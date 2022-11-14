A local development group is looking to cash out for $29 million on a six-story co-living project in Koreatown. But it’s not even finished yet. L.A.-based Schon Tepler is acting as the main project developer, property manager and broker; the other partner is Shawn Naim, a local investor who bought the site through an LLC in 2019 for $1.9 million, according to records. Naim remains the property owner.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO