Teen Takeover: D-B partners with German school for exchange program
It started in the spring of 1972. And this year, for the first time since the pandemic, the German-American Partnership Program happened once again. Dobyns-Bennett High School is one of the few high schools in America to have a partnership with Germany to host an exchange program. This was D-B’s 10th group of students to move through the experience.
Fairmont students celebrate hispanic culture
At Tuesday night's PTA meeting, Fairmont Elementary students gave a presentation celebrating Hispanic Heritage with song and dance. Students at Fairmont Elementary have been learning about Hispanic cultures and heritage, and they shared what they've learned with their parents on Tuesday night. Students sang songs of cultural importance to various Spanish-speaking countries as well as performed traditional dances.
2 Dekaney High School students hospitalized after becoming ill, Spring ISD says
The incident happened during lunchtime, Spring ISD said in a release. The school nurse examined both students and recommended they get further medical attention.
