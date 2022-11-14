ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

ETSU's Jenkins named SoCon's top volleyball coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fresh off a league championship and 21-win regular season, East Tennessee State’s Benavia Jenkins was honored as the Southern Conference’s volleyball coach of the year on Thursday. Jenkins, who is assisted by Giovanny Delevry, Marquis Clark and Levi Little, led the Lady Bucs to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU women hang on for third consecutive win

The winning continued for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. Nevaeh Brown made two free throws with eight seconds left and ETSU survived a wild last few seconds for a 55-54 victory over Jacksonville State in a non-conference game Thursday at Brooks Gym. It was the Bucs’ third consecutive win.
Kingsport Times-News

Boone coaching staff playing a role in historic season

GRAY — When a high school football team goes on a long winning streak, sometimes it’s tradition and talent meshing. But when a program bucks against all school history to win 12 straight games, rest assured this is true: A lot of people are doing a bunch of things right.
BOONE, NC
WJHL

ETSU fires softball coach after ‘numerous complaints’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has fired its softball coach following allegations of mistreatment by players. The university’s athletic department announced Tuesday that it has ended its relationship with coach Belinda Hendrix “effective immediately” after one season as head coach. According to ETSU, Hendrix was fired for cause “following numerous […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: West Ridge at Cocke County basketball

Cocke County was led by Kyler Hayes’ 16-point performance in a 55-52 victory over West Ridge on Tuesday night. West Ridge, which had the upper hand at halftime, was led by Wade Witcher with 16 points, including the 1,000th point of his career. Dawson Arnold collected 10 while Houston Sherfey finished with nine.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Cavaliers roll to 3-0 with record win over King

WISE — UVA Wise is enjoying the moment. The Cavaliers had four players score in double digits Wednesday on the way to a 100-64 women’s basketball nonconference win over King at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
WISE, VA
WJHL

School district: Daniel Boone football player assaulted teammate

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials released a statement Tuesday regarding allegations against members of Daniel Boone High School’s football team, which was described as physical assault and inappropriate “horseplay.” According to a release from Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS), a parent reported an incident to administrators on Nov. 6. During that incident, the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation plans

A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Oil tanker struck by bomb-carrying drone. An oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pinnacle Speedway In Lights opens for the 26th season on Friday

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, a holiday light spectacular that serves as one of the primary annual fundraisers for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, opens for its 26th season on Friday. Long hailed as the premier holiday display in the...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Milton Marathon returns to ETSU

East Tennessee State University will hold a Milton Marathon, with a public reading of John Milton’s 1667 masterpiece, “Paradise Lost,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Reece Museum. ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and Provost and Senior Vice President for Academics...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Courthouse, TCAT Elizbethton unite on food drive

ELIZABETHTON — Imagine having to make a choice between preparing for a successful future and dropping out of school to take a job because you are starving. That is the reality for enough students that the Tennessee Board of Regents has recognized the problem. For the past 24 years,...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson County joins statewide November cleanup effort this Saturday

MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County citizens will be joining with the rest of the state this month in participating in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s “No Trash November”. This is a rally involving groups from across the state who frequently volunteer to pick up litter on the state’s roads. These groups will participate in the statewide campaign by selecting a section in their community to clean up during November.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

New deli opens in Johnson City Mall

Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee man found safe after Silver Alert

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on Thursday morning for 70-year-old Ernest Cooper of Johnson City. Cooper was later announced to have been found safe. Police said that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The Miss Food City Pageant set to take place this weekend

ABINGDON — The next Miss Food City will be crowned at the annual pageant this weekend; the winner will represent Food City throughout the year at several events. The pageant will be held at Emory & Henry College in the McGlothlin Center for Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m.
ABINGDON, VA

