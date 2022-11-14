Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's Jenkins named SoCon's top volleyball coach
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fresh off a league championship and 21-win regular season, East Tennessee State’s Benavia Jenkins was honored as the Southern Conference’s volleyball coach of the year on Thursday. Jenkins, who is assisted by Giovanny Delevry, Marquis Clark and Levi Little, led the Lady Bucs to...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women hang on for third consecutive win
The winning continued for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. Nevaeh Brown made two free throws with eight seconds left and ETSU survived a wild last few seconds for a 55-54 victory over Jacksonville State in a non-conference game Thursday at Brooks Gym. It was the Bucs’ third consecutive win.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone coaching staff playing a role in historic season
GRAY — When a high school football team goes on a long winning streak, sometimes it’s tradition and talent meshing. But when a program bucks against all school history to win 12 straight games, rest assured this is true: A lot of people are doing a bunch of things right.
ETSU fires softball coach after ‘numerous complaints’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has fired its softball coach following allegations of mistreatment by players. The university’s athletic department announced Tuesday that it has ended its relationship with coach Belinda Hendrix “effective immediately” after one season as head coach. According to ETSU, Hendrix was fired for cause “following numerous […]
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Cocke County basketball
Cocke County was led by Kyler Hayes’ 16-point performance in a 55-52 victory over West Ridge on Tuesday night. West Ridge, which had the upper hand at halftime, was led by Wade Witcher with 16 points, including the 1,000th point of his career. Dawson Arnold collected 10 while Houston Sherfey finished with nine.
Kingsport Times-News
Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
Kingsport Times-News
Cavaliers roll to 3-0 with record win over King
WISE — UVA Wise is enjoying the moment. The Cavaliers had four players score in double digits Wednesday on the way to a 100-64 women’s basketball nonconference win over King at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
School district: Daniel Boone football player assaulted teammate
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials released a statement Tuesday regarding allegations against members of Daniel Boone High School’s football team, which was described as physical assault and inappropriate “horseplay.” According to a release from Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS), a parent reported an incident to administrators on Nov. 6. During that incident, the […]
WKRN
Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation plans
A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Oil tanker struck by bomb-carrying drone. An oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone...
Kingsport Times-News
Pinnacle Speedway In Lights opens for the 26th season on Friday
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, a holiday light spectacular that serves as one of the primary annual fundraisers for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, opens for its 26th season on Friday. Long hailed as the premier holiday display in the...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Packing party in wintry Wednesday temperatures prepares for Saturday's 80th Santa Train
KINGSPORT — More than 150 of Santa’s greater Tri-Cities elves were hard at work at the Food City on Eastman Road on Wednesday. They kept warm with work as temperatures dipped below 40 degrees into the evening and night.
Kingsport Times-News
School officials respond to reports of assault on Daniel Boone High School football team
JONESBOROUGH — Washington County school officials on Tuesday said they have corroborated allegations that a student had assaulted another student at Daniel Boone High School. According to a news release from the school district, on Nov. 6, a parent reported that her son, a member of the Boone football...
Johnson City Press
Rogersville drag strip hosting races and car show Saturday
Cherokee Race Park is hosting both racing and a car show Saturday. There are races at the 1/8-mile drag strip scheduled for the Pro, No Box and Junior Dragster divisions. Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trials to begin at noon.
Kingsport Times-News
Milton Marathon returns to ETSU
East Tennessee State University will hold a Milton Marathon, with a public reading of John Milton’s 1667 masterpiece, “Paradise Lost,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Reece Museum. ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and Provost and Senior Vice President for Academics...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Courthouse, TCAT Elizbethton unite on food drive
ELIZABETHTON — Imagine having to make a choice between preparing for a successful future and dropping out of school to take a job because you are starving. That is the reality for enough students that the Tennessee Board of Regents has recognized the problem. For the past 24 years,...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson County joins statewide November cleanup effort this Saturday
MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County citizens will be joining with the rest of the state this month in participating in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s “No Trash November”. This is a rally involving groups from across the state who frequently volunteer to pick up litter on the state’s roads. These groups will participate in the statewide campaign by selecting a section in their community to clean up during November.
Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
Johnson City Press
New deli opens in Johnson City Mall
Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee man found safe after Silver Alert
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on Thursday morning for 70-year-old Ernest Cooper of Johnson City. Cooper was later announced to have been found safe. Police said that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home....
Kingsport Times-News
The Miss Food City Pageant set to take place this weekend
ABINGDON — The next Miss Food City will be crowned at the annual pageant this weekend; the winner will represent Food City throughout the year at several events. The pageant will be held at Emory & Henry College in the McGlothlin Center for Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Comments / 0