of them here live.” The Frogs (3-1) scored the game’s first five points and never trailed three nights after a 64-63 home loss to Northwestern State, another Louisiana squad. Things got a bit testy at the end of the first half, after Frogs forward Chuck O’Bannon was ejected because of a flagrant foul.
Everything John Calipari Said Following Kentucky's 106-63 Win Over SC State
Below Is Everything John Calipari Said Following Kentucky's 106-63 Win Over SC State: Q. How much has Lance's improvement rubbed off on the other guys and where specifically do you think he's improved last year to right now? JOHN CALIPARI: He's way more confident but I told Ugonna, what did ...
Comments / 0